

If silver is fetching prices as high as $108.25 per ounce for raw silver, and $128.50 per ounce for small raw bars in China—the world’s largest physical silver market—then that price is effectively the new global benchmark. Silver sellers naturally migrate to markets where they receive the highest prices and best treatment. Since China represents such a dominant portion of physical silver demand, the pricing seen there acts like a gravitational pull, aligning global silver prices across borders. In other words, if sellers can get these premium prices in China, those levels inevitably ripple outward, making the Chinese price effectively the price everywhere else in the world. Markets are connected, and silver will flow to its highest and fairest value point, setting a new de facto global standard.



In China:

Global Silver Brickwall: Supply Vanishes Overnight

The world’s supply of physical silver has entered crisis mode. Silver sheets—once a standard offering from China’s largest trading platforms—have abruptly disappeared. Rongtong Gold, the leading online retailer at Shuibei Market, has frozen all silver sheet sales, making bulk purchases impossible for wholesalers and industrial users. At the consumer level, JD.com, China’s dominant e-commerce hub, shows nearly all merchants have delisted raw silver bars. Only a lone seller remains, demanding $108.25 per ounce and an eye-watering $128.50 per ounce for a small raw bar—prices that starkly outpace global spot rates by more than 100%.​

North American Shortage: Mints and Banks Run Dry

Across the Pacific, North America’s supply squeeze is now glaring. The Royal Canadian Mint, long considered a stable anchor for silver investors, reports zero inventory for its coveted 10-ounce and 100-ounce silver bars. Buyers seeking heft have landed on product pages marked “out of stock” or are met with indefinite waiting lists, even while one-ounce collectible bars in themed packaging occasionally surface as consolation. The supply scarcity extends deep into the financial system, as TD.com—Canada’s flagship retail bank and bullion provider—shows every single silver product as unavailable, leaving institutional buyers and everyday savers with nothing to purchase and no restock notice on the horizon.​

Southern Hemisphere Shock: Perth Mint Silent

The supply grip is not limited to the northern hemisphere. The iconic Perth Mint in Australia has stopped selling silver across its entire retail and wholesale catalog. Buyers and investors accustomed to Perth’s reputation for reliability and prompt delivery now find empty virtual shelves; neither bars nor coins can be sourced through official mint channels, further proving the systemic nature of the shortage.

Asia’s Elite Retailers: Asahi Fine Shut Out



The ripples of scarcity have now rattled Japan, renowned for its premium refining and meticulous bullion standards. Even Asahi Fine, a major Japanese precious metals retailer with global distribution, is sold out of silver ingots. This outage, coming from a brand synonymous with quality and supply security, signals a cross-border signal of distress. Investors typically turning to Japanese sources for reliable delivery are now met with “out of stock” labels, adding Asia’s most stable supplier to the growing casualty list.​

Crisis Premiums and Secondary Market Chaos

Market premiums on physical silver have soared to unprecedented heights, often doubling the posted spot price as desperate buyers hunt for even the smallest amounts. Dealers, retailers, and mints now lean on secondary and vintage inventory to scrape by, but the few available pieces command extraordinary pricing—further excluding legacy buyers from economic entry.​

Silver Lockdown: What’s Next?

With all major supply outlets—China’s JD.com, the Royal Canadian Mint, Canada’s TD Bank, Australia’s Perth Mint, and Japan’s Asahi Fine—now dry, the world faces a truly systemic interruption in the flow of physical silver. The implications are profound: those seeking real assets must look far afield, embracing record premiums or creative sourcing just to secure even small lots of silver.​

What this means for you: As the crisis deepens, Silver Academy subscribers and analysts are uniquely positioned to tell this story and benefit from heightened market attention. This is a moment when agility, research, and strategic allocation of precious metals will separate those merely watching from those capitalizing on historical supply constraints. Consider new sourcing relationships, pricing models, and risk narratives as opportunities for content and investment during this extraordinary shortage.

