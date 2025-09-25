

Investigating the Crime Scene that has Blue Orca’s fingerprints ALL OVER IT





The false claim:



Blue Orca alleges Aya Gold & Silver fabricated over 50 million ounces of “phantom silver”—inflating its Zgounder mine resources by over 100% per a disputed 2021 update. The report claims underwhelming production and cash flow, contending that a non-independent geologist authored key estimates, raising integrity concerns. Shockingly, Investing.com simply echoed these allegations, failing to investigate or challenge Blue Orca’s history of sensationalism and questionable data, leaving readers exposed to unresolved, potentially baseless claims



Now the facts:



Blue Orca’s latest attack on Aya Gold & Silver is the latest in a pattern of sensationalist, unsupported short-selling campaigns that have rocked mining stocks without substantive evidence. Known for headline-grabbing reports designed to trigger panic and profit from engineered selloffs, Blue Orca relies on outdated data, questionable claims, and aggressive timing to serve its own trading interests. The hit on Aya is a classic example of this orchestrated market manipulation.





Let’s further dissect the Blue Orca Crime Scene:



Blue Orca has a documented history of launching aggressive, high-profile short-selling campaigns against companies across mining, real estate, and ESG sectors, often resulting in flash selloffs and widespread investor panic.

The firm’s modus operandi involves publishing sensational reports built on questionable, unverified, or outdated data, consistently profiting from share price declines that follow their disclosures.

Past targets include Atlantic Lithium, Enviva, Sun Communities, FMC Corporation, and Samsonite, with Blue Orca repeatedly accused of cherry-picking metrics to exaggerate corporate missteps for its own benefit.

Blue Orca openly admits its bias and financial interest in short positions before releasing reports, directly acknowledging its motive to gain from drops it helps create.

The timing of Blue Orca’s attacks frequently coincides with sudden surges in market short interest, amplifying panic and reinforcing suspicions that these campaigns are coordinated for maximum trading impact SMART MONEY ISN’T FALLING FOR THE BLUE ORCA SCAM







Buy Aya Gold and Silver | OTC AYASF

BUY THE DIP FROM THE BLUE ORCA BOY WHO CRIES WOLF REPEATEDLY



Aya Gold & Silver stands unshaken as a reputable, premier pure silver mining play amid a landscape of severely constrained global silver inventories. While the recent orchestrated hit piece led by Blue Orca has driven Aya shares down an unjustified 16% in a storm of sensational allegations, the facts and fundamentals tell a very different story: Aya Gold & Silver remains a bold hero for silver investors, outperforming peers and serving as a rare access point to high-grade primary silver production in Morocco. Serious precious metals investors would do well to seize this rare opportunity and buy the dip.

Crime Scene: Financial Hit Job

This week, Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA OTC: AYASF) was blindsided by an alleged expose from Blue Orca Capital, accusing Aya of inflating silver reserves at their flagship Zgounder mine by over 100% based on a disputed 2021 resource report. The timing was no accident. These claims arrived in the midst of a sudden, enormous surge in short positions across all major silver and gold ETFs—SLV’s short interest exploded 67% in one day, with similar jumps in GLD and PSLV. The pattern is clear: Blue Orca and allied short sellers engineered massive coordinated selling, fanning panic and fueling a market drive to benefit their positions.

The villain here is not Aya Gold & Silver, but Blue Orca—a serial purveyor of controversial, thinly substantiated short reports, known for targeting resource companies just ahead of short interest spikes, casting aspersions with dated evidence, and frequently profiting from engineered price collapses. The motive is evident: profit from fear, not from facts. Their Zgounder mine attack hinges on a 2021 resource update and ignores the massive progress, new discoveries, and operational upgrades Aya has achieved since then.

Blue Orca: The Track Record of Weakness and Any Forensic Accountant would Agree.

Blue Orca’s modus operandi is now infamous across the resource industry:

Atlantic Lithium: Alleged bribery claims leveraged to tank shares during pivotal license negotiations.

Enviva: Marketed “greenwashing” accusations that collapsed stock prices, with many points later rebutted.

GDS Holdings & MINISO: Short reports built on outdated or unconfirmed operational data, repeatedly shown to be irrelevant or distorted after company responses.

The organization behind these attacks profits directly by shorting stocks before launching their salvos, proudly admitting their bias and aggressive trading interests.

Aya Gold & Silver: The Silver Hero

In direct contrast, Aya Gold & Silver’s reputation is built on operational transparency, exploration success, and high-grade results from its Moroccan assets. Even as market negativity has surged, Aya reported new drilling discoveries at Zgounder and acquired additional licenses, underscoring its growth potential and resource integrity. Independent analysts have repeatedly issued Buy and Outperform ratings—with consensus targets in the C$20 range, from CIBC, Citigroup, Desjardins, National Bankshares, and others, far above current depressed prices.

Aya Gold & Silver’s management, led by experienced CEO Benoit La Salle, brings a track record of advancement—from increasing resource size to pushing for quadrupled output by 2025, thereby placing Aya among the best pure silver mining plays globally. Critically, the Zgounder mine boasts low all-in-sustaining costs (AISC), with silver grades that rival top competitors.

Buy the Dip: Inventory Crisis, Silver Play of the Decade

As global silver inventories tighten and physical supply sinks to multi-year lows, exposure to real primary silver assets such as Aya is invaluable. Aya Gold & Silver is not only positioned for a rebound once panic subsides, but its assets, operational expansion, and future results could far outperform market expectations.

The current 16% selloff—engineered by an orchestrated campaign of financial actors and amplified by lazy, reckless reporting—is not a reflection of Aya’s real standing or future prospects. History shows that such episodes are buying opportunities for those who recognize the difference between engineered panic and fundamental value.

Conclusion: Stand with Aya, Reject the Villain

Aya Gold & Silver deserves recognition as a resilient and high-potential silver investment, offering exposure rarely found among mining equities. The orchestrated attack by Blue Orca Capital is a transparent ploy aimed at market manipulation rather than objective analysis, employing outdated, selectively presented data for maximum effect just as the silver market faces record shorting across major funds. Investors seeking quality, growth, and genuine upside in the silver sector should consider Aya Gold & Silver a hero amid chaos, and act decisively by buying this artificially created dip.

end of segment