The Empire’s Last Trick: The “Gen Z Uprising” Scam Targeting Mexico and Venezuela

Time elapsed video showing the engineered protest in Mexico, So obviously NOT ORGANIC

There’s a pattern so predictable it’s almost mechanical: whenever a nation rejects neoliberalism, whenever a leader dares to tax oligarchs, nationalize resources, or drag the poor out of misery, Washington suddenly discovers a “youth revolt.” Every time a country defies the IMF, the CIA finds a new generation of “activists” filming protests that look suspiciously like marketing campaigns.

Venezuela nationalizes oil, lifts millions out of poverty, and suddenly it’s accused of dictatorship. Latin American country A, B, C, D to Z reclaims their lithium, and a “student movement” appears out of thin air. Mexico tells foreign corporations to pay taxes, and—ah, what coincidence—a “Gen Z uprising” materializes wearing anime flags and sponsored hashtags.

It’s all very interesting, very suspicious, and very consistent. The empire has simply found its latest version of regime change theater: the “organic” uprising that just happens to activate every time someone threatens Western capital.

The New Color Revolutions: TikTok Edition

The blueprint hasn’t changed since the 2000s. Back then, U.S.-funded color revolutions branded themselves with clenched-fist logos and Western NGOs whispering “democracy.” Today, it’s the same illusion dressed up for Gen Z aesthetics—complete with the One Piece Jolly Roger flag in Mexico City and Nepal. The CIA used to print pamphlets; now it buys hashtags.

Washington’s psyops used to recruit campus activists. Now they court influencers with “anti-corruption” scripts and targeted ad budgets. The imperial dream runs on ring lights and media interns.

Mexico: Humbled Oligarchs, Invented Rebellions

That’s how Mexico became the latest victim of this digital colonialism. President Claudia Sheinbaum’s approval ratings hover near 80 percent, and her government’s achievements are tangible—historic crime reductions, record employment, massive investment in public works, and tax enforcement that forced billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego to pay up 33 billion pesos.

So, naturally, the CIA’s answer was to fund chaos. The so-called “Gen Z rebellion” against Sheinbaum turned out to be a Frankenstein project of NGOs linked to the Atlas Network and a handful of angry elites staging TikTok revolts for rent. Millions of dollars later, the grand protest gathered a few thousand old rich men pretending to be future revolutionaries. Ah yes, the youthful vigor of Gen Z on display—entirely gray-haired and limping.

Ciudad Juárez was even funnier: in a city of 1.6 million, only 40 people showed up to “denounce narcoviolence,” holding preprinted signs about democracy. The locals weren’t fooled. They know where the violence comes from: U.S. drug demand, neoliberal decay, and the same elites funding fake revolts in their name.

President Sheinbaum exposed the operation in detail—90 million pesos spent on bot amplification, Argentinian and Spanish accounts linked to Atlas-backed groups, and eight million fake profiles boosting protest pages. A rebellion purchased in bulk.

Venezuela and Mexico: Real Independence

It’s not hard to see why these two nations rank high on Washington’s hit list. Both have moved beyond the neoliberal chokehold.

Venezuela, now backed militarily and economically by China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, stands as a symbol of left-sovereign defiance—an economy crawling out of sanctions to reassert control over its oil, gold, and lithium.

Mexico, meanwhile, is rerouting the global mining trade. It’s selling dore and concentrate directly to China, bypassing the COMEX casino where Western bankers play with paper silver. Pemex is collaborating openly with Russian energy firms, defying every sanction threat.

In short, they’re doing what the U.S. ruling class fears most: winning without permission.

The End of Illusions

So, here’s the new world script: whenever a leader rejects neoliberalism and dares to reduce poverty, Washington manufactures a “Gen Z uprising” out of NGOs, bots, and bored millionaires. When neoliberalism fails, they call it “market volatility.” When sovereignty succeeds, they call it “dictatorship.”

The empire is grinding through its last delusions. It can no longer sell democracy, only distraction; no longer fund prosperity, only chaos. And every fake uprising it stages only exposes what remains of its influence—a decaying theater, playing to an audience that left years ago.

The world’s not rebelling against democracy. It’s rebelling against the monopoly on it.



The fake “war on drugs” has become Washington’s cover for brutal operations in Latin America, like killing civilians on fishing boats and deploying the USS Gerald Ford’s Tomahawk launchers off Venezuela’s coast. At the same time, color revolutions are staged with cartoonish symbols like the Jolly Roger, pushing chaos for cheap oil, gold, and silver—just as in Iraq and Ukraine 2014, now branded as Operation Southern Spear. In truth, these ruthless interventions are all about resource theft and imperial control, not narcoviolence or democracy.



NARCO RUBIO







