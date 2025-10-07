by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

America at the Brink: How the Dow/Gold Ratio Exposes a Nation in Terminal Decline

Welcome to the New Dark Age

America, 2025. Once admired as the beacon of freedom and prosperity, now infamous as the land where the wheels have come off. The Dow/Gold ratio is flashing “game over”—gold at $4,000, the Dow stumbling at 46,758, the ratio plunging to 11.7. Even this raw number speaks: the empire’s mask is slipping, and the world is not just watching—it’s already cashing out.

The Empire Eats Its Own

With grim spectacle, the Trump regime now sends Texas National Guard units barreling north to unfriendly territory: Chicago. Troops from one state deployed to another? Is this America or the fever dream of a historian dusting off tales of Yankees versus Confederates? A nation supposedly healed from civil war is once again moving pieces on the map as if states are rival warlords, not co-equal members of a republic. The lines between “us” and “them” blur into battlefield scars. Who could call this civilized or moral?

Militarized Madness: When the State Turns Predator

Blessed are the frightened, because the state has trained its gun on them. Today, ICE and federal muscle raid hospitals, churches, even schools—while active-duty soldiers roam American streets. Executing power in the name of “fighting the enemy within” is little more than securing profit for private prisons, consolidating presidency into monarchy, fueling chaos where order once reigned. What makes this moment unique isn’t just the violence—it’s that the audience cheers or shrugs, expertly distracted by digital bread and circuses.

The Circus Comes for the Markets

The so-called “Magnificent 7”—Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Meta, Alphabet, Netflix—aren’t titans of industry, they’re symptoms of distraction. Their collective value is a modern twist on “entertainment as anesthesia.” Netflix feeds you fantasy; Meta doles out dopamine and division; Tesla, a fever dream of perpetual hype, sells more sizzle than steel. Apple sells image; Microsoft, obsolescence. Google manufactures narrative rather than knowledge. When the circus becomes the economic backbone, prepare for the tent to collapse.

China Bets on Reality, America Bets on the Feed

While Americans are lost in the algorithm, streaming their own sedation, China has built the alternative: a gold-backed yuan, Panda Bonds, and a new trading order, gold-driven and neutral, immune to the dollar’s political games. The world’s brightest financial minds—Morgan Stanley, Ken Griffin, Ray Dalio—aren’t buying America’s schtick. They’re buying gold, waving goodbye to a currency increasingly weaponized, isolated, and distrusted by the global majority.

Bread, Circuses, and Blood

The dollar is no longer moored to gold, nor oil, nor leadership. It’s moored to coercion, spectacle, and the desperate hope that Americans will never wake up. With $37 trillion in unpayable debt, a Congress lining their pockets as the Capitol burns, and an executive selling Bible, cologne, and coin, the only thing left are the market props and stage lights.

Darkest Truths—And the Only Lifeline

This is not just decline, it is self-immolation: when a nation breaks the last taboo and sends its own armies, state against state, to prop up a system built on debt, digital hypnosis, and the fantasy that the circus will never end. It is the stuff of revolutions, but digital sedation makes real ones rare.

There is a single truth, a final exit: only gold and silver—independent, neutral, untouchable—offer sanctuary when the digital illusions burn and the walls close in. This is not alarmism. This is a requiem. Wake up. When the shitstorm breaks and the curtain falls, will you be holding likes, memes, or cold, hard, freedom?

America: your time of reckoning is at hand. Everyone hears the warning—but only the brave, awake, and prepared will listen.## The Empire at War With Itself: America’s Gilded Collapse

When States Turn Soldiers

Sarcastic caption: I understand Texas vs Illinois (perhaps Cowboys vs The Bears) but when was the last time in your lifetime you recall US states fighting each other? Really, only an extremely low functioning person or IQ challenged person would support this immoral nonsense. Nevertheless, Gold and Silver just love this type of turmoil. Though the US looks like a banana republic, at least make money off of it…that’s the American Way.



I am not necessarily all giddy gushy bullish Gold and Silver as much as I am Bearish on Humanity. Recall my gold and silver friends, twas me that penned the headline Gold Drops like a Rock when People Trust the System & Soars to the Moon when they Don’t - Jon Forrest Little

Picture this: Texas troops—yes, actual soldiers from one state—marching into Chicago to enforce Trumpian power. When did states become enemy camps? When was the last time Texas fought Illinois? Ah, right—the Civil War, Yankees versus Confederates. If that’s not proof of a nation completely unmoored from its founding ideals, what is? It’s not just odd. It’s immoral. It tears at the taboos that once kept us from chaos, a clear marker on the road back to warlord America.

America’s Last Broadcast: Bread, Circuses, Bayonets

The Dow/Gold ratio’s latest plunge shouts what polite society won’t say: the endgame is here. Gold rockets to $4,000, the dollar melts. The Dow, barely propped up by the “Magnificent 7,” is held aloft by companies selling distraction, not substance. Apple is perfume and polish, Tesla a status bubble, Meta and Netflix are narcotics for the masses—entertainment now America’s primary industry. The circus has eaten the bread.

Militarized Dystopia—And Nobody Screams

As ICE raids multiply, military hardware rolls into city streets. Protest is met with troops, not debate; “unity” is enforced by rifles and riot shields. Dissent is labeled treason, opposition is criminalized, and private prisons fill with those who dare to resist. The enemy, they say, is “within”—but the harsh truth is the enemy is a system gone rogue, a government devouring its own, deploying violence to mask rot.

World Wakes, America Naps

While Americans binge, China builds. The new world order is rising, gold-backed, multipolar, immune to the dollar’s thuggery. Panda bonds, a gold-backed yuan, and a seat at the global table for those who break with U.S. diktat. Wall Street knows the storm is here—Morgan Stanley, Citadel, Ray Dalio—they all tell their own: dump bonds, buy gold. Even the architects of the old system are leaving it behind.

The Only Refuge: What’s Real in a Hyperreal World

The “market” is just a data feed, a circus of hype, a shell game run for clicks and quarterly reports. When states send troops against each other in the name of security, when bread and circuses become bayonets and batons, there is only one honest signal: the race for gold, for real assets, as digital illusions turn to smoke.

The Final Warning: Metal or Nothing

When the bread runs out, when the show is over, only those holding gold and silver—neutral, eternal, untouchable—will have agency as the storm hits. This isn’t just a cycle—it’s a reckoning. America is now writing its own obituary, live-streamed for all the world to see. The only question left: when the curtain falls and reality bites, will you have anything real?

Sound the alarm. The age of fantasy is ending. The age of survival is here.

