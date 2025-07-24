This is the last week to pick up Silver under $40, Anyone want to bet me?

The price of silver has crossed $39 per ounce, stirring a chorus of doubts from market skeptics and casual observers alike. But surface-level sticker shock belies a far more seismic story: silver remains not only undervalued but poised for an explosive revaluation that could make $100 look conservative. Is this hyperbole, or a historic opportunity hiding in plain sight?

Silver: Not in a Bubble, but Primed for Repricement

The myth of silver-as-bubble dissipates under the cold scrutiny of history. In 1980, silver peaked at nearly $50, only to repeat that feat in 2011. But what do these numbers mean through today’s lens? When adjusted for inflation, those “peaks” translate to well over $150 per ounce—rendering today’s prices a mere shadow of historic value. How can current levels be called excessive when they pale against decades-old, inflation-adjusted highs?

If silver’s $39 is a froth, what then are we to call the entire U.S. equity market, floating atop valuations that make 45 years of silver consolidation seem quaint by comparison?

The Breaking Point: Physical Silver Markets Under Unprecedented Strain

Inventory data has become a flashing red alert for physical silver reality. LBMA vaults, once flush with metal, have seen holdings drop by 14% in just three months—declining from 827 million ounces at the start of the year to around 711 million at the end of March 2025. Is this an isolated event, or indicative of systemic stress radiating through the entire market?

On the U.S. side, COMEX silver inventories recently hit 498 million ounces—a number that on the surface seems robust, yet represents a mere 0.04% decline over the last month and sits in tension with plummeting registered vault supplies. For seven straight years, the global market has run in a deficit, with demand crushing new supply—an unsustainable divergence. Is it realistic to expect silver inventories to withstand another barrage from green technology, AI chips, and electric vehicle infrastructure when they’re already under historic pressure?

The Distorted Gold/Silver Ratio: Signpost of Mispricing

History is instructive: during silver bull markets, the gold/silver ratio typically compresses to around 40:1. Today, we stand at 87:1—a blatant anomaly. If mean reversion is the law of financial gravity, how long before silver violently rebalances in gold’s slipstream? When a core market metric flashes “mispricing” in thirty-foot neon letters, can you afford to ignore it?

Global Demand Shifts: The West Awakens

Global demand trends demand your attention. For years, Asian markets have accumulated silver with unblinking resolve. Now, the West is lurching awake: U.S. and European demand for silver-backed ETFs has reached record inflows, adding 95 million ounces in just six months and nearly matching peaks set during previous manias. Coin premiums, junior miner trading volumes, and retail investment are all spiking. If this is not a global revaluation in real time, what is it?

The Silver Lining to Gold’s Central Bank Domination

As central banks hoard gold at unprecedented rates in a bid to anchor financial sovereignty, retail investors are forced to pivot. Silver, colloquially known as the “poor man’s gold,” answers this structural imbalance. History shows it lags gold’s run—until it doesn’t, at which point violent catch-up rallies rewrite price memory overnight. As the gilded doors close on gold accessibility, do you really want to be among those left pounding outside?

Miners Still Sleeping: The Last Great Value Proposition

The fact that only 0.0001% investors are aware of a handful of silver mining stocks worldwide is your once in a lifetime chance. Place your investments accordingly

Perhaps the market’s biggest oversight is in the silver mining sector itself. Despite a double-digit rally in spot silver, equities remain underpriced and overlooked, especially in junior miners. The Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners Index surged from a base value of 1,000 in late 2023 to 1,951 in July 2025, signaling belated attention—but valuations relative to historic bull markets remain subdued. Mark Twain advised to “get there first”; are you prepared to ignore the long odds that favor outsized equity returns in late-stage bull cycles?



Below is a recap of three silver miners they are endorsed by this newsletter for their vast silver deposits (volumes of ounces underground, years of mining left, juice left to squeeze) They are also outside Jurisdictional Risk (NOT IN MEXICO) Moreover, their metallurgy and ore grade are exceptional.



Remember this FACT



The silver miners are asleep and not loved by Mr. Market and this is why you are getting in super early at the best entry point. This gift will not last, the amount of over-valued equities will rush into these small companies yielding life changing wealth.



Silver equities are still cheap, illiquid, and forgotten. But they always explode late cycle. If silver goes from $25 → $100, most juniors won’t just 2x. They’ll 10x, 20x, even 50x.

Silver Academy Endorsed Miners & Tickers

The Silver Academy highlights three primary silver miners in production and two junior miners advancing key projects. Each company's OTC and TSX tickers are provided for reference.

Primary Silver Miners

Aya Gold and Silver (Morocco) OTC: AYASF TSX: AYA



We see Aya Gold and Silver blowing way past its 52 week high of $14.18 by Thanksgiving 2025. That is a conservative 38% to the upside climb





Andean Precious Metals (Bolivia) OTC: ANPMF TSX: APM



We have Andean Precious metals still over 95% undervalued

Kuya Silver (Peru) OTC: KUYAF TSX: KUYA



Q2 operational highlights, including an 87% increase in mineralized material processed and a 63% increase in underground development, marking steady progress toward our Phase 1 target of 100 tonnes per day.







$100 Silver: Not the Ceiling, Only a Milestone

Technical analysts point to breakout rallies every time silver shatters established resistance—most recently at $30 and $37.50. The past two colossal surges (1980, 2011) topped at $50 before collapsing, but history also shows that when these resistance levels fall, there’s nothing left on the price chart but open sky and mass retail panic-buying. Why should this time be any different, with global monetary systems wobbling and hard assets back in vogue?

Conclusion: The Smart Money Isn’t Late, It’s Early

Silver’s $100 target is not hype: it’s a convergence of math, monetary distortion, and supply/demand logic. The asset is neither overvalued nor mainstream—yet. Every indicator, technical or fundamental, shouts that the mother of all repricings is not just likely, but imminent. The only question left is: do you want to react when the headlines are screaming $100, or act before the herd tramples the opportunity flat?



much higher fractal = much higher silver price. Our price target in next 18 months ranges between $100 to $400



end of segment