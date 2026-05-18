SILVERWIRE: THE BREAKOUT THEY CAN’T CONTAIN

LEGAL TENDER RETURNS TO AMERICA

In a move that should send shockwaves through the monetary system, Alaska has officially recognized gold and silver as legal tender. This isn’t symbolic—it’s a direct challenge to the fiat monopoly. One state just reopened the door to constitutional money, and others will follow.

When real money returns at the state level, it signals a deeper fracture: confidence in paper is eroding.

COMEX: THE QUIET DELIVERY DRAIN

While headlines stay muted, the metal is moving.

On May 15, COMEX issued 597 gold delivery notices:

Barclays: 460

Wells Fargo: 136

And who’s taking it?

BNP Paribas: 349

JP Morgan: 204

This is not speculative churn—this is physical transfer.

Meanwhile, silver deliveries for May have surged to 4,664 contracts, representing 23.32 million ounces. That’s metal leaving the system. Every ounce delivered tightens the noose.

SMART MONEY MOVES UNDERGROUND

Bank of America just disclosed a 1.03 million share position in Santacruz Silver, now holding 1.1% of the company.

This isn’t retail speculation. This is positioning.

When major institutions move into beaten-down silver miners, they’re not chasing—they’re front-running a repricing event.

CHINA’S SILVER SHOCK

Chart by Twitter’s Oriental Ghost | @oriental_ghost

While Western markets sold off, China absorbed.

A single entity—“Leviathan”—reportedly added 6 million ounces in one day near the lows. At the same time, Shanghai inventories surged:

SHFE: +2.5 million oz

SGE: +3.4 million oz

Total inventories now pushing nearly 60 million ounces.

Prices dropped sharply—silver down 8.33%—but the physical response was aggressive accumulation.

That’s not weakness. That’s transfer of ownership from weak hands to strong.

THE 50-YEAR LID JUST BLEW OFF

Silver is no longer in its old range.

After oscillating between 44 and 5050 for decades, it exploded to ~120120, then snapped back into a violent consolidation around 85–9085–90.

This is not a top—it’s a staging ground.

Historically, silver traded at:

15:115:1 gold ratio (major peaks)

Even tighter near 10:110:1 extremes

Today? Roughly 50:150:1.

That disconnect is the opportunity.

THE COMING “TANTRUM PHASE”

Silver doesn’t move gradually—it reprices violently.

Once this congestion breaks, the move isn’t to 120120… it’s to 300–500300–500, and it happens fast. Think copper’s breakout. Think lead’s surge. Decades of suppression, followed by vertical expansion.

Late money won’t ease in—it will panic in.

And when that happens, silver becomes what traders call a “wet bar of soap”—hard to grab, impossible to hold down.

FINAL SIGNAL

Gold may double.

Silver could multiply.

And miners—still deeply discounted—offer torque to that move.

The rotation out of bonds and overvalued equities has already begun. The only question now is timing—and how much metal is left when the crowd finally wakes up.

end of segment

our Founder was featured today Dr. Nomi Prins channel titled “Prinsights”

Dr. Nomi Prins is an economist, author, and former Wall Street executive who now publishes Prinsights with Nomi Prins on Substack. She has held senior roles at Goldman Sachs, Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and Chase Manhattan Bank, and later built a career as an investigative journalist and speaker focused on global finance and power. Her Substack home is https://substack.com/@prinsights, and the podcast episode with Jon Little is at https://substack.com/@prinsights/note/c-261005118.



