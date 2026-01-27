by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

China’s silver vaults are collapsing — inventories have plunged from 5,500 tonnes to just a fraction of that, down over 90%.

Industrial demand is exploding across critical sectors — military, aerospace, AI, solar, EV, and advanced electronics — tightening supply even further.

Monetary demand is surging as investors seek protection from inflation, debt crises, and ongoing currency debasement — the classic “debasement trade” is back in force.

India is remonetizing silver — beginning April 2026, silver will formally re-enter the nation’s banking system as a financial asset and trusted store of value.

Over 250 million people are expected to use silver as collateral within this new framework — a historic step toward restoring precious metals to the heart of everyday finance.

Ironically, just yesterday, a well-known technical analyst declared that “silver isn’t money.” A statement that now looks spectacularly misguided — and potentially career-ending — given what’s unfolding globally

First India



There hasn’t been a bigger silver story in a century — period. India’s decision to remonetize silver through its central bank is nothing short of historic. For the first time in 100 years, silver will regain its rightful monetary status inside a formal banking system, under the supervision of the RBI. That’s not just bullish — it’s epochal. The second supercharge to this setup?

Second China

China’s iron grip over the refining chain. With more than 70% of the world’s silver refining capacity, Beijing now controls the global chokepoint in a way the Middle East never did with oil in the 1970s. OPEC never held 70%. China does. The world is walking straight into a monetary and industrial bottleneck unlike anything in modern history.

SILVER $132.45 IN SHANGHAI



CHINA PUTS SILVER ON ITS BACK

PROPELS U.S. GLOBEX PRICES BACK OVER $112



SHANGHAI SILVER PREMIUM: OVER $20/oz — AND CLIMBING.

The message could not be clearer: the global silver market has snapped its Western leash. The so-called “price discovery” mechanisms in New York and London — the COMEX and the LBMA — have become sideshows. Meaningless tickers attached to a dying paper system. The real price is being forged in the East, by the hands of buyers who demand metal, not digits. Today, all roads lead to Shanghai and Mumbai. That’s where silver’s heartbeat now pulses.

Yesterday, the Western banking cartel believed they had buried silver once and for all — slamming paper contracts, flooding the market with non-existent ounces, trying to crush sentiment and reestablish their illusion of control. For six consecutive days, COMEX reported zero physical deliveries. LBMA traded a paltry 930 contracts, yet claimed massive “volume” to mask the truth: they have no metal. They are clerks playing with spreadsheets while the vaults echo hollow.

And then China reopened.

Shanghai’s reawakening was a thunderclap. Within hours, premiums exploded. Silver in Shanghai surged past $132/oz, dragging global spot prices with it. In India, physical quotes screamed even higher — $170/oz in some regions. Read that again. Not on futures screens. Not on derivative tickers. On the street. That’s what real people are paying for real bars and coins, and the premiums prove that the physical market is decoupling.

The narrative spewed by Western pundits — “silver is a bubble,” “the top is in,” “sell your silver and buy bitcoin or copper” — is nothing more than deliberate misinformation. Psychological warfare to scare you out of the position of a lifetime. Don’t take the bait. Silver is not in a bubble; it’s in resurrection. From the low $100s today, the next chapters will not be gentle: targets in the $550–$750 range are not dreams, they’re mathematical consequences of global repricing as physical scarcity asserts dominance over synthetic supply.

The scale of yesterday’s trading madness says it all: 1.8 billion paper ounces “exchanged” in a single day — that’s 2.25 years of mining output traded virtually, backed by nothing, settled by no one. The COMEX and LBMA are irrelevant relics of a dying monetary regime. They don’t set the price; they simulate it. Their contracts have all the weight of smoke.

Meanwhile, the East is taking delivery. India is buying silver with a fury unseen in decades. China’s citizens, refiners, and industrial giants are draining global supply. They don’t buy hype; they buy metal. Every tonne leaving the vault is another nail in the coffin of the paper market.

The truth is simple: the West’s paper game is finished. The physical world — led by China and India — is rewriting the price of silver in real time. The great revaluation has begun, and if you’re holding paper promises instead of solid metal, you’re holding nothing.

Silver’s intraday smash from $117 to $103 on COMEX is nothing but noise – Shanghai is the signal.

COMEX expiry games and paper shorts can distort price screens for hours, but they cannot override real, physical demand.

As long as Shanghai keeps grinding higher, COMEX will be yanked back up like an object in a gravitational field.

If you care about precious metals, stop staring at the Western circus and start tracking the SGE.

The future of price discovery is physical, Eastern, and increasingly immune to Western paper manipulation.

COMEX can wobble; Shanghai will decide.

Own silver. Hold it tight. The age of truth has arrived.

