COVID: The Pilot Episode of Depopulation

Covid was the loudspeaker announcement: you are inventory, not a citizen. The bat‑soup fairy tale covered for labs playing with viruses while governments ran a live experiment in fear, obedience, and medical coercion. They shut your business, censored your speech, and jabbed your arm—then called it “following the science.” That wasn’t public health; that was a stress test on how fast they could strip your autonomy without triggering a full revolt.

From Biolabs to Barcodes

Now meet the quiet sequel: your dinner. The same mindset that treated your immune system like a lab project is engineering your food supply. Supermarkets are just Wall Street with barcodes, pushing ultra‑processed, chemically enhanced sludge designed for profit, not survival. Pesticides, glyphosate, preservatives, seed oils, synthetic flavors—an edible derivatives market where your body holds the counterparty risk. They call it “safe” while chronic disease stats read like a slow‑motion bioweapon report.

Feedlot Flesh and Pharma Futures

Industrial meat is just another structured product. Cattle are crammed into feedlots, force‑fed grain, antibiotics, and hormones so they don’t die before slaughter and they fatten fast enough to satisfy spreadsheets. That biological garbage gets passed off as “premium” while it trashes your metabolism and cranks up inflammation. The result is simple: Big Ag sells you the problem, Big Pharma sells you the subscription. Covid showed you they’re comfortable experimenting on your immune system; factory food shows you they’re happy to erode it every single day.

Farm‑to‑Table as Civil Disobedience

Silver stackers already get this with money. You don’t hold silver because you “like shiny things”; you hold it to opt out of a criminally over‑leveraged, fractional‑reserve clown show. In the same way, ranch‑direct and farm‑direct are not aesthetics, they are survival infrastructure. Every dollar you divert from corporate food into grass‑fed, pasture‑raised, chemical‑light meat and clean produce is a hard opt‑out from a system that clearly does not care if you make it to old age. Treat supermarket calories like fiat: convenient, ubiquitous, and fundamentally designed to serve someone else’s balance sheet, not your wellbeing.

The Opt‑Out Playbook: Silver in the Safe, Beef in the Freezer

Owning physical silver is how you say “no” to paper promises. Owning your food pipeline—knowing your rancher, knowing your farmer—is how you say “no” to being quietly poisoned for profit. Stacked ounces protect you from financial collapse; stacked boxes of ranch‑direct beef and farm‑direct staples protect you from biological slow‑kill. If you trust bankers and politicians about as far as you can throw a central bank building, why on earth would you trust their captured food system with your biochemistry? Opt out. On purpose. While you still can.

And as promised, this Survival Guide doesn’t just rant—it delivers. Below, you’ll find a state‑by‑state directory of responsible ranchers and farmers across all fifty states who sell directly to you, not through the corporate grinder. Use it the same way you use your bullion dealer list: as an essential lifeline, not a luxury. This is your blueprint for turning “stacking” into a full‑spectrum survival strategy—silver for the bank run, beef for the slow burn.



Yesterday I attended a growers market in the 4 corners area. We now have added 2 more farmers and 3 more ranchers in our network. The family run farm is disappearing because greedy pigs like Bill Gates and MegaAgriCorps are snatching up farms, ranches and water. I can’t think of anything more basic to survival than sourcing food.



If you’ve read this far, you know this isn’t content—it’s a survival manual. This guide is published over 100 times a year, and the research inside can literally change how long and how well you live. To keep doing this work outside corporate capture, we need your support. Become a paid subscriber and turn this newsletter into part of your survival stack, right next to your silver and your ranch‑direct beef.









Every state now features at least one dedicated, localized beef or pasture-raised meat directory resource alongside a primary farm-to-table or agricultural network.

Alabama

Bama Beef Sales Directory: https://www.bamabeef.org/p/about/bama-beef-sales-directory

Alabama Agribusiness Farmers Market Directory: https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/locations/

Alaska

Delta Meat and Sausage (Alaska Pasture Beef):

https://deltameat.com/

Alaska Farmers Market Association Directory: https://alaskafarmersmarkets.org/market-directory/

Arizona

Arizona Beef Council Directory:

https://www.arizonabeef.org/

Arizona Good Food Finder:

https://goodfoodfinderaz.com/

Arkansas

Arkansas Beef Council Rancher Network:

https://www.arkansasbeef.org/

Arkansas Grown Directory:

https://www.arkansasgrown.org/

California

California Beef Council Local Producer Directory:

https://www.calbeef.org/

CA Dept of Food & Ag Certified Farm Directory: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/is/i_&_c/cfm.html

Colorado

Colorado Proud Meat & Livestock Directory:

https://coloradoproud.colorado.gov/

Colorado Farmers Market Association:

https://coloradofarmersmarkets.org/

Connecticut

Connecticut Cattle & Meat Producers Guide:

https://ctgrown.org/

CT Department of Agriculture Market Listings: https://portal.ct.gov/doag

Delaware

Delaware Grown Meat & Livestock Directory:

https://delawaregrown.com/

Powers Farm Direct Local Beef:

https://www.thepowersfarm.com/

Florida

Florida Cattlemen’s Beef Directory:

https://floridacattlemen.org/

Fresh From Florida Agricultural Directory: https://www.fdacs.gov/Consumer-Resources/Buy-Fresh-From-Florida

Georgia

Georgia Grown Livestock & Poultry Directory:

https://www.georgiagrown.com/

Georgia Community Farmers Markets Network:

https://georgiamarkets.org/

Hawaii

Parker Ranch Hawaii Grass-Fed Beef:

https://parkerranch1847.com/

Hawaii Farm Bureau Farm Directory: https://hfbf.org/farmers-markets/

Idaho

Idaho Preferred Meat & Livestock Directory:

https://idahopreferred.com/

Idaho Farmers Market Association:

https://www.idahofma.org/

Illinois

Illinois MarketMaker Meat Directory:

https://il.foodmarketmaker.com/

Illinois Farmers Market Association Network:

https://www.ilfma.org/

Indiana

Indiana Grown Meat & Poultry Finder:

https://www.indianagrown.org/

Indiana MarketMaker Producer Network:

https://in.foodmarketmaker.com/

Iowa

Choose Iowa Livestock & Meat Directory:

https://www.chooseiowa.com/

Iowa Farmers Market Association:

https://www.iafarmersmarkets.org/

Kansas

From the Land of Kansas Meat Producer Guide:

https://fromthelandofkansas.com/

Kansas Community Market & Direct-to-Consumer Directory:

https://agriculture.ks.gov/

Kentucky

Kentucky Proud Beef & Livestock Directory:

https://www.kyproud.com/

Kentucky Dept of Agriculture Farmers Markets: https://www.kyagr.com/marketing/farmers-market.html

Louisiana

Louisiana Certified Livestock & Grown Network:

https://www.certifiedlouisiana.org/

Louisiana MarketMaker Farm Directory:

https://la.foodmarketmaker.com/

Maine

Real Maine Meat & Livestock Directory:

https://www.realmaine.com/

Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets:

https://mainefarmersmarkets.org/

Maryland

Maryland’s Best Meat & Poultry Directory:

https://marylandsbest.maryland.gov/

Maryland Farmers Market Association:

https://marylandfma.org/

Massachusetts

MassGrown Meat & Livestock Map: https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massgrown

Federation of Mass Farmers Markets:

https://www.massfarmersmarkets.org/

Michigan

Michigan MarketMaker Beef Directory:

https://mi.foodmarketmaker.com/

Michigan Farmers Market Association (MIFMA):

https://mifma.org/

Minnesota

Minnesota Grown Local Meat Finder:

https://minnesotagrown.com/

Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association:

https://www.mfma.org/

Mississippi

Genuine MS Livestock & Farm Directory:

https://genuinems.com/

Mississippi MarketMaker Network:

https://ms.foodmarketmaker.com/

Missouri

Missouri MarketMaker Livestock Directory:

https://mo.foodmarketmaker.com/

AgEBB Missouri Farmers Market Directory: http://agebb.missouri.edu/fmd/index.htm

Montana

Abundant Montana Meat & Ranch Directory:

https://abundantmontana.com/

Montana Farmers Markets (Department of Ag): https://agr.mt.gov/Farmers-Markets

Nebraska

Nebraska MarketMaker Beef Directory:

https://ne.foodmarketmaker.com/

GROW Nebraska Local Producers:

https://grownebraska.org/

Nevada

Nevada MarketMaker Livestock Directory:

https://nv.foodmarketmaker.com/

Nevada Department of Agriculture Producers:

https://agri.nv.gov/

New Hampshire

New Hampshire NH Made Meat Directory:

https://www.nhmade.com/

NH Department of Ag Farmers Markets:

https://www.agriculture.nh.gov/

New Jersey

Jersey Fresh Meat & Livestock Finder:

https://findjerseyfresh.com/

New Jersey MarketMaker Database:

https://nj.foodmarketmaker.com/

New Mexico

New Mexico Local Beef Directory: https://nmbeef.com/local-beef-directory

New Mexico Farmers’ Marketing Association:

https://farmersmarketsnm.org/

New York

New York MarketMaker Livestock Guide:

https://ny.foodmarketmaker.com/

Farmers Market Federation of New York:

https://www.nyfarmersmarket.com/

North Carolina

Got To Be NC Livestock Directory:

https://gottobenc.com/

North Carolina MarketMaker Network:

https://nc.foodmarketmaker.com/

North Dakota

North Dakota Pride of Dakota Meat Directory:

https://www.prideofdakota.nd.gov/

North Dakota Department of Ag Local Foods:

https://www.ndda.nd.gov/

Ohio

Ohio MarketMaker Meat & Poultry Directory:

https://oh.foodmarketmaker.com/

Ohio Farmers Market Network:

https://www.ohiofarmersmarketnetwork.org/

Oklahoma

Oklahoma MarketMaker Livestock Locator:

https://ok.foodmarketmaker.com/

Made in Oklahoma Collective Directory:

https://www.miocoop.com/

Oregon

Oregon Fresh Meat & Livestock Directory:

https://oregonfresh.org/

Oregon Farmers Market Association:

https://www.oregonfarmersmarkets.org/

Pennsylvania

PA Preferred Livestock & Meat Finder:

https://www.papreferred.com/

Pennsylvania MarketMaker Directory:

https://pa.foodmarketmaker.com/

Rhode Island

Pat’s Pastured (Rhode Island Local Beef & Poultry):

https://patspastured.com/

Rhode Island Farm Fresh RI Directory:

https://www.farmfreshri.org/

South Carolina

Certified South Carolina Grown Meat Guide:

https://certifiedsc.com/

South Carolina MarketMaker Directory:

https://sc.foodmarketmaker.com/

South Dakota

South Dakota MarketMaker Beef Guide:

https://sd.foodmarketmaker.com/

South Dakota Specialty Producers Network:

https://sdspecialtyproducers.org/

Tennessee

Pick Tennessee Products Beef Guide:

https://www.picktnproducts.org/

Tennessee MarketMaker Directory:

https://tn.foodmarketmaker.com/

Texas

Texas MarketMaker Livestock Directory:

https://tx.foodmarketmaker.com/

Go Texan Certified Producer Directory:

https://www.gotexan.org/

Utah

Utah Own Meat & Livestock Directory:

https://www.utahsown.org/

Utah Farmers Market Network:

https://www.utahfarmersmarketnetwork.org/

Vermont

DigInVT Vermont Fresh Livestock Guide:

https://www.diginvt.com/

Vermont Farmers Market Association Directory: https://nofavt.org/services-resources/farmers-markets

Virginia

Virginia Grown Meat & Poultry Directory: https://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/vagrown/

Virginia MarketMaker Directory:

https://va.foodmarketmaker.com/

Washington

Eat Local First Washington Meat Guide:

https://eatlocalfirst.org/

Washington State Farmers Market Association:

https://wafarmersmarkets.org/

West Virginia

West Virginia MarketMaker Livestock Locator:

https://wv.foodmarketmaker.com/

West Virginia Farmers Market Association:

https://wvfarmersmarkets.org/

Wisconsin

Something Special From Wisconsin Meat Directory:

https://somethingspecialwi.com/

Wisconsin Farmers Market Association:

https://www.wifarmersmarkets.org/

Wyoming

Eat Wyoming Ranch & Meat Network:

https://eatwyoming.org/

Wyoming MarketMaker Livestock Guide:

https://wy.foodmarketmaker.com/





Build Local Connections: Make friends with local farmers and ranchers to secure your food supply and strengthen community resilience.