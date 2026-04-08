Before the war, the math was brutally clear: the world ran on about 100 million barrels of oil per day, roughly 36.5 billion barrels of oil per year. That steady flow defined budgets, trade balances, and the basic physics of globalization. Now, a single region – the Gulf Cooperation Council – is seeing projected reductions measured in billions of barrels per year, turning what used to be a global baseline into a high‑water mark that may not return for years.

Start with Qatar. Ras Laffan, the world’s flagship LNG and gas‑to‑liquids hub, has taken repeated blows that, in purely volumetric terms, look like roughly 600 million barrels of oil‑equivalent per year offline. Layer in the broader North Field system feeding those trains and pipelines and you are plausibly north of one billion barrels per year of gas‑equivalent capacity impaired just from Qatar’s piece of the map.

Move across to the United Arab Emirates. The Habshan and Shah gas complexes, combined with constrained output funneled through Ruwais and reduced flows via Das Island, add another 650–700 million barrels of oil‑equivalent per year of projected outages. These are molecules that should have been backing out coal in Asia and Europe, instead simply not arriving.

Saudi Arabia’s refineries and upstream choke points add still more. Ras Tanura’s disruptions, repeated hits on Samref at Yanbu, and precautionary throttling around Shaybah together carve out on the order of 325 million barrels per year from what used to be one of the world’s most reliable export machines. Kuwait’s Mina al‑Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries, plus damaged petrochemical and export systems, contribute something like another 450 million barrels per year of lost or degraded throughput.

Bahrain’s Bapco complex and associated petrochemical flows, paired with Oman’s recurring port and terminal shutdowns at Sohar, Mina al‑Fahal, and Salalah, strip away an additional 150 million barrels or so per year during the crisis phase. Piece by piece, what was once background infrastructure becomes a series of counted absences.

Add those projected reductions together and you arrive in the ballpark of 2.2 to 2.4 billion barrels of oil and gas equivalent per year offline across the GCC alone. Against a pre‑war world that burned 36.5 billion barrels of oil per year, that is roughly six to seven percent of total annual oil demand’s worth of energy suddenly missing from the system – not as a one‑day shock, but as a grinding, multi‑year subtraction from the balance sheet of the global economy.

Qatar

Ras Laffan (LNG + GTL)

Missile strikes crippled Trains 4 and 6 and associated units. Projected damage cuts the equivalent of 600 million barrels per year for up to five years, with 20 billion dollars per year in lost sales and a 100–130 billion dollar reconstruction bill over the decade.

United Arab Emirates

Habshan gas plant

Operations suspended after attack and fire at the country’s largest gas hub. Projected loss of 200 million barrels‑equivalent per year, roughly 12–18 billion dollars annually, plus 15–20 billion dollars in repairs and hardening.

Shah gas field / Shah gas plant

Operations ceased after a drone strike and fire. Projected 150 million barrels‑equivalent annual loss, 10–15 billion dollars per year, and 8–12 billion dollars in plant and pipeline rebuilding.

Ruwais refinery

Multiple fires and partial shutdowns at one of the world’s largest refineries. Projected effective throughput loss equal to 250 million barrels per year for several years, burning 20–25 billion dollars in margin plus 10–15 billion dollars in repair and replacement.

Das Island LNG

Running at low levels due to Hormuz disruption and infrastructure risk. Projected 100 million barrels‑equivalent per year stripped out, 6–10 billion dollars lost each year.

Saudi Arabia

Ras Tanura refinery

Temporarily halted, then restarted after a drone attack. Projected cumulative loss of 50 million barrels per year for the crisis phase, or 3–5 billion dollars in missed margin and repairs.

Samref (Yanbu) refinery

Drone hit and short‑term shutdown of loadings. Projected 75 million barrels per year of disrupted runs and exports, 5–7 billion dollars destroyed.

Shaybah field (area under repeated attack)

No confirmed loss yet, but assume precautionary throttling. Projected 200 million barrels per year cut, 15–20 billion dollars of annual forgone output.

Kuwait

Mina al‑Ahmadi refinery

Multiple drone strikes and repeated unit shutdowns. Projected 150 million barrels per year in lost throughput and 8–12 billion dollars in economic damage.

Mina Abdullah refinery

Fire and disruption, then restart. Projected 100 million barrels per year of lost/refused runs, 5–8 billion dollars in lost margin and repairs.

KPC / KNPC / petrochemical facilities

“Significant damage” across several sites. Projected combined 200 million barrels‑equivalent per year removed, totaling 12–18 billion dollars annually.

Bahrain

Bapco refinery & Gulf Petrochemical Industries

Damage, fires, and force majeure on some operations. Projected 80 million barrels‑equivalent per year lost, 4–6 billion dollars destroyed annually.

Oman

Sohar, Mina al‑Fahal, Salalah ports and terminals

Temporarily shut, exports suspended and then resumed. Projected continuing effective loss of 70 million barrels per year during the crisis, 4–5 billion dollars a year in missed flows and repair costs.

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