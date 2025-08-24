Saudi Arabia: “The SLV Whale Makes a Splash (and It’s No Mirage)”

Just when precious metals watchers thought the game was gold-only, Saudi Arabia crashed the party in classic cloak-and-dagger fashion. On August 14, 2025, the Saudi National Bank was revealed as the mystery whale hoovering up SLV ETF shares—grabbing over 33 million ounces and sending vault shelves trembling. Grandma’s candlesticks are officially out. Sovereign silver is in.

—Silver’s Iron Curtain Comeback”

If you thought Moscow was only about gold, think again. The Russian central bank isn’t drifting—it’s charging straight into silver with a buyer’s blitz for its State Reserve Fund, planning to accumulate between 2025 and 2027. Russia kicked off Silver Remonetization 2.0, and suddenly central banks worldwide started updating their playbooks.

India’s Bullion Bazaar:

India’s tradition with precious metals just got a tech upgrade. The India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) in GIFT City turned sleepy entrepreneurship into a high-velocity platform: jewelers, traders, and institutions now trade with record-breaking volumes every month, settling deals every half hour and making paper-dominated price discovery look old hat.

China’s Direct Line

China, never one for the slow lane, started buying silver concentrate straight from South American miners—no middlemen required. With vault shipments spiking and premiums getting “spicy,” Asian buyers leave Western COMEX games in the rearview mirror. If you had a seat at Shanghai, Singapore, or Hong Kong vaults in 2025, you felt the action firsthand.

Shanghai Gold Exchange: “Paper Games Fade, Metal Moves Matter”

The Shanghai Gold Exchange, alongside new platforms in Asia, thumbs its nose at Western paper shuffling, as real silver sets real prices. Arbitrage is up, premiums are wild, and Western financial centers keep looking for chairs at a game they no longer control. The silver squeeze isn’t meme-driven this time—it’s sovereign, industrial, and unstoppable.

The Silver Squeeze 2.0: “Blink and You’re a Spectator, Not a Player”

SLV hemorrhages, premiums explode, and the “train has left the station.” Investors hoping for last year’s prices are watching a paradigm shift unfold at policy speed—this is global, coordinated capital rushing to secure seats before the music really stops.

Endgame Whales: “David Bateman Puts Skin in the Shaker—Billionaire’s Bull Declaration”

As the world’s largest institutions jockey for silver supremacy, a new whale splashed down with seismic force: U.S. billionaire David Bateman, tech mogul and silver’s newest dark knight. In two separate monster purchases over six months, Bateman stood for delivery on more than 13.5 million ounces—about 2.5% of the world’s annual mine output, personally investing close to $1 billion in precious metals. Why bet so big? In Bateman’s own words:

“Here are the reasons I invested close to a billion dollars in precious metals over the past six months—

The global monetary system is about to collapse (The Great Reset, or Basel Endgame).

The biggest credit bubble in history will soon pop ($300T).

There is no way the US can refinance its $28T in maturing treasuries in the next 4 years without an obscene amount of printing.

Trump tariffs are hastening the collapse, and it’s by design.

Gold and silver are the only meaningful life raft.

Physical possession is everything.

The whole world right now is a sophisticated game of musical chairs; the chairs are precious metals.

Crypto is a psyop. Those who purchase will have no chair when the music stops.

Real estate, crypto, stocks and bonds will all lose significantly compared to precious metals.

The banking system has been meticulously designed to seize your assets to buoy up a collapsing banking sector (see The Great Taking). You have ZERO counter party risk with precious metals.

I’m up 20% already, on most of my purchases.

This is not a drill. Your grandkids someday will either muse or lament this financial decision you’re now faced with. Don’t fail them.”

Final Call: Musical Chairs and Silver Thrones

Bateman isn’t just putting his money where his mouth is—he’s issuing a thunderous wake-up call. As the global monetary system teeters and central banks scramble for real assets, the world’s wealthiest players are elbowing into silver in anticipation of a historic reset. Physical silver isn’t a commodity or a niche investment anymore; it’s the final chair when the music dies out. The question for every investor right now: will you be standing empty-handed, or sitting on silver when the lights go out? The time for hesitation is gone. The silver revolution isn’t coming—it’s here, and the next chapter belongs to those bold enough to claim a seat.