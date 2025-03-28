Foreword:



The National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), founded by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is a far left-wing party in Mexico that pays tribute to the grassroots movements that propelled it to power.

These include campesinos, factory workers, indigenous peoples, women, the poor, environmentalists, activists, intellectuals, and students.

MORENA's philosophy emphasizes social justice, anti-corruption, and opposition to neoliberal and extractivist policies. It advocates for a new economic model that prioritizes state responsibility in strategic sectors and supports labor unions.

Historically, as regimes turn to socialism, politicians often appeal to the masses with promises of free services, a recurring theme that has proven helpful for power-grabbers.

However, Western communism's legacy is complex. It often failed to deliver on its promises of social equality and justice.

However, one thing remains constant: while the social, political, and economic experiment plays out, it takes a wrecking ball to foreign investment. This explains why (as a silver reporter) I have been following this story and tagging Mexico as a RED FLAG JURISDICTION RISK FOR SILVER MINERS OPERATING IN MEXICO, ESPECIALLY THOSE OWNED BY the US AND CANADA.

If you read and dissect the transcripts from the campaign trail and their over-the-top social spending below, you will naturally come to the same conclusion as I did. The subscribers of this newsletter are very critical thinkers.

MORENA's slogans, such as "Resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico" and "We must secure Mexico's energy sovereignty," reflect its focus on national independence and the redistribution of wealth. The party's call for a "Fourth Historical Transformation" aims to address historical inequalities and empower marginalized groups, echoing past movements that sought to uplift the poor and marginalized.

Rallying cries like addressing each other as "comrades" and using terms like "militia" in voter registration programs reflect the party's grassroots, populist approach. This approach emphasizes collective action and solidarity, resonating with its diverse base of supporters

A message from every corner of the State





First the Spanish Version:

Como Guardianes de la Tierra y como administradores fieles, servimos al mayor bien para el mayor número a través de la solidaridad, la resistencia, el levantamiento y la valentía.

Como personas que siguen las dictadas de nuestro Creador, debemos unirnos y luchar para liberar a los pobres, oprimidos y marginados de estructuras socioeconómicas injustas y sistemas de explotación.

Es nuestra tesis que nuestras órdenes de marcha asuman esta lucha por la justicia, que es un imperativo y énfasis para nuestro nuevo currículum, nuestro nuevo paradigma y nuestra nueva mentalidad para aprovechar todos nuestros talentos, tiempo, obras, dones, superpoderes, energía, mente, espíritu y cuerpo para elevar a los oprimidos a través de la acción, la misericordia y la solidaridad con los que sufren.

En esta luz, declaramos que el pueblo de México ha sido de hecho oprimido y explotado por intereses corporativos extranjeros, particularmente de Estados Unidos y Canadá, que han extraído los ricos recursos naturales de México como la plata y el oro para su propio beneficio en lugar del beneficio del pueblo mexicano.

Los actos explotadores de Estados Unidos y Canadá representan actos salvajes y severos de codicia y robo que cesarán.

Por lo tanto, es con gran fe y confianza que llamamos a México a Nacionalizar su Plata, Oro y Cobre, al igual que lo hizo con su Petróleo anteriormente.

Estos metales preciosos pertenecen legítimamente a México y a su pueblo, no a los industrialistas y corporaciones que han saqueado la riqueza de la nación mientras mantienen a sus trabajadores empobrecidos.

Al reclamar el control sobre sus depósitos de plata y oro, los mexicanos pueden liberarse de esta explotación neocolonial y construir una economía que sirva a los intereses de los pobres y marginados, en línea con la opción preferencial de Nuestro Creador por los oprimidos.

El Administración de la Tierra y Recursos de México

La tierra es un regalo sagrado confiado a la humanidad como administradores, no como explotadores. El pueblo de México no solo es llamado, sino instado a ser guardianes de su territorio. Deben proteger y preservar la tierra, aguas y hábitats naturales de las devastaciones de la codicia desenfrenada y la extracción por corporaciones extranjeras.

La explotación minera y de recursos sin cesar por industrialistas estadounidenses y canadienses no solo ha robado al pueblo mexicano su riqueza legítima, sino que también ha infligido un daño inmenso al medio ambiente.

Es hora de que el pueblo de México se levante y defienda su territorio de esta explotación insaciable impulsada por la codicia corporativa estadounidense.

Al expropiar (liberar) y reclamar las minas, fábricas y recursos de las manos opresoras de capitalistas extranjeros, los trabajadores, campesinos, campesinas y refugiados pueden reclamar lo que legítimamente les pertenece. El pueblo de México es el heredero de los recursos del país, y su acceso inherente y legítimo a las recompensas compartidas valoradas por la sociedad ha sido negado durante milenios.

La riqueza, prosperidad y poder que les han sido robados durante demasiado tiempo.

Este acto de liberación limpiará la tierra y restaurará el equilibrio a los ecosistemas. También allanará el camino para una sociedad justa y equitativa donde los marginados puedan prosperar sin el yugo de la opresión neocolonial.

Now the English Translation

As Guardians of the Earth and as faithful stewards, we serve the greatest good for the greatest many through solidarity, resistance, rising up, and bravery.

As people following the dictates of our Creator, we must unite and fight to liberate the poor, oppressed, and marginalized from unjust socio-economic structures and systems of exploitation.

It is our thesis that our marching orders take on this struggle for justice, which is an imperative and emphasis for our new curriculum, our new paradigm, and our new mindset to tap into all our talents, time, works, gifts, superpowers, energy, mind, spirit, and body to uplift the downtrodden through action, mercy, and solidarity with the suffering.

In this light, we declare that the people of Mexico have indeed been oppressed and exploited by foreign corporate interests, particularly from the United States and Canada, which have extracted Mexico's rich natural resources like silver and gold for their own profit rather than for the benefit of the Mexican people.

The exploitative acts of the U.S. and Canada represent savage and severe acts of greed and theft that shall cease.

Therefore, it is with great faith and confidence that we call on Mexico to Nationalize its Silver, Gold, and Copper just like it did its Oil Previously.

These precious metals rightfully belong to Mexico and its people, not to the industrialists and corporations that have plundered the nation's wealth while keeping its workers impoverished.

By reclaiming control over their silver and gold deposits, Mexicans can break free from this neo-colonial exploitation and build an economy that serves the interests of the poor and marginalized, in line with Our Creator's preferential option for the oppressed.

The Stewardship of Mexico's Land and Resources

The earth is a sacred gift entrusted to humanity as stewards, not as exploiters. The people of Mexico are not just called upon, but are urged to be guardians of their territory. They must protect and preserve the land, waters, and natural habitats from the ravages of unchecked greed and extraction by foreign corporations.

The relentless mining and resource exploitation by U.S. and Canadian industrialists has not only robbed the Mexican people of their rightful wealth but has also inflicted immense harm on the environment.

It's time for the people of Mexico to rise up and defend their territory from this insatiable exploitation driven by U.S. corporate greed.

By expropriating (liberating) and reclaiming the mines, factories, and resources from the oppressive hands of foreign capitalists, the workers, campesinos, peasants, and refugees can reclaim what is rightfully theirs. The people of Mexico are the heirs of the country's resources, and their inherent rightful access to shared rewards valued by society has been denied for millennia.

The wealth, prosperity, and power that has been stolen from them for far too long.

This act of liberation will cleanse the earth and restore balance to the ecosystems. It will also pave the way for a just and equitable society where the marginalized can thrive without the yoke of neo-colonial oppression

One Million Homes

adjusting for a smaller home size, a more realistic estimate for a 1,200 square foot (new construction in Mexico) home might fall between $120,000 to $240,000 USD.



So let’s go with average $180,000

Pensions for Seniors and Senior Women

Mexico rolling out new pension initiatives. Here's a breakdown:

Pension Bienestar for Seniors

Program Overview : The Pension Bienestar Program primarily targets seniors aged 65 and older, providing them with financial support. In 2025, the bimonthly payments were increased to 6,200 pesos, reflecting a commitment to enhance support for elderly citizens.

Eligibility: Beneficiaries must be Mexican citizens by birth or naturalization and reside in Mexico. The program automatically incorporates beneficiaries from related programs once they reach .

Pension for Women Aged 60 to 64

Program Overview : This is a non-contributory pension program specifically for women aged 60 to 64, announced by President Claudia Sheinbaum. It aims to provide a bimonthly pension of 3,000 pesos through the "Tarjeta del Bienestar" (Well-being Card).

Eligibility and Rollout: Initially, it targets women aged 63 and 64, as well as Indigenous and Afro-Mexican women aged 60 to 64, with plans to expand to all women in this age group by 2026.

While both programs are part of Mexico's broader social welfare initiatives, the Pension Bienestar primarily focuses on seniors aged 65 and older, whereas the new pension for women targets those aged 60 to 64. Both programs are administered under different eligibility criteria and funding structures.

Pension Bienestar Monthly Amount in USD: If the bimonthly amount is $321.13 USD, then the monthly amount, considering payments are made twice a month, would be $642.26 USD.

To calculate the total annual cost for Bienestar Pensions, we multiply the annual payment per person by the number of people receiving payments:

Annual Payment per Person: $7,704 Number of People: 15,500,000 Total Annual Cost: $7,704 * 15,500,000 = $119,412,000,000



Just two line items, 1 million homes and Bienestar in one table:

I’ve only added two of their social development programs on the table above totaling $299,412,000,000 yet Mexico’s tax revenue was reported at $25.2 billion.





The Math ain’t Mathin’

But There’s Much Much More

The Morena party has been actively involved in several significant train projects as part of their infrastructure development plans. Here are some of the key train ambitions:

Maya Train (Tren Maya): Location : Yucatán Peninsula, connecting Quintana Roo, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, and Yucatán.

Length : Approximately 1,525 kilometers.

Objective : Boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth in the region.

Features : Includes development of industrial parks and transportation of goods like oil and pork.

Controversies: Environmental concerns, relocation of communities, and cultural impacts on indigenous areas. Interoceanic Corridor: Location : Connects the port of Coatzacoalcos in Veracruz to the port of Salina Cruz in Oaxaca.

Objective : Enhance transportation of goods, including oil, to international markets.

Features: Rehabilitation of existing railway lines and construction of a gas pipeline. Future Projects Under President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum: Three New Passenger Rail Lines : Routes : Mexico City to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico City to Querétaro-Guadalajara, and AIFA-Pachuca. Features : Electric trains, aiming to reduce emissions and enhance connectivity. Objectives : Promote economic growth, improve transportation efficiency, and support environmental goals.



These projects are part of a broader strategy to enhance Mexico's infrastructure, promote economic development, and transition towards cleaner energy sources.

to be continued

there are many other facts trickling in on this developing story.

Wait til you see the numbers on their environmental projects.

Wowza