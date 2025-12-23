Prior to reading this update. Mexico sanctioning Violent takeover of Mexican silver mine lets provide some context



Silver is already in multi‑year structural deficit, with demand exceeding mine and scrap supply and drawing down inventories.​

Industrial demand for Silver is surging from solar, electronics, EV/solid‑state batteries, defense, aerospace, robotics and AI hardware.​ India is monetizing silver through record imports and growing use as savings and investment within its financial system.​ New RBI rules encourage silver to enter the banking system as collateral (along with gold) Tight physical markets and backwardation show paper benchmarks are losing clean control over silver pricing.​ Backwardation encourages hoarding Silver now which is a distortion in market. Future silver should always cost more when there is diminishing supply amid soaring demand. Especially since the existing mines are not producing more product (ore grade declines, no new discoveries, silver held back for strategic reasons) Banks are exiting short positions and going long. Silver largely comes out of the ground as a by‑product, making responsive supply much tighter than headline ore grades suggest.​ Silver mined at 8 to 1 ratio Refined, above‑ground silver is far scarcer relative to gold than old “15:1 in the earth” clichés imply.​ China is effectively treating silver as a strategic metal by tightening behavior around exports of critical industrial materials.​ Next week China restricts silver exports. China is World’s #1 user of Silver and #2 producer of Silver. Mexican silver mining faces rising political and physical risk, including state‑tolerated armed takeovers like the Indé Mine.​ Mexico is philosophically aligned with China, Russia and Iran and tensions between US and Mexico are hostile. Trump calls them “thugs” and “rapists” Western media remains largely silent on this unfolding silver squeeze and its macro implications.​ Bullion dealers show recurring product tightness and delays, yet there is still no broad retail silver FOMO in the West

Not an Isolated Incident: Violent Seizure of Mexican Silver Mine Signals State‑Backed Resource Grab



The Indé Mine seizure story is a live‑fire demonstration of the East‑vs‑West resource playbook: Mexico is drifting from “open pit for the North” toward a BRICS‑aligned, resource‑nationalist posture where silver and energy are tools of sovereignty, not just exports.​

Indé Mine: how one seizure tells the whole story

The article “State‑Backed Gunmen Seize Indé Mine in Durango Mexico” reports that on December 5, 2025, armed men backed by municipal police and state officials forcibly took over ECI’s Indé Mine, locking the foreign owner out of its own silver‑lead‑zinc‑gold operation.​

In Harrington’s letter, the group is described as a notorious criminal organization “heavily integrated” into state and local government, meaning this is not random banditry but a fusion of cartel muscle and public authority deciding who controls a strategic polymetallic asset.​

Morena’s doctrine: from slogans to mine mouths

Morena’s own messaging, as documented in party‑aligned texts, foregrounds that “the resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico” and that Mexico must “secure its energy future,” explicitly justifying reclaiming lithium, electricity and quarries from foreign or private hands.​

Analyses of Morena’s “Fourth Transformation” show a stepwise pattern: nationalize or re‑assert control over oil (historic), lithium (2022), electricity (2023), high‑profile quarry assets (e.g., Vulcan), and then tighten the screws on mining concessions and silver through shorter terms, no new concessions, higher royalties and tougher water and environmental rules.​

The coalition behind it: who Morena answers to

Morena is not a technocratic, investor‑class party; it is explicitly framed as a coalition of campesinos, peasants, farm workers, factory laborers, women, indigenous communities, activists, students and environmentalists, organized against a legacy of PRI/PAN governments seen as too friendly to foreign capital.​

That coalition is naturally receptive to the idea that a foreign‑owned silver mine in Durango—using local land, water and labor—should serve “the people” first, and that if legal levers or bureaucratic pressure are not enough, other forms of pressure can “correct” who actually benefits from those resources.​

Morena’s own messaging foregrounds that “the resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico” and that Mexico must “secure its energy future,” explicitly justifying reclaiming lithium, electricity and key mineral assets from foreign or private hands.​

The party functions as a mass movement more than a traditional machine: leaders and rank‑and‑file routinely address each other as comrades on the campaign trail, underscoring a self‑image rooted in popular struggle rather than technocratic management.​

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo governs with extremely high domestic legitimacy, with public polling in 2025 placing her approval near 80 percent, which makes overt U.S. pressure or destabilization efforts politically radioactive inside Mexico.​

Mexican and international commentary around a supposed “Gen Z uprising” in Mexico City has framed it as an astroturfed episode with fingerprints of foreign intelligence influence rather than a genuine youth revolt, feeding a narrative in Morena circles that Washington is experimenting with color‑revolution‑style stunts to discipline an increasingly sovereign Mexico

The state-backed seizure of the Durango silver mine is not an isolated event—it marks the first shot in an escalating global resource war, and a key flashpoint in the East vs. West struggle for control over silver as a critical mineral.

A powerful bullish signal for silver, this move underscores the accelerating trend toward deglobalization, dewesternization, and dedollarization—as new chokepoints and export controls tighten supply, driving prices sharply higher, much like China’s recent export restrictions.

East vs West: how Indé slots into the playbooks

West playbook: The U.S. is escalating against Venezuela with naval interdictions and effective oil seizures, openly discussing “keeping” Venezuelan crude as spoils, which much of the Global South reads as 21st‑century gunboat resource extraction.​ Trump’s long‑running depiction of Mexican migrants as “rapists” and “thugs” and an aggressive stance on trade and border enforcement deepen Mexican resentment at the very moment Washington most needs Mexican cooperation on energy, manufacturing and critical minerals.​

East/BRICS+ playbook: Russia and China are positioning as partners for resource‑rich states: Russia is courting Mexico with LNG and energy‑sector cooperation offers to reduce its dependence on U.S. gas and technology, while China is a key backer and creditor of Venezuela and a champion of commodity‑backed alternatives to dollar finance.​ BRICS narratives emphasize sovereign control over natural resources and resisting Western sanctions; commentators now openly discuss Mexico as a potential BRICS+ member that would bring top‑tier silver and significant oil to an emerging non‑Western bloc.​

In that context, an armed, locally backed seizure of a foreign‑owned silver mine in Durango is not an isolated crime; it looks like de‑facto resource nationalism from below, aligned with Morena’s rhetoric, in a world where China and BRICS+ are preparing to treat silver, lithium, and oil as strategic bargaining chips rather than just exports.​

Strategic implication: silver becomes a geopolitical filter