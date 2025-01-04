Op-Ed by Jon Forrest Little

China's strategic move to reshape the global silver market has been quietly gaining momentum. Over the past year, the Asian giant has significantly increased its imports of silver concentrate. This shift, driven by the country's booming solar panel and high-tech industries, is a clear indication of China's ambition to dominate the global silver market.

China's new approach is multifaceted and cunning. By importing silver concentrate and refining it domestically, Beijing is addressing its silver shortfall and forging stronger trade ties with key Latin American producers like Peru, Bolivia, and Mexico.

This maneuver effectively reduces the available supply for U.S. consumption, all while flying under the radar of commodity desks and avoiding upward pressure on public silver prices.

The brilliance of China's strategy lies in its covert nature. By bypassing the traditional commodity markets and dealing directly with miners and refiners, China has created a shadow supply chain that is largely invisible to Western observers. This opacity allows China to secure vast quantities of silver without triggering the price spikes that would inevitably result from large-scale purchases on the open market.

Industry insiders report a growing trend of direct contracts between miners and end-users. For instance, Impact Silver has reportedly inked a deal to sell all its silver concentrate to tech giant Sony.

This pattern is replicated across various sectors, with EV manufacturers, solar panel producers, and aerospace companies vying for direct access to silver sources.

The implications of China's silver strategy are far-reaching. As China corners an increasing share of the global silver concentrate market, Western industries may find themselves in a precarious position, scrambling for supplies. The U.S. defense sector, in particular, could face challenges securing the silver it needs for critical technologies.

Moreover, this trend is reshaping global trade dynamics. Latin American silver producers increasingly align with Chinese interests, potentially altering long-standing economic relationships in the Western Hemisphere.

This development presents both challenges and opportunities for savvy investors and industry watchers. While traditional silver price indicators may become less reliable, those who can track these off-market deals may gain valuable insights into the true state of global silver supply and demand.

As this shadow market grows, questions arise about transparency and market fairness. Will Western countries develop countermeasures to secure their silver supply chains? Or will China's silver gambit reshape the global precious metals landscape for years?

In the high-stakes world of strategic resources, China's silver concentrate strategy may prove to be a masterstroke that secures its industrial future while leaving competitors in the dust.

This is Bullish for Silver Miners operating out of Bolivia and Peru.



Whereas, Mexico’s Cost of Production is way Too High to benefit Silver Mining Investors that invest in Mexican Mining Operations

Silver mining operations in Bolivia and Peru present favorable prospects for investors due to their significant reserves and lower production costs

In contrast, Mexican silver mining operations may be less attractive to investors due to higher production costs, with cash costs reaching $27.14 per silver ounce in Q1-2024

This situation is indeed bullish for silver miners, particularly those in Bolivia and Peru, for several reasons. Firstly, China's increasing demand for silver concentrate and its strategy to import and refine domestically creates a robust market for South American producers.

Silver miners operating in Bolivia and Peru, being major silver producers, are well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

These countries have significant cost advantages over Mexico. Bolivia, for instance, boasts some of the world's richest silver veins, allowing for more efficient extraction.

Peru, ranking second globally in silver production, has attracted substantial foreign investment in its mining sector, indicating favorable operating conditions.

In contrast, Mexico faces increasing challenges. Recent mining law reforms have created uncertainty and legal challenges for the industry.

These changes include shorter concession terms, new transfer restrictions, and increased liability risks, which particularly impact junior explorers crucial for new discoveries.

The regulatory environment in Bolivia and Peru presents more stable compared to Mexico's recent upheavals. This stability, combined with their rich silver deposits and lower production costs, makes Bolivian and Peruvian silver miners especially attractive to investors seeking exposure to the growing global silver demand, particularly from China's industrial sector.

