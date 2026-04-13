Stand off at the Strait of Hormuz





The U.S. is openly chasing regime change in Iran, drooling over “the oil is there for the taking” while hiding behind slogans about women’s rights, democracy, and nukes. All lies, all cover.

The goal is simple: turn Iran into a compliant colony so Western corporations and Zionist-linked bankers can strip-mine its oil and mineral wealth as collateral for a dying financial system.

But if Washington bombs Iran’s power plants, bridges, and civilian infrastructure, Tehran’s response is obvious: torch the Gulf’s oil and gas lifelines and make GCC production uninsurable, inoperable, or both.

That means no Persian Gulf oil, no Red Sea flows, no Iranian barrels – the single greatest supply shock in modern history. The petro-dollar river that props up U.S. stocks, bonds, and real estate dries up almost overnight.

GCC petrodollars no longer flood Western markets, no longer backstop Wall Street, no longer finance deficits and asset bubbles. Liquidity vanishes, indices crater, pensions implode, and a slow-motion “energy shock” depression slams into an already fragile system.

This isn’t “spreading freedom,” it’s the terminal phase of bankers’ war: torch the periphery to squeeze one last boom out of a rigged, debt-soaked casino – and take the global middle class down with it.

Meanwhile

1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account

They call it progress. Federal Reserve officials — with all the smugness of self-appointed economic overlords — are rolling out a new “instant payment system” called FedNow. Sounds modern, efficient, even helpful, right? The pitch is seductive: move money in seconds, 24/7, 365 days a year. Holidays, weekends, doesn’t matter. That’s what 1,500 banks just signed up for.

But beneath this shiny cover story lies something far darker. For the first time in American history, nearly every digital transaction — every deposit, bill payment, transfer, and donation — will pass through a single, centralized data hub controlled entirely by the Federal Reserve. No oversight. No escape.

They are quietly turning the U.S. banking system into a full-scale surveillance grid. On page 84 of Federal Reserve Docket No. OP-1670, the bureaucrats even admit — in their own sterile language — that FedNow will make it easier to track the spending of Americans. Easier, as in effortless. Every dollar that leaves your account will leave a digital footprint right under their gaze.

Two trillion dollars in daily transactions are about to be routed through this new network. That’s not modernization — it’s nationalization by stealth. The FedNow system is less about speed and more about control — the kind that makes private institutions irrelevant and personal privacy extinct.

So while they claim this is “enhancing your banking experience,” it’s really about wiring your freedom straight into a live data feed of state surveillance. And make no mistake: when they can see everything, they can control everything.

1,500 banks just handed the Fed your account. The rest will follow. Because once a system like this exists, opting out won’t be an option — it’ll be an offense.

our word of the day is Panopticon



A panopticon is a control system where a few watchers can see everyone, while the watched never know when they’re observed—so they behave as if they’re monitored all the time.

Amid all this chaos:

Why Silver? Why Now?



Silver is outside their system: it can’t be frozen, censored, or “programmed” by a central bank, which makes it one of the few assets that doesn’t care what FedNow or CBDCs do.