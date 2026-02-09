

by Niko Moretti

At $50 silver, the price is only 2× $25, but profit is 6× higher — a 500% increase in cash flow.

At $100 silver, the price is 4×, but profit is 16× — a 1,500% increase in cash flow.

For those still trying to “analyze” silver through traditional models, the story has already passed them by. The world has reached peak silver, and the numbers are now indisputable.

Global mined production sits around 820 million ounces, while annual demand has surged past 1.2 billion ounces. That’s a structural deficit of nearly 400 million ounces per year — not a blip, not cyclical, but chronic. We recently posted an article to the effect that technical analysis is not as relevant as it once was and here is why.



Technical analysis was built on yesterday’s tape, but today’s silver story is being written by entirely new demand drivers that never existed in past bull markets. AI data centers, GPUs and high-frequency interconnects now need the metal with the highest electrical and thermal conductivity on the periodic table, and that is silver, not copper.



At AI speeds, copper’s “good enough” conductivity starts to leak efficiency, so critical components are copper cores heavily plated or bonded with silver to keep resistance low, heat under control, and signals clean. Those structural shifts in industrial use simply do not show up in a 20-year price chart, which is why pure chart-reading is losing its edge in this cycle.

What we’re witnessing in 2026 is the moment the physical market finally asserts dominance over the paper illusion. Silver supply is inelastic — miners cannot flip a switch and bring new supply online. Projects take a decade to develop, permitting frameworks are clogged, grade profiles are falling, and capital markets aren’t funding exploration. The future mine supply curve is collapsing while physical offtake from industrial, investment, and monetary channels is exploding simultaneously.

The electrification wave alone — EVs, solar, server farms, battery production, medical devices, electronics, computers, mobile phones — ensures industrial silver demand keeps ratcheting higher. Yet the return of silver as a monetary asset compounds the imbalance. This is what happens when a commodity once treated as “just another metal” reclaims its 5,000-year role as money.

The Arithmetic of a Supercycle

If you want to see what this means in corporate terms, look at the miner math.

A year ago, the average all-in sustaining cost (AISC) for a silver miner was around $20 per ounce. At $25 silver, that meant a razor-thin $5 margin. A decent-sized producer turning out 10 million ounces per year earned roughly $50 million in operating profit. That’s a good year, not a great one.

Now, run that same model at $85 silver. The same cost base — $20 per ounce — now earns a $65 margin per ounce. That same miner suddenly generates $650 million in operating profit.

That’s a 1,200% increase in cash flow on a 240% move in the underlying metal. That’s what real operating leverage looks like.

When you extend this across the industry — producers like First Majestic, Pan American, Hecla, and Aya — you’re looking at a tidal wave of earnings power about to reprice the entire silver equity complex. The math here isn’t TBD — it’s elementary.

The Market’s Blind Spot

So why haven’t silver miners exploded yet? Because analysts, funds, and institutions are still looking in the rear-view mirror. They’re valuing these companies as if silver still trades at $35 or $40. Their valuation models use conservative decks that are 6–12 months stale. They also rely on technical analysis that doesn’t consider the new use cases of silver (Recall, in AI speed matters and silver is a faster conductor of electricity than copper)



But that changes now, as miners begin reporting Q4 and early Q1 earnings. When those reports hit, and investors see cash flows 10x higher than last year, the rerating begins.

We saw this in the last great cycle. Between 2002 and 2011, silver climbed roughly 900%, from $4.60 to nearly $48. But Pan American Silver’s stock didn’t go up 900%. It went up over 1,000%, from $3–4 to the mid-$40s. Silver miners historically 3x the move of the metal — a feature of their baked-in operational leverage and margin re-rating.

Yet in 2025, we saw a bizarre inversion: silver was up 300%, while the SILJ ETF — the best proxy for the sector — only gained around 200%.

That underperformance won’t last. Once earnings season delivers hard numbers, the cash flow reality obliterates backward-looking valuation logic.

Follow the Smart Money

Rick Rule — arguably the most disciplined capital allocator in the resource sector — has already pivoted. He’s sold roughly 80% of his physical silver, recycling that capital into the miners ahead of the rerating. He knows what the models confirm: the leverage is in the equities now.

The gold sector offered the blueprint. From 2019 to 2025, gold ran from $1,300 to $5,500. Initially, the miners lagged. But as earnings caught up, producers like Agnico Eagle skyrocketed from $40 to $300 per share — a 650% move. Even then, the revaluation came late in the cycle. The same is happening now in silver, only delayed — and potentially amplified.

Silver always lags gold on the way up, and so do silver miners relative to gold miners. But when the lag breaks, it breaks violently and to the upside.

The Mispricing of a Lifetime

The physical market already knows what’s coming. Nobody can buy physical silver anywhere near the quoted spot. Try ordering 1,000-ounce bars — you’ll pay steep premiums or wait months for delivery. Retail coins and small bars are even worse. That’s the divergence between paper and reality.

This is not a “trade.” This is a cash flow repricing event hiding in plain sight. As miners report blowout quarters, the equity gap closes — likely violently.

The market is about to rediscover what it somehow forgot: silver miners are leveraged instruments on a monetary metal with structural scarcity. When the physical shortage converges with the reporting season, the repricing will be swift, brutal, and historically obvious in hindsight.

For now, investors still have the illusion of time. But that window closes this quarter.

2026 isn’t just another year for silver — it’s the year silver mining stocks go vertical. But mining projects located in Mexico are chalked full of risk.

Tonight we’re spotlighting ten missing silver miners in our chilling “still no word” series. Mexico has become a flat‑out no‑go zone, and serious money is voting with its feet. Cautious capital is steering clear, and the smartest due‑diligence step is absurdly simple: ask whether the world’s biggest players are still willing to operate there.

Barrick Gold, for example, has zero producing gold or silver mines in Mexico, preferring safer jurisdictions instead.

Ask your favorite search engine why Ross Beaty gave up on Mexico or we can just explain right here and now. Ross Beaty has criticized Mexico’s new mining law as hostile, citing abrupt legislative changes, higher regulatory risk, and unstable concession terms that make continued investment and operations hard to justify. Ross Beaty’s Los Filos story is a cycle of land-access agreements breaking down, allegations of racism and discrimination from the Carrizalillo ejido, and repeated community blockades that halted operations for months at a time. Union and neighboring community protests later compounded the instability, ultimately leading Equinox to suspend and then indefinitely halt the mine. Beaty is a Canadian geologist and mining entrepreneur, founder of Pan American Silver and chairman of Equinox Gold.



If you believe Silver miners are going vertical after seeing the leverage chart above then it is rational to pick some and avoid others.



We endorse the following

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA, OTCQX: AYASF) is a no brainer for this phase of the bull market: high-grade, growing production and tier-one Moroccan assets in Zgounder and Boumadine that give you pure torque to rising silver prices in a jurisdiction now firmly on the institutional radar. These are exactly the kind of long-life, scalable projects that can turn a silver price repricing into a multi-year rerating in the equity.

Andean Precious Metals (TSXV: APM, OTCQX: ANPMF) offers something different but equally compelling: it controls the San Bartolomé processing facility in Bolivia’s Potosí region, with arguably the country’s most efficient silver-oxide processing hub and a scalable, tolling/third‑party feed business model that monetizes other people’s ore while preserving capital. In a structural silver deficit, that position at the center of oxide flow is strategic, not incidental.

For high‑octane growth, Kuya Silver (CSE: KUYA, OTCQB: KUYAF) in Peru is built for upside: Bethania is already back in production, and the company has laid out a path to scale output many times over its 2025 levels as underground development and plant capacity are ramped. In a world staring at inelastic mine supply and surging monetary and industrial demand, this trio — Aya, Andean, Kuya — offers a balanced basket of quality, cash flow leverage, and explosive growth potential into the heart of this silver supercycle



