The structural case for silver has transitioned from cyclical commodity thesis to strategic industrial necessity, and recent price action reflects that shift. With silver now trading near $90 per ounce—tripling from approximately $30 just 13 months ago—the market is beginning to price in a profound and durable demand re-rating.

This revaluation is fundamentally driven by silver’s irreplaceable role across next-generation technologies. Unlike traditional commodity narratives tied to monetary hedging alone, silver now sits at the center of exponential growth sectors. Solar deployment continues to scale globally, electric vehicle architectures are evolving toward higher silver intensity, and emerging EVTOL aircraft platforms require approximately 15 kilograms of silver per unit—introducing an entirely new demand vertical. Toyota’s next-generation battery technology further underscores this trend, with reported silver loadings approaching 1 kilogram per vehicle—nearly 15 times that of conventional lithium-ion EVs—while delivering superior range, longevity, and ultra-fast charging capabilities.

Additionally, the accelerating buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure introduces a less discussed but equally critical demand driver. Silver’s superior electrical conductivity—exceeding that of copper—positions it as a foundational material in high-performance computing, data centers, and advanced circuitry. As global energy systems and computational frameworks converge, silver demand is becoming structurally embedded in the architecture of future growth.

Against this backdrop, Andean Precious Metals represents a uniquely compelling equity expression of this macro thesis. The company’s Q1 2026 results demonstrate operational leverage and financial strength rarely observed at this stage of a commodity re-rating cycle. Record quarterly revenue of $163.1 million translated into $71.0 million of adjusted EBITDA and $48.2 million in net income, alongside robust free cash flow generation of $39.6 million.

Crucially, Andean combines this financial performance with a differentiated risk profile. Its operating model minimizes traditional jurisdictional and labor volatility through a scalable artisanal partnership framework involving over 20,000 miners compensated via a sliding scale mechanism. This structure enhances supply flexibility while aligning incentives across stakeholders.

With cash reserves exceeding $200 million and gross margin ratios surpassing 45% at San Bartolomé, Andean is positioned to compound returns in a rising silver price environment. In a market increasingly defined by scarcity, conductivity, and technological indispensability, this represents a high-conviction, asymmetric opportunity.

Q1 2026 highlights included:

Record quarterly revenue of $163.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $71.0 million and net income of $48.2 million

Strong free cash flow generation of $39.6 million

Continued margin expansion at San Bartolome, with CGOM of $36/oz and GMR exceeding 45%

Liquid assets of over $200 million