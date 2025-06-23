The Dollar’s Last Gasp: How Inflation, Digital Tyranny, and War Profiteers Are Draining America Dry

Is the American dollar really as invincible as we’ve been led to believe? Or are we hurtling toward a financial abyss, fueled by inflation, digital surveillance, and the unchecked greed of a military-industrial cabal? Let’s pull back the curtain.

The Inevitable Collapse of Fiat

Will the dollar escape the fate of every fiat currency in history? The answer, written in the ledgers of Rome, Weimar, and countless others, is a resounding no. Today, inflation in the United States is not some distant threat—it’s a creeping reality. The annual inflation rate reached 2.4% for the 12 months ending May 2025, but don’t be fooled by the calm surface. Beneath it, the dollar is being inflated out of existence, just like every fiat currency before it. The question is: How long before the public wakes up to this slow-motion disaster?

Digital Chains: The End of Financial Freedom

What happens when the physical dollar is replaced by a digital token? The Federal Reserve is already floating the idea of a digital dollar, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that would live on your phone, under the watchful eye of the authorities.

With paper currency, you could at least move your wealth privately. But digital currency? Your account could be frozen, debited, or erased at the whim of a bureaucrat. Is this the future Americans want—to be under the thumb of the state, with every transaction tracked and controlled?

The Disappearance of Coinage: A Symbol of Decline

When was the last time you held a coin worth saving? Gold left our coins in 1933, silver in 1964, copper in 1982. Soon, all coins will be gone, replaced by worthless tokens or nothing at all. Kids once collected coins and learned the value of saving. Today, those lessons are gone. But what does it say about a society that can’t even trust its own currency to hold value?

The War Machine: Punishing Those Who Defy the Dollar

Why does the U.S. keep starting wars with countries that dare to trade outside the dollar? Look at Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi, Syria—and now Iran. The pattern is clear: any nation that challenges dollar dominance is targeted for destruction. The U.S. military-industrial complex, funded by freshly printed money, punishes dissenters with bombs and sanctions. Did anyone really believe Iran would be spared? Our readers saw it coming—and now, thousands are flocking to this newsletter for the truth the mainstream media won’t tell.

History Repeats: From Athens to Rome to America

How many empires have fallen victim to the same cycle of currency debasement and war? Athens and Sparta fought a 28-year war, and the famous silver owl coin went from 95% purity to less than 3%, ending up as mere silver-plated tokens. Rome diluted the denarius until it was worthless. Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, and Britain all followed the same script: vault the gold and silver for the rulers, while the masses are left with worthless paper.

Will America break the cycle, or are we doomed to repeat it?

War Profiteers: The Real Winners in Washington

Who benefits when the U.S. goes to war? Look no further than the halls of Congress. Politicians on both sides of the aisle are lining their pockets with defense stocks, often buying shares just before major military actions.

Insider trading is illegal for the average American, but for Congress, it’s business as usual.

Recent examples?

Congressman Rob Bresnahan bought Lockheed Martin just prior to Saturday’s attack 2025.

Representative Jared Moskowitz bought Lockheed Martin (LMT) too.

Josh Gottheimer and Bruce Westerman both bought Raytheon (RTX) just before the latest strikes on Iran.

The Hypocrisy of Power: Trump and the Neocon Playbook

Can you spot the contradiction in Donald Trump’s rhetoric? “I can’t believe Russia just said they hope Iran gets a nuke, THAT’S SO DANGEROUS!” he declares. Then, in the next breath: “I JUST DROPPED THE MOST POWERFUL & LETHAL BOMBS ON IRAN’S NUCLEAR FACILITIES, GREAT JOB, THANK YOU, VERY SAFE DECISION.” The hypocrisy is staggering. The attacks on Iran are straight from the neocon playbook: trade outside the dollar, face the consequences. The only thing backing the dollar now is the U.S. military—and the willingness to use it.

The Geopolitical Fallout: Pushing the World Toward War

What happens when the U.S. provokes not just Iran, but Russia, China, Pakistan, and North Korea? Russian President Vladimir Putin has already condemned the Israeli strikes, calling them an “unjustifiable act of aggression.” Just this weekend, Putin met with an Iranian delegation in Moscow. The U.S. claims it doesn’t want Iran to have nukes, but now Iran could turn to Russia, China, or others for nuclear support. Are we sleepwalking into a global conflict, all to prop up a failing dollar?

The AIPAC Factor: Who Really Controls Congress?

Who pulls the strings in Washington? Look at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the most powerful foreign lobby in U.S. history. AIPAC supports any candidate who is pro-Israel and punishes those who dare to criticize. In the current Congress, 81 members—15%—have AIPAC as their all-time top contributor. That’s 8 Senators and 73 Representatives, split between Republicans and Democrats. The message is clear: cross AIPAC, and you risk your political career.

Theft in Broad Daylight: Congress and the Military-Industrial Complex

How brazen is the theft from the American people? Politicians are openly profiting from war, buying defense stocks before major military actions, and reaping the rewards while ordinary Americans pay the price.

The Roman Senate controlled over 95% of the wealth; today, Congress is following the same script. The evidence is there for anyone willing to look: Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and other defense giants are the new coins of the realm, and Congress is cashing in.

Conclusion: The End of an Empire

Will America wake up before it’s too late? The dollar is being inflated and digitized into oblivion. The wars are enriching a corrupt elite, while the rest of us are left with worthless tokens and digital chains. The cycle is ancient, but the stakes have never been higher. The only question left is: Who will be left holding the bag when the music stops?

