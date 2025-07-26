Context :: Foreword



It’s hard to overstate how surreal it is that Americans can now use PayPal and Venmo to make microdonations for the U.S. government’s staggering $37 trillion national debt. The move resembles satire, especially against the backdrop of the Afghanistan war—a 20-year, $2.3 trillion saga that ousted the Taliban only for them to retake power as soon as the U.S. pulled out. The disappointing conclusion of this costly campaign left the region in limbo and did little to diminish global cynicism about American intervention.

The withdrawal amplified the absurdity. U.S.-supplied military equipment intended for Afghan security forces was abandoned in bulk. Public oversight reports estimate that around 22,000 Humvees and 33 to 40 Black Hawk helicopters were left behind, along with a total of roughly 75 aircraft, and more than 1,000 MRAP armored vehicles. The flood of weaponry was even more stunning: upwards of 350,000-plus rifles, pistols, and machine guns were lost track of, many now in Taliban hands or flowing through black markets.

That American taxpayers are now being nudged to crowdsource their way out of crushing national debt—when vast fortunes have already sunk into ventures with outcomes like Afghanistan—underscores a cycle of fiscal absurdity. For the average citizen, the real cost isn’t just dollars; it’s disillusionment with how both wars and debts are managed.

Meanwhile this newsletter has to beg for $50 bucks

Silver Warriors,

The Silver Academy is committed to leading the fight for truth—and your financial future—in a world of deepening censorship and financial manipulation. Decades ago, few outlets dared reveal how America’s legendary silver reserves—once an astonishing four billion ounces—were systematically drained by the US Treasury, quietly funneled into military channels via the Defense Logistics Agency. We exposed this covert transfer, showing how the silver vanished into bomb factories and “critical” stockpiles (Silver Scheme Exposed), and how demand is now threatening to drain global vaults altogether (Silver Vaults Vanishing).

But our reporting didn’t stop there. While most financial news ignores or obscures the truth, we were first to uncover how the military-industrial complex relies on silver—powering everything from enormous silver-zinc batteries for torpedoes to advanced missile systems—while the banking elite suppress prices to benefit both defense profiteers and Wall Street (Silver Surge: Fuel Cells Outpace Solar, China’s Solar Expansion and Military Demand).

When Samsung unveiled their revolutionary silver solid-state battery, we delivered the earliest, clearest coverage: how this innovation would shake up demand for silver in electric vehicles and beyond (Samsung’s Silver Solid State Battery, Solar and Samsung Battery Revolution).

As Mexico’s Morena party moves to take control over the country’s precious metal resources—jeopardizing global supply chains—we were there exposing the looming impact on silver’s future (Resource Nationalization in Mexico, Inside the Revolution: PR Tour with Morena).

We even broke the news from SLAC labs: when gold was blasted by high-powered lasers, it became stronger (Revolutionary Gold Nanorod Technology). The bottom line? Precious metals only become more resilient under attack—truths you can’t get from mainstream financial “reporting.”

Through every crisis—9-11 censorship, Covid information warfare, the hiding of the Epstein files—the ruling class has moved to silence independent journalism. The Silver Academy remains your one true daily source for unfiltered silver news—standing opposed to tyranny, corruption, and fiscal recklessness.

But to keep this torch burning, we need your help right now. Today, the silver trade is not only your chance to fight back, but your best weapon for profit in an age of US fiscal madness and moral decline.

Support the cause. Share the truth. Stay informed.

Read, subscribe, or donate at:



Together, we turn silver into power.



