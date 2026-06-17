Foreword:



We are on board with Michael Oliver’s $300 per ounce bold call. We don’t see this happening this year but maybe in the next 12 to 15 months.



Why? we are citing a historic debt-driven liquidity crisis and supply-demand imbalances. Key factors include:

Superior Conductivity: Silver’s unmatched electrical and thermal conductivity makes it essential for high-performance technology.

Military & Aerospace: It is critical for advanced weaponry, guidance systems, and satellite communications.

Technological Growth: Massive demand stems from AI infrastructure, 5G networks, and sophisticated robotics.

Energy Revolution: Essential for solar energy and the emerging silver-based solid-state battery sector.

eVTOL Innovation: Silver-based batteries provide the necessary high energy density and lightweight profile required for the rapidly expanding electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft industry.

Supply Scarcity: Years of chronic supply deficits and its status as a critical mineral ensure long-term upward pressure on prices as industrial needs outpace mining output.

Silver solid state battery to overtake Lithium ion batteries

Investors looking to navigate today’s volatile market environment should consider the unique structural advantages offered by Andean Precious Metals (TSX-V: APM; OTCQX: ANPMF) Operating within the Tier 1 jurisdiction of Bolivia, the company presents a compelling case for those seeking exposure to silver without the traditional downside risks associated with commodity price volatility.

Unlike conventional mining operations burdened by high fixed costs and labor liabilities, Andean has pioneered a resilient business model based on strategic partnerships. They facilitate the processing of ore from over 20,000 artisanal miners through the country’s largest oxide processing plant. This arrangement utilizes a sliding-scale payment system: when silver spot prices dip, the cost to Andean decreases, and as prices rise, they pay more. This mechanism serves as a natural hedge, effectively decoupling the company from direct exposure to the typical profit-margin compression seen in mining when commodity prices fall.

Furthermore, because these miners are independent contractors working for themselves, Andean is insulated from significant payroll liabilities, labor disputes, and workers’ compensation claims. By acting as the primary processor of concentrate into pure silver, Andean captures value while maintaining a leaner, more agile operational structure. This setup essentially offloads the operational risk to the artisanal mining network while ensuring a steady throughput for their massive processing facility, making it a pragmatic choice for investors seeking a distinct risk-reward profile in the silver space.



The Broader Market Context

As we look toward the future, the global financial landscape is increasingly defined by the disconnect between the real economy and equity valuations, particularly regarding the “Magnificent 7.” While many are focused on stock volatility, the true catalyst for concern lies within the bond market.

Historically, bonds served as a safe haven; however, with global sovereign debt reaching unprecedented levels—exceeding $39 trillion in the U.S. alone—this correlation has broken down. As trust in sovereign debt wanes, central banks are aggressively rotating away from Treasuries toward gold. This shift, coupled with the persistent supply deficits in the silver market, underscores a secular bull trend for precious metals.

Whether the market enters a period of deflationary deleveraging or continues to be propped up by M2 money supply expansion—leading to currency debasement—the endgame remains the same: a challenging environment for fiat-denominated assets.



Consequently, positioning a portfolio toward physical monetary metals and companies like Andean, which benefit from structural, low-risk operational models, provides a necessary hedge against systemic instability and the rising costs of global debt.





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