Chinese Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Ignites Silver Supercycle!

A Chinese startup backed by major automaker GAC Group has produced A-sample all-solid-state batteries 12-18 months ahead of Toyota’s timeline, targeting GWh-scale output by end-2026. These batteries boast 260-500 Wh/kg energy density, fast charging, and superior safety with no thermal runaway. While exact silver use in Greater Bay Technology’s design remains unconfirmed, leading architectures like Samsung SDI’s demand ~1 kg (32 troy oz) of silver per 100 kWh pack.

15x Silver Surge Per EV

Solid-state batteries require 15x to 30x more silver than today’s lithium-ion EVs, which use just 25-50 grams per vehicle for contacts and sensors. A typical 75-100 kWh solid-state pack could embed 750 grams to 1 kg of silver via Ag-C composite anodes, revolutionizing demand as EVs scale globally. If 20% of EVs adopt this, annual silver needs could hit 16,000 metric tons—over half current mine output.

Accelerating Demand Catalysts

an EV auto will use 1 kilogram of Silver

Joby Aircraft like the one in the photo average of 10 kilograms of silver per aircraft

Joby manufactures in California and Ohio

Recent events compound the surge: Tesla’s Cybercab production adds baseline EV silver use; Joby-Uber eVTOLs demand 5-15 kg per aircraft; SpaceX’s 3,500+ Starlink satellites yearly consume 175-700 kg. Silver’s conductivity and reliability shine in high-stress tech like EVs, aviation, and space, with flat mine supply amid deficits. At $80/oz, markets undervalue this tech timeline compression.

Silver’s Massive Catalyst

This GBT milestone signals the industrial silver demand supercycle roaring to life, potentially sending prices soaring as supply strains. For precious metals advocates tracking geopolitics and commodities, solid-state silver intensity could dwarf solar and electronics demand combined.



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