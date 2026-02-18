Jes Staley’s career traces a familiar arc of power, proximity, and moral collapse that now defines an entire era of elite finance. He rose through JPMorgan, passed through Blue Mountain Capital, and ultimately became chief executive of Barclays, only to be forced out when regulators concluded the bank had misled them about the true nature of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The newly released “Snow White” emails capture the rot in a single, chilling image. In June 2010 Epstein asked a woman to buy a Snow White costume, and weeks later Staley wrote him, “That was fun. Say hi to Snow White,” then later claimed under oath he had “no idea” what the reference meant. In parallel, survivor Maria Farmer painted Staley and sent the piece to the FBI as both testimony and indictment, art forced into the role of evidence because institutions refused to act until public pressure made silence impossible.

The same institutions that enabled Epstein’s predation were simultaneously running criminal operations in the commodity markets. JPMorgan’s precious metals desk admitted to an eight‑year spoofing scheme in gold and silver, paid a record $920 million fine, and saw its traders sent to prison for systematically cheating the market. During the same years, that bank processed more than a billion dollars in suspicious Epstein‑linked flows and became the largest Western holder and deliverer of physical silver, profiting from a game it had secretly rigged.​

This is not random overlap; it is a moral ecosystem where human bodies and markets are treated as equally disposable. When the same names surface in sex‑trafficking files and market‑rigging indictments, we are no longer debating isolated crimes but confronting a ruling class that sees law as an inconvenience, victims as abstractions, and justice as a risk to be managed rather than a standard to be feared

The “Snow White” emails are a short chain from July 2010 in which Jes Staley and Jeffrey Epstein appear to use Disney characters as sexual code for women or girls.

In June 2010, Epstein emailed an unidentified woman saying he would “love to take photos of you in a Snow White costume,” and she agreed to get the outfit. A few weeks later, Staley emailed Epstein: “That was fun. Say hi to Snow White.” Epstein replied, “What character would you like next?”, and Staley answered “Beauty and the Beast,” to which Epstein responded, “Well one side is available.”

In related filings, lawyers for the US Virgin Islands argued that references to Snow White and other princesses were coded language for young women in the context of Epstein’s trafficking operation.

Staley held two major leadership posts within JPMorgan:



1. He was CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset Management from 2001 to 2009



2. Then head of the Investment Bank from 2009 until he stepped back in late 2012, departing the firm entirely in 2013.

Staley’s Tenure and the Silver Short

During Staley’s twelve years atop major JPMorgan divisions (2001–2013), the bank’s precious metals desk was running what the CFTC later called the largest spoofing operation it had ever prosecuted. JPMorgan inherited Bear Stearns’ enormous COMEX silver short position in March 2008, and by August 2008 the bank and HSBC together controlled more than 85% of the commercial net short position in COMEX silver futures. A single two-day manipulation in August 2008 crashed silver by nearly $1.41/oz — roughly 12% — generating an estimated $220 million windfall on JPMorgan’s short book alone. The CFTC’s 2020 order found that from at least 2008 through 2016, JPMorgan traders — including the heads of the precious metals desk — placed hundreds of thousands of spoof orders in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium futures. The resulting $920 million penalty was the largest in CFTC history.

While no public enforcement action names Staley personally in the spoofing scheme, he sat directly above the investment bank that housed the metals desk during the most aggressive years of manipulation (2009–2012), overseeing and coordinating the firm’s global efforts across all business lines. The overlap between his leadership, the Epstein relationship, and the silver rigging all occupied the same years at the same institution.



The same moral disease runs through both crimes: reducing human beings and entire markets to disposable playthings for power and profit. Epstein’s pedophilia was the most naked form of this predation, but the industrialized rigging of silver markets springs from the same contempt for truth, consent, and consequence. One violates children’s bodies, the other violates the economic lifeblood of millions; in ethical terms, both demand absolute condemnation, maximal punishment, and a cleansing of every institution that enabled them



Now I must run to the toilet and throw up, I know, Too Much Information right?







end of segment