by Niko Moretti

Stablecoin Ain’t Stable and It Ain’t a Coin

They tell you it’s progress. They tell you it’s innovation. They slap a Silicon Valley sheen on another government scheme and call it stablecoin. Don’t blink. That’s not stability—it’s surveillance. And it sure as hell isn’t a coin. It’s code, backed by the world’s shakiest “asset”: U.S. debt.

“You can’t call something ‘stable’ when it’s tied to Treasuries wobbling like a drunk dad at a wedding,” says Jon Forrest Little. “And you can’t call it a coin, unless Monopoly money now counts as a coin.”

Behind the curtain: banks scoop up billions in yield while citizens get a glowing, trackable e-dollar that pays nothing. Washington gets its junk bonds propped up. Wall Street gets richer. And everyday villagers get handed digital indentured servitude with a cutesy name.

The ‘Genius Act’—Washington’s IQ Test for Suckers

The branding wizards in D.C. outdid themselves this time. They rammed through legislation called the Genius Act. Which, according to Jon Forrest Little, “is like naming a yacht the Titanic II and handing out free tickets.”

There’s no genius in it. It’s desperation duct-taped into law—another way to jam unwanted treasuries into the public bloodstream by forcing fintech to launder them. Issuers like Tether and Circle make a killing. JP Morgan skims easy yield.

“The Genius Act is really just IQ malpractice forced on taxpayers,” Little quips. “The only genius is how brazenly they laugh in your face while draining your wallet.”

Opposite Day is Forever in Washington

Here’s the dirty trick: the name always means the opposite.

Patriot Act : trampled privacy.

Inflation Reduction Act : pumped prices sky-high.

Stablecoin : unstable token tethered to state debt.

Genius Act: idiocy disguised as brilliance.

“Only in America can you burn the house down and call it Home Improvement,” Little snarks.

It’s not new. It’s a system. The whole state runs on branding lies that tell you black is white, down is up, and working people should be grateful for the privilege of getting crushed.

Sunshine Bombs and Liberation Chains

The Pentagon’s the biggest offender. Villagers don’t get bombed—they get Operation Sunshine. Cities don’t get reduced to rubble—they get freedom packages. Trump once declared Liberation Day. Workers didn’t walk free; they walked into longer shifts, repossessed cars, and wage theft hidden under corporate fireworks.

“Liberation Day is D.C. code for ‘we chained you twice and painted the shackles red, white, and blue,’” says Little.

How the Gaslight Feels on Main Street

And who gets worked over the hardest? The villagers. The ones already losing cars to repossession, drowning in credit card debt, and juggling two jobs to pay rent. For them, stablecoin isn’t a talking point—it’s the next leash.

The government’s design is gaslight-as-governance: flood you with words until exhaustion feels like consent. Nobody can fight what they can’t name—and so they rename everything.

“The poor souls boiling in the pot don’t even realize they’re the main dish,” Little spits. “And the frog doesn’t hop out when the chef calls the boiling water a hot tub.”

The American Joke—And You’re the Punchline

What this all adds up to is the biggest joke a ruling class has ever played on its people: endless Gaslight Theater. Policy names are Orwellian Mad Libs, programs are wealth transfers upward, and the public is locked into a hypnosis where forced misery gets branded as genius progress.

The only stability is in how relentlessly the middle class gets gutted. The only genius is in how well they disguise theft as salvation. And the only coin you’ll ever see is the one flipping through the air—heads Wall Street wins, tails you lose.

“America’s the only place where you can rename theft as prosperity and people clap—while their pockets are already turned inside out,” says Little.

History won’t call it Stablecoin or Genius. History will call it what it is: the one-two punch of linguistic fraud and financial predation, shoved down the throats of a people too exhausted to argue.

