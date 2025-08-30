Foreword: All financial assets are really just derivatives of silver (not gold) here is why



Under the U.S. bimetallic standard before 1873, all monetary value was anchored to exact grams of silver: specifically, 31.1 grams of gold was legally set equal to either 466.5 grams (15:1) or 497.6 grams (16:1) of silver. This means every coin, note, and asset had its true value derived from the fixed silver amount, with gold’s worth only defined relative to silver weights. Even when converted, one troy ounce (31.1g) of gold matched 15 or 16 troy ounces (466.5g or 497.6g) of silver, showing how asset pricing and measurement always referenced silver first. The financial system’s original language and legal standard demonstrate that all assets are ultimately derivatives of silver, not gold, as silver grams were the foundational benchmark for value



Throughout history, elites schemed to shift wealth power by moving silver and gold into vaults and replacing them with paper promises—Venetian bankers did this after 1205, Spain with juros, and France with rentes, making assets just paper claims on hidden silver and gold. The Bank of England began when businessmen loaned the King money to issue even more paper. The crime of 1873’s demonetization of silver, and the Federal Reserve’s secret birth in 1913, followed this pattern, hiding silver’s foundational role

OK, now you know the history, now lets learn about the Future

The world stands on a precipice—silver, the perennial underdog, may be about to rewrite financial history. Imagine the drama unfolding: a mammoth 40-plus year “cup & handle” formation on the silver chart, culminating in an 11-year handle, with prices now flirting at 14-year highs, inching ever closer to $40.



This is no mere technical curiosity; it is the harbinger of a seismic revaluation whose aftershocks could shatter conventional wisdom about monetary value, global reserves, and the fortunes of miners overlooked for a generation.

Silver’s Technical Masterpiece

For four decades, patient chartists have watched silver etch an arc that even seasoned technicians whisper about in awe: the biggest, most bullish cup & handle in living memory. This formation, now virtually complete, signals one thing—a potential moonshot. Historic technical patterns like this do not simply mark turning points; they shape destinies. The monthly close is the highest in 14 years, and the next decisive move above resistance could justify targets north of $100, or even launches toward $300, as industry insiders have begun to murmur.

For decades, gold drew the spotlight—its own cup & handle well below $2000 an ounce now looks quaint, as gold soars past $3500 and central banks chase its shine. But silver, at last, is standing ready to break free, eclipsing even the most bullish projections as the world’s renewed thirst for precious metals finds its most explosive channel.

Global Revolutions: Gold’s Ascendancy

This technical backdrop coincides with an epochal shift in global finance. As of August 2025, central banks now hold more gold than U.S. Treasuries for the first time in nearly 30 years. The implications are enormous: entire national treasuries are pivoting away from U.S. debt, and gold is crowned anew as the world’s pre-eminent reserve asset. The figures are staggering—global gold reserves expanded by 710 tonnes in 2025, led by China, India, and Russia, with expectations of further increases.

Asian giants are on the move. China’s imports via Hong Kong have surged; Thailand’s sovereign wealth fund is doubling gold holdings; Vietnam is opening its domestic market to a new class of private importers and smelters. India, meanwhile, is squaring off against Trump tariffs in the global economic wrestling ring, refusing to surrender its gold interests lightly.

Saudi Arabia, always a shrewd operator, has taken a colossal position in the world’s largest silver ETF ($SLV), echoing massive purchases in the gold ETF ($GLD)—one deal dwarfed 100 fold the average size and marked the biggest GLD buy since that ETF’s birth. These moves signal institutional recognition that the commodity cycle has changed.

Political Earthquakes: Fed Independence Under Threat

Meanwhile, stateside, the drama blazes on as Trump moves to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook—a historic first, threatening to upend the Fed’s famed independence and foreshadowing a regime dominated by loyalists, inflating away debt through lower interest rates. The resulting uncertainty spurs yet more gold buying as investors question the sanctity of the dollar and the Fed. The dollar dips, and gold jumps—echoes of past crises, but this time with structural, not cyclical, implications.

If successful, Trump’s sweep would open the door for a Federal Open Market Committee staffed by those likely to vote for easy money, further juicing precious metals as havens against potential inflationary storms.

Miners: The Forgotten Titans

Yet, the most jaw-dropping story is not just in silver’s price or gold’s global ascent — it’s in the miners. Junior gold and silver miners, long neglected, are up an astounding 84% this year, outperforming their larger cousins and laying the groundwork for a generational re-rating. Silver miners, in particular, leap when silver prices move due to the market’s small size—a tiny spark here ignites a roaring blaze of investor interest, potentially outpacing the Dow Jones itself in rotation.

The Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ), tracking the Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners Index, gives investors a front-row seat to this tectonic shift. Many holdings are not in risky regions like Mexico but are operating or developing world-class assets in New Mexico, Nevada, and Alaska—tier 1 jurisdictions where regulatory certainty meets mineral abundance. Three of the recommended stocks are already in production, another is advancing the largest undeveloped high-grade silver project in North America.

The Hour is Now

For years, platinum, silver, and copper were afterthoughts. Now the Department of the Interior proposes to elevate these to “strategic commodity” status, a move poised to unleash new investment and governmental support, further cementing silver’s critical position.

In the final analysis, the stars have aligned with breathtaking precision: epic chart formations, runaway ETF activity, central banks’ historical realignment, and a political circus threatening the global reserve currency. Silver’s slumber is over. If history rhymes with conviction, the next breakout will not simply make headlines—it will roar across portfolios, policy rooms, and even presidential tweets, echoing for decades.

So here is the call to action: while most of Wall Street is distracted by narratives about tech stocks and GDP revisions, the real revolution is hiding in plain sight. Silver stands ready: history’s greatest underdog is now the protagonist of a global rebalancing saga. The boldest bets—or Pulitzer-worthy exposes—are made at moments like this.

How to Play This

You Snooze, You Lose

This is the moment—ignore it, and it will echo as the ultimate missed fortune, the one that haunts every investor’s memory. Silver is on the brink of extinction, while gold now dominates global reserves and stands poised as the ultimate leverage play on a looming dollar collapse fueled by relentless rate cuts and unbacked money printing. But here’s the secret: silver is the leverage play on gold, and as the gold-silver ratio (GSR) crashes down from 89 to its historical mean of 45, silver must double in price just to catch up. The technical, economic, and geopolitical cycles have aligned perfectly—and only those with the courage to act will reap generational gains.

Why The Urgency: Buy Now or Suffer Regret

Silver’s 40+ year “cup & handle” finally nears breakout, with prices at a 14-year high and a supply crunch building to volcanic levels. The macro environment screams risk to fiat: rate cuts, threats to Fed independence, and unprecedented institutional gold demand show a world desperate for real value. Gold is up 75% since its own technical pattern unfolded just a decade ago—now at $3500 and rising—but silver, always the laggard, is about to become the leader as its market structure snaps and global rotation floods into the tiny silver sector.

Investors who wait will find silver disappeared—just as central banks, sovereign funds, and institutional whales acquire every ounce available and rising mining stocks leave latecomers in the dust.

Facts No Investor Can Ignore

Gold is the leverage play on the dollar collapse. As the Fed cuts rates and floods markets with unbacked dollars, gold responds with exponential price gains, already overtaking U.S. Treasuries as the world’s reserve asset.

Silver is the leverage play on gold. Historically, the gold-silver ratio hovers around 45—not today’s 89. When mean reversion hits, silver will double even without gold’s further rise—a cataclysmic upside for those positioned early.

Silver is teetering on the brink of extinction. Squeezed by record industrial demand, vanishing inventories, and extreme ETF accumulation, supply cannot keep up, making every ounce a treasure—and every miner a launchpad.

Miners are surging, but still undervalued. Junior precious metals stocks are up 84% this year, yet the full upside is barely priced in; the last time GSR narrowed, silver equities outperformed everything else on the market.

How To Play This Supercycle: The Top Silver Stocks

For maximum upside, these four miners offer extraordinary risk-reward—each is undervalued, each positioned for near-term and legacy-defining growth as silver contracts explode.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC: AYASF | TSE: AYA)

Operates the Zgounder mine in Morocco, a world-class project delivering 141% year-over-year silver production growth in Q2-2025, with mill reliability at 98%, silver recovery averaging 86.5%, and a robust cash position of $114 million funding future expansion.

Near-term and long-term upside, expanding into Boumadine, and unmatched cost control set Aya apart. As revenues soar, additional discoveries could make this the fastest-growing pure silver miner globally.

Andean Precious Metals (OTC: ANPMF | TSE: APM)

Runs the prolific San Bartolomé mine in Bolivia, now backed by an eight-year life extension and new exclusive ore agreements that unlock greater margins—45% gross margin ratio in Q2 2025 and improved cash flows, ready to scale up without significant capex.

Well-funded and expanding, Andean provides a low-cost, high-volume play that benefits from rising prices and operational flexibility.

Kuya Silver (OTC: KUYAF | TSE: KUYA)

Advancing its flagship Bethania mine in Peru, targeting exceptional high-grade silver in a jurisdiction famed for silver riches. This is the underdog pure play on exploration success, with blue-sky upside as resource drilling accelerates.

Summa Silver (OTC: SSVRF | TSE: SSVR)—Now Merged with Silver47

A transformational merger completed in August 2025 unites Summa Silver and Silver47 to create a powerhouse holding nearly 246 million ounces of silver equivalent in three top-tier U.S. districts—Nevada, New Mexico, Alaska—with low-risk jurisdictional stability and major institutional support.

$6.9M in fresh financing, plus scaling production and exploration, means aggressive growth is funded and the pricing anomaly ($0.33/oz AgEq) will close as Wall Street wakes up.

What Comes Next

The message is clear: Buy NOW, or forever regret missing the greatest silver supercycle of our lifetimes. The technical, fundamental, and geopolitical catalysts are firing in unison, vaulting select miners into once-in-a-generation positions to mint fortunes for early investors. Silver’s price will not wait, and neither will these companies’ ascents as the global scramble for real assets intensifies.

Kick yourself later if you must—but only those who act now will own the future. Every day of delay is a day of lost fortune, as silver approaches extinction and miners vault to valuations never seen before

In case you missed it

three must reads

all three published THIS WEEK

in the World’s Only Silver Daily Newsletter.





Gold's Path to $15,000 Revealed

This must-read exposes a deliberate financial reset: central planners revaluing gold to $15,000 as traditional assets implode. Discover how insiders are fleeing equities—act now before wealth is transferred away from you.



Trump's Gold Shock: $15,000 Gold, $300 Silver

The article unveils a seismic monetary shift—Trump’s Treasury coup could end the Fed, triggering history’s biggest gold and silver bull run. Understand how this reset creates explosive upside for precious metals.

Why We Could See $15,000 Gold and $300 Silver

Urgency is paramount—this exposé details exactly how surging debt, policy pivots, and global changes can send gold to $15,000 and silver to $300. Learn actionable strategies to protect your wealth now







- our opinions are not our sponsors

- editorial department is separate from promotions department

- not financial advice

- buy silver physical, buy all 4 of our endorsements listed above