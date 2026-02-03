Tavi Costa writes,



”The silver miners-to-silver ratio is currently at one of its lowest levels in history. Not long ago, investors were dreaming of silver trading above $50/oz. Today, with prices well above that level, some producers are operating at sub-$15/oz costs. These are the mining industry’s equivalent of tech- or software-like margins. What a moment to deploy capital, even as the market remains distracted by volatility. Game on.”

The silver miners-to-silver ratio is sitting near historic lows, even after silver’s face-ripping move into late 2025 and early 2026.

Not long ago, everyone was fantasizing about $50 silver. Now we’re trading well above that, yet top-tier producers like Aya Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA, OTCQX: AYASF).are still guiding to mid-teens cash costs per ounce, effectively capturing tech-like operating margins.

Here’s the catch: the market has not yet seen a full earnings season that reflects this new reality. Most miners are still priced off a world where silver averaged closer to $30–40/oz, not the late-2025 spike toward record highs. The tape hasn’t truly digested what $60–70 silver does to free cash flow, balance sheets, and buyback/dividend potential.

That disconnect is the opportunity. While algos chase day-to-day volatility, patient capital can step into premier names before updated financials force a violent repricing.



Explaining leverage.

Let’s say you are investing in your favored Silver miner and they do not operate in risky Mexico where all your investments vaporize



Assuming 10,000,000 oz mined each month

Monthly cash flow formula (ignoring taxes/SG&A):

Cash flow = (Price – 17) × 10,000,000

at AISC = $17/oz, using the month‑end prices we listed below

Silver roughly doubled from June’s ending price of $36.11 to December’s $71.63 close.

but profit per ounce rose from $19.11 to $54.63

Prices may have doubled but profits are almost 3× because costs stayed fixed at $17.

in this hypothetical, with 10 million ounces, that operating leverage turns a 2× price move into nearly 3× cash flow ($191.1M vs $546.3M).



end of segment and on to our next daily topic

The Nothing Burger that somehow turned into a headline recently

A Measly 12 billion stands out as “too little, too late”, Compared to daily interest payments of 4 billion. This is equal to 3 days of interest payments

Lets investigate the math in detail

Annual interest: 39 trillion×3.6%=39×0.036=1.404 trillion dollars per year.

Rounded, that is about 1.4 trillion dollars in interest every year on the debt stock alone.

Daily burn rate: 1.404 trillion÷365≈3.85 billion, i.e., roughly 4 billion dollars every single day in interest

So sad, so Pathetic , Really



A 39 trillion dollar debt at roughly 3.6% Fed funds implies about 1.4 trillion a year in interest — almost 4 billion every single day just to stand still.

“Project VAULT” is a photo-op stockpile of shiny rocks slapped on top of a metastasizing fiscal tumor. You don’t fix a burning balance sheet with a press release and a warehouse key; you fix it by not detonating the nation’s credit card in the first place. This isn’t strategy — it’s last-minute window dressing on a bankrupt empire

end of segment