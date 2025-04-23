If you have $10,000 in the bank

The Banking System’s Dirty Secret: Your Money Isn’t Yours Anymore



You deposit $10,000 into your bank account. Safe, right? Wrong. Under today’s zero-reserve rules, your bank isn’t required to keep a single dollar of that money. Instead, they can lend it out 10-to-1—or worse, gamble it on derivatives. But here’s the kicker: If the system collapses, you’re last in line to get paid. Why? Because your deposits aren’t “savings”—they’re unsecured loans to the bank.

Why Zero Reserves Are a Time Bomb

Imagine a game of musical chairs where the music never stops. That’s fractional reserve banking. Since 2020, the Federal Reserve has let banks operate with no cash reserves for most accounts. Translation: Your money fuels risky loans and speculative bets. But what happens when the music stops?

Ludwig von Mises warned this system creates boom-bust cycles and moral hazard. “Banks don’t just manage risk—they manufacture it,” he argued. Yet policymakers ignored him. Now, with inflation eroding currencies and banks holding $223 trillion in derivatives, the stakes are apocalyptic.

Question: If banks can’t survive without gambling your money, why would anyone trust them?

Derivatives: The $600 Trillion Trap

Let’s talk about Wall Street’s cocaine: derivatives. Five U.S. banks alone hold $168 trillion in these contracts—40 times the U.S. GDP. These bets on credit defaults, interest rates, and currencies are a house of cards. One margin call could trigger a global liquidity freeze.

But here’s what no one tells you: When the collapse comes, your retirement accounts become collateral. Laws quietly changed over 30 years reclassified your 401(k), IRA, and stocks as “security entitlements”—meaning banks get paid first from the wreckage. The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), which holds $40 trillion in securities, will seize everything to settle derivative losses.

Question: If your life savings are just entries in a digital ledger, who really owns them?

The Great Taking: Legalized Theft

Napoleon Bonaparte once said, “The hand that gives is above the hand that takes.” Today, that “hand” is the Federal Reserve and Bank for International Settlements (BIS)—unelected entities that print money as debt. But what happens when the debt can’t be repaid?

Enter The Great Taking: A legal framework where pensions, mutual funds, and even real estate are pooled to bail out banks. Derivatives—now exceeding $1 quadrillion globally—get priority. You? You’re an “unsecured creditor.” Translation: You get crumbs, if anything.

Question: Why are zombie corporations and reckless banks more protected than your family’s future?

Central Bank Digital Currencies: The Final Cage

Think it can’t get worse? Meet CBDCs. Central banks plan to replace cash with programmable digital tokens that expire, track purchases, and freeze accounts for “non-compliance.” Imagine:

No buying gas if you criticize the government.

No groceries if your carbon score is too high.

No privacy—ever.

The 2024 Supreme Court ruling allowing state gold-backed currencies hints at an escape hatch. But most states remain chained to the Fed’s broken model.

Question: If money becomes a tool of control, what happens to freedom?

Fight Back—Before It’s Too Late

The Rothschilds and Rockefellers built empires on this system. But their game is ending. To survive:

Pull cash from megabanks—store it in credit unions or home safes. Then buy physical gold/silver—assets they can’t confiscate digitally. Demand state sound money—like Utah’s gold-backed currency. Reject digital IDs/CBDCs—they’re Trojan horses for tyranny.

Question: Will you be a prisoner of the system—or a pioneer of the new resistance?

The clock is ticking. The banking elite want you passive and afraid. But as Mises warned: “The final collapse will come when the public realizes the system is a fraud.”

That moment is here. What side of history will you stand on?

Facts are Facts



If you purchased gold at $35 per ounce when Nixon closed the gold window in 1971, your investment would now be worth $3,314 per ounce – a 94.7x return (9,369% gain).

This contrasts starkly with the U.S. dollar's 98.3% loss in purchasing power relative to gold over the same period.

The transition to fiat currency enabled unchecked money printing, with the U.S. money supply expanding from $685 billion to over $21.8 trillion (+32x).

While official inflation metrics show an 84% dollar devaluation, gold’s rise reveals the true erosion: $1 in 1971 now holds only 1.7% of its original gold-based value. This divergence underscores fiat systems’ structural vulnerabilities to inflationary policies and debt accumulation