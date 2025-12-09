by Niko Moretti

The Empire That Feared Silver: How the Dollar’s Masters Keep America Enslaved

Welcome to the Casino Republic

America doesn’t run on democracy anymore — it runs on deceit, derivatives, and delusion. The White House is just the customer-service department of a cartel that prints money and calls it “policy.” Every administration, red or blue, ends up licking the same gilded boots — those of the banking class, the same parasites who turned the dollar into a weapon and the world into collateral.

The economy isn’t “resilient.” It’s rigged. Wall Street halts trading like a toddler hiding broken glass, the government cancels its own economic reports like a fraud hiding the receipts, and the press huffs federal talking points like glue. Inflation isn’t beaten; it’s buried under accounting tricks. GDP growth? An illusion inflated by deficit heroin. Americans are drowning in credit-card debt, working longer hours for less real pay, and being told to feel patriotic about it. Patriotism now means keeping quiet while the ruling class cashes out.

The Great Lie of Infinite Money

There’s a reason Washington fears truth like a priest fears a DNA test. The entire empire is built on the lie that you can print wealth. The bankers know better. Their system only works as long as the money stays fake and the people stay asleep. They can’t tolerate something real — something outside their control — breaking through.

Silver and gold aren’t just metals to them; they’re a mirror — one that reflects every grotesque lie the dollar rests on. Honest money exposes inflation for what it is: legalized theft. It shows debt for what it’s become: the iron collar of modern serfdom. If silver and gold ever reached true price discovery, the scam would shatter overnight. The Fed, the Treasury, the Wall Street banks — all of it would collapse under the weight of their own deceit.

The Usurers’ Empire

Our rulers love to mimic gods but behave like debt collectors. The U.S. government doesn’t exist to serve citizens — it exists to service creditors. And every war, every sanction, every foreign “intervention” is just the military wing of the banking syndicate enforcing dollar compliance. The Pentagon is the enforcement arm of usury.

When a sovereign nation threatens to trade oil or minerals outside the dollar, it gets “liberated.” When a people talk about a gold-backed currency, they get drone strikes and sanctions. Venezuela, Libya, Iraq — the message is always the same: obey the dollar or die under it. America doesn’t defend freedom. It defends debt slavery, wrapped in the flag and sold as justice.

The Silver Guillotine

Imagine — truly imagine — what happens if silver ever finds an honest market. The derivatives collapse, central banks lose their chokehold, the counterfeiters in suits are suddenly naked before the world. Debt implodes, wages regain meaning, and inflation becomes impossible to fake. Real money kills fake power. That’s why they’ll do anything to cap it — spoof the COMEX, dump paper contracts by the billion, “discover” new digital diversions. Anything to keep physical metals suppressed and the people pacified.

The truth is simple: fiat is fraud. Inflation is theft. Usury is slavery dressed in quarterly reports. The bankers live off perpetual motion — interest that never sleeps, debt that never dies. The government is their muscle. The military is their vault door. Together they maintain the illusion of strength, while a generation of Americans drowns in unpayable promises.

The Curtain Falls on the Plastic Colossus

Look past the political theater — the senile president, the fake populists, the culture-war circus. It’s all distraction. Behind the curtain sits the real state: the Federal Reserve and the institutions that orbit it like obedient moons. They own Congress, they underwrite Wall Street, they fund wars, and they dictate policy. Every major decision — from foreign bombing to interest rates — serves one goal: protect the dollar’s supremacy at all costs.

But rot never lasts forever. The empire’s foundations are cracking, and the panic of the powerful is showing. They can silence metals, but not meaning. They can suppress prices, but not truth. Every ounce of silver locked down, every gold contract spoofed is one more lie stacked on a collapsing heap. And when it all breaks, as it must, the reckoning will be biblical.

The rulers will wail about chaos. The media will scream for “stability.” And yet beneath the noise, something honest will finally breathe again. Not politics. Not ideology. Money — real, incorruptible, elemental money. The kind that doesn’t beg for belief. The kind that doesn’t lie.

And maybe, for the first time in a century, freedom will actually mean something again.



Podcast Episode #279

:: Dr. Dave Collum | Professor of Organic Chemistry, Cornell University

- Historical and contemporary themes reveal patterns of engineered events.

- Since 9/11 — widely believed by some to have been orchestrated by the United States — global trust has eroded.

- The COVID-19 pandemic is also viewed by many as a U.S.-engineered event.

- The United States continues to engage in “forever wars,” a practice unmatched by any other nation today.

- Just as these global crises appear rigged, so too are financial markets and economic systems.

- This aligns with the concept of implied consent — compliance sustains the system; therefore, stop complying.

There’s nothing quite like America’s relationship with fear—it’s our most reliable export. We’ve turned panic into policy, trauma into trademark law. From the smoking towers of Manhattan to the sanitized corridors of airport “security,” our leaders discovered the recipe for infinite control: frighten first, legislate later, and retroactively call it freedom.

Two decades after 9/11, (what has now been proven as USA orchestrating hit on US soil, and we still take off our shoes like pilgrims at the altar of the TSA. The blue-shirted priesthood pockets its paychecks, waving metal detectors like wands of state-sanctioned magic. The Patriot Act never expired—it just evolved, slipped into our phones, our metadata, our medical files. Privacy now exists only in museum exhibits, labeled “extinct.”

Then came the pandemic—a national Rorschach test in obedience. While bureaucrats performed their daily theater of expertise, the public memorized the script: stay inside, mask up, stop questioning.

A microbe became the marketing campaign of the century. Government gained new emergency powers; corporations gained new monopolies. And once again, the citizen was the unpaid extra in America’s longest-running production: Crisis for Profit.

Meanwhile, war spending still blooms like mold on old bread, deficits swell like the egos that create them, and Homeland Security remains, ironically, our greatest domestic threat—not from terror, but from tedium and incompetence. We now live in a republic of suspicion, where conscience is contraband and compliance is citizenship.

The dark joke is that it worked.

The architecture of fear has become permanent. The actors changed, but the play remains: every disaster a dress rehearsal for the next decree. America didn’t lose its freedom overnight—it auctioned it off, one security contract, one press briefing, one frightened citizen at a time.







