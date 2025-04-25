Missed the gold rally? Silver is the next move, but this game is not for weak hands or weak hearts. It’s for the Brave.



I must interject that Gold is going much higher so there’s no reason to feel you missed out, but time is ticking.

Economic Wars: Why Silver and Gold are Victorious and the US dollar will soon wave the white flag of surrender

Why are gold and silver prices in Asia breaking away from the West’s benchmarks, and what does it mean for investors who feel left behind by the gold surge?

Let’s start in Shanghai, where the gold price now commands a premium over London and New York—sometimes surging to $24–$54 per ounce above the global benchmark.

What’s driving this? Chinese investors, battered by a trade war and a weakening yuan, are snapping up physical gold as a safe haven, pushing the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) price to record highs.

Yesterday, gold traded at ¥798/gram or $3,404/oz in Shanghai, a 1.45% premium over the LBMA, while silver soared to $35.5/oz, a whopping 5.5% above Western benchmarks.

Why does this matter? When the SGE offers a premium, physical gold flows from West to East. Arbitrageurs (I made that word up) buy in London or New York, ship bullion to China, and pocket the difference.

If the premium persists, Western vaults bleed metal, and eventually, the “paper” price set in London and New York must rise to stem the outflow. The price-setting power is shifting—Asia, not the West, is calling the shots.

But why is the West so slow to respond? Could it be that the price you see on the screen is more fiction than fact? Absolutely!

China knows the game. The COMEX, America’s flagship precious metals exchange, is a “paper” market—most contracts never see physical delivery. Wikileaks cables confirm what many suspected: the U.S. and its allies designed futures markets to inject volatility, discourage hoarding, and suppress prices. The aim? Protect the dollar and keep gold and silver from becoming alternatives to fiat currency.

Is silver even more vulnerable to this manipulation? Bullion banks—JPMorgan, UBS, HSBC—have been caught red-handed, flooding COMEX with “paper silver” to trigger sell-offs and suppress prices. In 2025, short positions in silver futures reached record highs, with banks holding net short positions equivalent to a quarter of global annual production. Legal convictions for spoofing and market rigging haven’t stopped the practice.

So why does the price keep snapping back in Asia? Because physical demand is real, and the paper game has limits. If too many demand delivery, the system creaks. COMEX has scrambled to restock silver, adding over 1,000 tons in March alone, but questions linger about how much is truly available for delivery. If confidence in “paper” evaporates, a short squeeze could send silver prices skyrocketing as banks scramble to buy back metal they don’t have.

Is this why silver in Shanghai trades at a 5.5% premium? Are we on the verge of a physical shortage, or is this just another blip in a manipulated market?

Look at the pattern: 15 out of 17 Fridays in 2025 have seen suspicious price action during COMEX hours, with only two up days all year. Is this coincidence, or coordinated intervention?

And what about your savings? When the Fed and U.S. banks conjure money out of thin air, your labor, your time, your energy—years of it—are quietly devalued. Silver your escape hatch, You’re not just another mark in a shell game. The Comex Scam will end spectacularly for Silver stackers and end tragically for the silver cheaters.

As gold’s price discovery migrates East, and as silver’s physical market strains under relentless paper selling, investors must understand that the West’s paper promises will fold like a cheap suit leaving Silver standing gloriously amid asset classes that have evaporated into the same thin air whereby phony money was created.

The gold train may have left the station, but as the East dictates the price and the West’s vaults empty, silver is last undervalued ticket—hop on the Silver Train before the doors slam shut?