by Niko Moretti





Silver: The High-Octane Trade on a Golden Bull

Why Silver Miners Are the Leverage Play of the Cycle

Gold has already fired the starting gun on this monetary reset, but silver is the race car strapped to its bumper. Gold tells you there is a problem in the system; silver is how you monetize it with torque.

And right now, the equity market is valuing both gold and silver miners off stale, pre‑explosion price decks, as if we were still in a $2,400 gold / $30 silver world instead of the 5,000+ gold, screaming‑higher silver reality already on the tape.

The key to understanding this setup is the reporting lag.

The last full financials investors are looking at are the numbers to September 30, 2025 – a quarter that only captured the early rumblings of the second‑half move in the metals.

Those June–September earnings were printed off gold and silver prices that already look quaint. The real detonation in the complex – the phase where gold went vertical and silver started behaving like a leveraged call option – happened from October through December. That quarter has not yet been fully expressed in reported earnings, cash flows, or dividend decisions.

Now overlay the silver dynamic.

When gold breaks out, silver doesn’t just follow – it overreacts. It moves further, faster, and more violently in percentage terms. That means the same reporting lag that is about to make gold miners look cheap is even more extreme for silver miners. Their last reported quarter reflects a world of much lower realized prices, while their current operating reality is one of radically expanded margins and explosive free‑cash‑flow potential. If today’s price environment holds into the March 2026 quarter, we are staring at two consecutive reporting periods – December and March – where average realized prices for silver producers are dramatically higher than anything embedded in trailing financials.

This is exactly when the analysts lose control of the narrative and become prisoners of their own spreadsheets. As those December results drop, they will be forced to raise realized price assumptions for both metals, but the earnings delta on silver names will be eye‑popping. Higher leverage to metal price, higher beta on the upside, and suddenly your “sleepy” silver producer’s EPS, NAV, and DCF blow past prior estimates. Target prices must move. That isn’t a stylistic choice; it’s arithmetic.

Once target prices move, the machine kicks in. Quant models and PM dashboards start flagging silver miners as the most mispriced assets in the entire precious‑metals complex: the greatest upside to target, the biggest revision momentum, the fattest cash‑flow yields.

Capital rotates first into the gold producers… and then aggressively into the silver names, where the torque is. Retail sees the same thing: gold miners grinding higher, silver miners gapping higher.

Then comes the cash‑deployment phase. With silver’s amplified move on top of gold’s strength, the silver‑focused producers and high‑grade primary silver plays suddenly find themselves drowning in cash. That is when you see:

Dividends introduced or massively increased.

Hyper‑accretive buybacks at valuations that still assume old metal prices.

Acceleration of high‑return silver and gold projects that were marginal at lower prices but are no‑brainers now.

In that world, the question is not “Are miners undervalued?” – it’s “How much longer can this mispricing survive the calendar?”

Gold has already validated the thesis. Silver is the leverage play on that validation. The reporting lag simply means you are being offered a window to buy the torque – the silver and high‑beta gold miners – before the earnings, the models, and the target prices are forced to catch up.

In this cycle, owning gold is the signal you understand what’s happening. Owning silver miners is how you get paid for it.

Entire gold and silver mining sector is tiny versus individual mega-cap tech names, creating an extreme, historic mispricing.

Quality silver miners trade at roughly mid-teens forward P/E while “Magnificent 7” type tech trades at 30–60+ multiples.

Earnings growth in miners is triple‑digit off this new price deck, while growth in many high-flyer tech names is clearly decelerating.

Operating margins in recent quarters are already rivaling or beating marquee tech names, with Q4 and beyond set to look even stronger.

You’re paying a “value” multiple for what is effectively a high‑growth, high‑margin sector still priced on yesterday’s metal prices.

The PEG (Price/Earnings to Growth) ratio for silver miners is far more attractive than almost any so‑called hyper‑growth tech segment.

In tech, you pay up for growth that has already happened; in silver miners, you’re buying future growth for pennies on the dollar.

Silver is mission‑critical for AI hardware, advanced chips, and data‑center buildout—demand that directly flows back to silver producers.

Solar, EVs, and new energy systems all require large and rising amounts of silver, locking in structural, long‑duration demand.

Silver is also a monetary metal and crisis hedge, giving miners a built‑in tailwind from both industrial demand and financial insurance.

Silver miners are not a fringe speculation; they are the underpaid suppliers of inputs without which the “future” cannot be built.

You have superior margins, explosive earnings growth, and irreplaceable products—all trading at a steep discount to the downstream brands that rely on them.

As earnings and cash flow beat expectations, a sector‑wide rerating from “ignored” to “core holding” is not optional—it’s inevitable.

end of segment

Update



Day 12 of Terror: Ten Vizsla Mine Workers Still Missing in Sinaloa While Big Silver Names Like First Majestic Look the Other Way





Ten Vizsla Silver workers (engineers, geologists, security and admin staff) were abducted near the company’s Panuco silver‑gold project in Concordia, Sinaloa on January 23–24, 2026, and as of the latest reporting there is still no public confirmation that any have been located or released.

What happened and where

The group of 10 were taken from a company housing complex (La Clementina housing development) near the La Concordia/Panuco project, roughly 50 miles northeast of Mazatlán in Sinaloa.

Local reports say armed men entered the housing area around 6:00 a.m. on January 23 and forcibly removed the workers.​

A 911 call reporting the disappearance was made on January 24 by a company representative or legal counsel.

Vizsla Silver publicly confirmed the abductions on January 28–29 and called it a “security incident,” stating that ten individuals/employees were “taken” from the Panuco project site near Concordia.

Who is missing

The missing group is described as company workers rather than senior head‑office executives: engineers, a geologist, security guards/security personnel, and administrative staff.

Reports indicate that at least seven or eight are Mexican nationals (with several reportedly from Hermosillo, Sonora, and one from Chihuahua); companies and officials have not provided a full public list of names or nationalities.

Current safety / status

As of early February 2026, Sinaloa’s state government and federal authorities classify the case as an ongoing kidnapping/disappearance investigation with active search and rescue operations; there has been no official announcement that the ten have been found, rescued, or confirmed dead.

Relatives have publicly complained that they are receiving almost no concrete information from authorities or the company about the men’s condition or exact whereabouts.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch has said that state and federal forces are searching for the victims, but did not provide details on leads or negotiations.​

Security response on the ground

The Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office opened a formal case file after the 911 report and says it is coordinating with federal agencies, including the army and national search commission; at least one search warrant has been executed as part of the investigation.

The Sinaloa governor announced a large reinforcement of the search: about 1,190 personnel including 800 army troops, 270 special forces, 100 National Guard members, plus three armed helicopters and two T6C‑Texan aircraft have been deployed in the Concordia mountains area.​

Authorities and several media reports point to a criminal cell tied to the “Chapitos” faction of the Sinaloa cartel as the likely group behind the kidnapping, operating in a zone where rival Sinaloa cartel factions (Chapitos vs. Mayitos) have been fighting and displacing local families since 2024.

Vizsla Silver’s actions

Vizsla has suspended or partially halted operations at Panuco as a precaution and states its “immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing” of those abducted.

The company says its crisis management and security response teams are actively engaged and that local authorities have been notified and are leading the investigation.

If ten workers can be abducted and a core project partially shut down overnight, investors face the real risk that any producing or development asset in another Mexican mine could be the next to go offline—obliterating cash flow and project timelines.

A company tied up in crisis management, dealing with traumatized staff and cooperating with a criminal investigation, is not focused on drilling meters, growing ounces, or creating shareholder value; it is fighting for basic operational continuity.

Before buying stock, you must ask whether you are being compensated for the possibility that your investment wakes up one morning to find its flagship mine paralyzed by violence, its people at risk, and its future suddenly at the mercy of local security dynamics.

What is not known publicly

There is no publicly confirmed information on: Any ransom demands or contact from the perpetrators. The exact current location of the abducted workers. Their medical condition or treatment.

Families, professional associations (such as the Mexican Association of Mining, Metallurgical and Geological Engineers), and local media are pressuring authorities for results, but official communications have been sparse.



This is the only media committed to providing a daily update until the miners return safely to their families.

end of segment

Disclaimer & Declaration of Independence

The views expressed here belong entirely to The Silver Academy and its editorial team — not to our sponsors, partners, or advertisers. Our words are our own.

The editorial department operates independently of the promotions side. That wall of separation is sacred — because truth and integrity cost something, and we won’t sell ours.

Nothing in this publication constitutes financial advice. We’re researchers, not your financial planner. Always do your own due diligence before acting on any market analysis or commentary shared herein.

The Silver Academy now boasts 7+ part-time staff writers, making us one of the fastest-growing underground media forces in precious metals journalism. We run lean, we run honest, and every ounce of support helps keep this machine running.

If you believe in independent research — free from corporate influence or government messaging — support our work. This project lives and breathes because readers like you insist the truth still matters.