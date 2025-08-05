by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

The Silver Vanishing Act: Have You Checked the Vaults Lately?

What if everything you thought you knew about the world’s silver reserves was wrong? If you’re an investor sitting comfortably, it’s time to buckle up—the warning alarms are blaring.

The once-impenetrable vaults of London are being emptied at a breakneck rate. Since 2021, over 435 million ounces have vanished from LBMA storage—a staggering 37% of total supply. In the same stretch, gold fell by a mere 14%. The numbers are not just alarming—they are historic.

Are Panic Buttons Already Being Pressed in the Heart of Global Finance?

The LBMA: Where Bullion Kings Play by Their Own Rules

Time for brutal truth: LBMA is not a vault, not a bank. It is a private association, a cartel that governs how the big players—banks, refiners, ETF custodians—shuffle billions in gold and silver. It’s the club where the rules are written for everyone except the public.

Who Gets the Silver—and Who Gets Stuck with Paper IOUs?

Here’s the question on your mind: If the silver in the LBMA vaults isn’t yours, whose is it? Mostly, it belongs to banks, ETFs like SLV, and the ultra-wealthy. For decades, these players didn’t even bother moving physical bars—they simply traded claims, swapping paper promises, not real ounces.

If you remember the lessons shared by Ray Dalio, when confidence in currencies evaporates and trust in banks collapses, all that matters is who holds the real metal. In those moments, “paper silver” isn’t worth the certificate it’s printed on.

Will Your Silver Be There When You Actually Need It?

Paper Silver or Real Ounces? The Ultimate Investor Rorschach Test

Imagine a world where retail buyers demand physical delivery, industrial users require real metal—not cash—and banks refuse to trust each other’s paper claims. Suddenly, vaults start to hemorrhage silver, not slowly, but overnight.

Are you prepared for an unthinkable answer? LBMA can—and has—refused physical delivery.

They hide behind clever legalese: force majeure. Translation? You get fiat, not silver. In 2020, when panic swept the markets, Comex nearly broke—some contracts settled in cash, not metal. Several ETFs switched to “unallocated” silver. Premiums exploded. Inventories started falling and never recovered.

If They’ve Pulled the Plug on Delivery Before, What’s Stopping Them Now?

The “Trust Me” Bubble: When Paper Promises Meet the Real World

Ask yourself: If crisis strikes again, do you think the powers that be will step up for you… or themselves? History screams the answer. When the music stops, they’ll save themselves—and you’ll be left with paper excuses.

This is not fear-mongering; it’s pattern recognition. The silver draining from LBMA vaults isn’t coming back anytime soon. If a new wave of demand erupts, the system will quietly default through delays, cash settlements, and excuses.

Most of the time, nothing moves but ownership claims. But trust can vanish faster than silver itself. When confidence breaks, claimants will scramble for the exits—and the real ounces will disappear from the system.

Are You Next in Line—or Last Out the Door?

Global Silver Production Is in Structural Decline What happens when demand explodes... and supply quietly slips away?

Mining Myths Debunked: Red Ink, Not Silver, Is Flowing

Let’s flip the coin: Maybe supply will save the day? Think again.

Mexico—the world’s #1 silver producer—is in outright decline. Worse, the political winds have shifted: President López Obrador recently declared “No new mining concessions will be granted.” The Morena party is laser-focused on reclaiming Mexico’s mineral wealth for its people: lithium, electricity, and now, silver. Expect silver nationalization—the writing is on the wall. Foreign miners, take heed: this is resource war in slow motion.

Nationalization: The Party No Foreign Miner Wants to Attend

Why would Mexico nationalize? Because silver is the lifeblood of energy independence—Morena calls it “key to Mexico’s energy sovereignty.” Mexico is moving closer to BRICS, distancing from a hostile Washington. There’s no reason to think silver, their chief asset, will stay in foreign hands.

Bad News Bears: When Politicians Go Digging for Votes and Silver

Investors should Flee Mexican Mining. Even Ray Dalio emphasized this in his latest YouTube Video (see below)

Political pressures, resource nationalism, and policy slogans all point to one direction: foreigners out, sovereignty in. If you hold Mexican mining stocks, can you afford to ignore this tectonic shift?

If Mexico is the domino, what about Peru—silver’s #2 supplier? Production slipped yet again in 2024, and the industry outlook is flat at best. Miners worldwide are posting brutal year-over-year declines: First Majestic down 20% in Q1 2024, Endeavour Silver down 23%, Newmont down 39%, Fresnillo down over 10%. Ore grades are falling, costs are rising, and profit margins obliterated.

If “Peak Silver” Was Yesterday, What’s Left for Tomorrow?

Peak Silver: The Party’s Over, and No One Brought a Cake

The structural decline isn’t a blip; it’s a six-alarm fire. Silver production peaked in 2016 near 900 million ounces. For 2023? 830 million. 2024 looks softer still. Even bullish forecasts for 2025 don’t close the gap—suggesting only a feeble rebound, well below prior highs.

Can’t we just “mine more”? The answer is a resounding no:

No major new discoveries

Aging infrastructure

Relentless cost creep (energy, labor, regulation)

Political threats and resource nationalism

The result? Chronic supply squeeze.

Meanwhile, industrial—and military—aerospace—demand is accelerating: batteries, EVs, solar panels, electronics. The electrification of everything is driving a relentless consumption surge while supply craters.

It’s a pressure cooker, and the lid is rattling furiously.

Remember the Fable of the Goose and the Golden Egg? This Time, It’s Silver

Abundant? Think Again—The Imbalance Only Gets Worse

Next time someone claims silver is “abundant,” ask this: If it’s so plentiful, why is production down 9% since 2016 and demand running hotter than ever?

That’s not abundance. That’s imbalance—a cleavage that’s only widening.

Waiting for mainstream headlines to signal crisis? You’ll be too late. The silver squeeze has begun, write it down—ounce by ounce, vault by vault, claim by broken claim.

If you hold paper promises, ask: When crunch time arrives, will you get metal—or an apologetic wire transfer?

Ignore these warning signs at your own peril. The time to act is now. Silver’s cheap, easy ounces are history; what’s left is harder to reach, more expensive to extract, and politically radioactive.

Stack while you still can and Invest in these 3 miners.

Investors, take notice: The Silver Academy has identified three pure silver miners—currently in production—that stand in stark contrast to declining, risky Mexican operations. These miners have never been more undervalued and are positioned for explosive gains. One is projected to soar over 40x, while the other two are likely to 10x within the next 18 months. For those seeking generational wealth, the recommendation is clear: allocate $20,000 to each and hold—do not attempt to time your exit.

The picks:

Aya Gold & Silver TSX: AYA OTC: AYASF

Andean Precious Metals TSX: APM OTC: ANPMF

Kuya Silver TSX: KUYA OTC: KUYAF



These are no mere by-product plays—they are pure silver producers, ready to benefit from the coming shortage. If you’re serious about capitalizing on silver’s breakout potential, now is your entry point.