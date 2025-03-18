On February 21, 2025 (less than a month ago) I urged our readers to BUY the Dip as indicated in this February 21, 2025 Silver Academy article I wrote myself





below is a cut and pasted segment from that February 21, 2025 article

I had wrote:



BUY THE DIP NOW

Invest $20,000 each in the 4 following Silver miners … not financial advice

#1

#2

#3

#4





So today is March 18th , 2025

In less than a month see the table below (at the very end of this article) showing the winnings based on my bold prediction

Why do I consider it a bold prediction (because the prediction was made in a violent wind tunnel and the wind tunnel was not a helping wind)

Keep in mind sentiment in miners is extremely negative (because the market doesn’t understand basic supply and demand fundamentals)

Keep in mind the mainstream financial media still treats Tech and Crypto like they are Gods.

Keep in mind that the US Government has not admitted we are in a recession when we are in a deep recession.

Keep in mind that US Government lies chronically and manipulates strongly the real rate of inflation.

Keep in mind that none of the issues that created the Great financial collapse of 2008 have been fixed.

Keep in mind that Silver ranks #1 as the most “managed” commodity (manipulated by bankers and large scale silver users)

Keep in mind that as of February 2025, the S&P 500's 10-year return stands at 182.9%, excluding dividends (See chart below)

S&P 500 over past decade - Bubble City and held up by the “Embarrassing Magnificent 7” (none of which are metals, none of which are energy, none of which are natural resources)

For the subscribers who follow this newsletter, let’s see how you did considering the smart investing game plan I trotted out less than a month ago

This chart compares Feb 21 share price to yesterday’s share price and the “Dollars Made” column is based on $20,000 USD invested per each of the 4 Silver Miners

Total Investment: $80,000

Total Dollars Made: $7,304.08

Percentage Growth: 9.13% in less than a month

Extrapolated Annual Return: Approximately 258.08% (compounding)

Total Value After 1 Year: $206,000 on $80,000 invested

Of course I understand that past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. We all understand that, duh

Those in my inner circle understand that I spend from 7 to 10 hours per day minimum combing through various source to figure out the confounding Silver Market (including the assaults and shenanigans the financialized world heaps upon it)

I rate the companies I endorse by 5 key metrics

Management Team: A capable management team is essential for maximizing profit margins and delivering shareholder value. Their experience and strategic decisions directly impact the company's financial health and operational efficiency. Ore Grade: The quality and grade of the ore significantly influence production costs and potential profitability. Higher-grade ores generally lead to better financial performance. Volume of Ores Underground: The quantity of silver reserves is vital for long-term sustainability and growth potential. Companies with substantial reserves are more likely to maintain production levels and adapt to market changes Metallurgy: Understanding the metallurgical properties of the ore is crucial for efficient extraction and processing. This affects operational costs and recovery rates, impacting overall profitability. Jurisdiction: Mexico is too risky right now given The Morena party’s new stated goals for expanding their social programs and reasons we have reported on previously.





end of segment

More good news:

Kuya Silver is flat in that month period. However, Tomorrow I’m writing a feature article on them because I’ve been scratching my head not understanding why Mr. Market isn’t catching on.

I believe the market will catch on very soon but want you all to have the first heads up because like Mark Twain said “Find out where everyone is going, and get their first”