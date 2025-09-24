VIDEO FEATURE:

Daniel Ghali (TD Securities) on Silver near $44 per ounce. LBMA London vaults are in a historic drain. Free-floating inventories have collapsed to critically low levels — less than 4 months left before the entire stockpile is depleted.

Silver’s Jaw-Dropping Acceleration: Why $100 Is No Longer Just a Dream

Silver prices have exploded in 2025, outperforming every major asset class and capturing the attention of analysts, investors, and the financial media alike. Now hovering near $44, silver’s trajectory has left gold, copper, and most other commodities in the dust, signaling a dramatic new era for the precious metal. With gold itself testing $3,800 per ounce—a figure that seemed almost unthinkable just months ago—the silver market’s vertical ascent is forcing a re-evaluation of forecasts.

What was once a bold prediction of $50–70 silver now feels tame, as momentum and historical technical patterns point toward triple-digit prices in the very near future.

A Market Finally Waking Up

For years, silver was the “dog” of the metals family. Despite historic highs at $50 per ounce in both 1980 and 2011, silver seemed permanently chained below its former glory, even as gold, copper, and other metals soared well above their last decade’s highs.

Technical analysts and historians have seen this movie before: markets ignore reality, running too hot or too cold for years, until sudden, violent corrections bring asset prices roaring back to fair value. The “big short” in mortgages, for example, shocked those who assumed bubbles could float forever. In silver’s case, the chronic undervaluation now looks ripe for one of the most extreme “price mistakes” ever corrected.

Measured in real dollar terms, a $50 silver price from 1980 is worth $200–$300 today, given how aggressively the dollar has decayed in purchasing power. Yet here we are—a precious metal essential to modern industry, monetary history, military munitions and green technologies—trading at a fraction of its inflation-adjusted fair value.

That enduring mispricing is finally being confronted by investors and the market itself, with silver entering what technical experts call an “acceleration phase”.

Why This Rally Is Different

What’s happening now in silver eerily mirrors past runaway bull markets. Both the meteoric rise of 1979–80 and the explosive surge of 2010–11 share technical DNA with today’s price action—and both ended with jaw-dropping vertical moves. The difference now? Gold and other base metals have already broken free of their decade-old price ceilings, while silver—late to the party—appears to be making up for lost time in style.

Critical to this rally is not just the vertical price movement but the structural context. Silver is outperforming gold with monstrous leaps and this is just getting started. From January to September 2025, silver surged 52.8% higher, jumping from $28.85 to $44.07 per ounce, outperforming other major assets by a wide margin



This is a dramatic reversal from previous years where gold stole the spotlight. The gold/silver ratio—a classic measure of relative valuation—is narrowing and close to collapsing, indicating a rebalancing in investor sentiment not seen since the strongest metals bull runs in history.

Technical analysis of miner ETFs like SIL (silver miners) shows another bombshell: unlike GDX (gold miners), which has already surpassed its 2011 high, SIL and its peers remain well below theirs. This gap is closing rapidly. When measured as a ratio, silver miners are preparing to outperform not only the metal itself but also gold miners—setting the stage for a “catch-up” scenario that could see mining stocks explode higher during the next leg of the rally.

Fundamentals Too Strong to Ignore

Beyond technicals, silver’s fundamentals have never been stronger. Supply remains extremely tight, with the majority of new silver coming not from dedicated silver mines but as a byproduct of copper and zinc mining operations. This means even dramatic increases in silver price may not result in the flood of new supply that usually tempers commodity rallies—another reason why this surge is likely to be both rapid and sustained. Industrial demand, monetary hoarding, governments and militaries designating silver as a critical mineral and new green technologies—all require more silver, but there’s just not enough coming to market.

Combine this with an era of accelerating fiat decay—each new year bringing dozens of trillions of fresh dollars, euros, and yen into the global system—and the case for silver is explosive.

Silver’s undervaluation, relative to both gold and base metals, is a historic anomaly begging to be corrected.

Ripple Effects: Stocks and Crypto on Edge

It’s not just the metals that are flashing warning signals. The U.S. stock market is in bubble territory, boasting multiples well beyond anything seen before—even after adjusting for currency decay and zero-rate policy. When speculative bubbles burst, as history proves, the reverberations can take down surrounding asset classes just as dramatically.

Even Bitcoin, once thought to be immune from traditional financial cycles, is now deeply intertwined with tech stocks and mainstream institutions. Technical warning signs suggest that if Bitcoin breaks certain support levels, a cascading selloff could drag Nasdaq and other risk assets with it, amplifying the rush into metals like silver and gold.

The Road Ahead: Do Not Miss the Move

Silver’s current move is not the end—it’s the beginning of a re-pricing event that could see “catch-up” gains of 100–200% or more in months, not years. With the $50 barrier looking laughably small, technical models point to $100 as a credible target by the first quarter of 2026, and some of the smartest money in metals—figures like Eric Sprott—see $200 per ounce or higher prices as inevitable.

For portfolio builders looking to outperform in the next metals cycle, the silver sector—bullion and miners alike—is emerging as the high-conviction play of 2025–2026. The tantrum has only begun. Let silver show you just how spectacular a market “mistake” can be when finally corrected.