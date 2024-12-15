Donald Trump posted two days ago, “More than 5,000 Catholics walked down the streets of New York City praying and singing for peace. The Mainstream Media Censored this.”



Video is below

end of segment

Another Sunday Silver Sermon - by Jon Forrest Little

In the tumultuous era of Rome during the life of Jesus and his apostles Rome had ascended to unparalleled dominance, but its vast empire came at a steep cost. As the expenses of wars and infrastructure mounted, Rome resorted to currency debasement and aggressive taxation to maintain its grip on power.

The conquered provinces bore the brunt of Rome's financial burdens. The sentiment "It was expensive conquering you all" encapsulates the oppressive taxation system that fueled resentment among the subjugated populace.

Jesus' family was from Galilee, specifically the town of Nazareth. Prior to Roman conquest, this area was part of the Hasmonean kingdom, an independent Jewish state. Before that, it had been ruled by various powers including the Seleucids, Ptolemies, and Persians following the Babylonian exile.

Villagers, already struggling under Roman rule, found themselves further squeezed by exorbitant taxes, creating a powder keg of discontent.

Tax collectors, viewed as collaborators with the oppressive regime, became symbols of Roman tyranny. Their role in extracting wealth from their own communities made them pariahs, despised by their fellow citizens.

Against this backdrop of economic and social turmoil, Jesus emerged as a controversial figure. His message of a new kingdom and association with society's outcasts was perceived as revolutionary, raising alarm among both Roman and Jewish authorities.

The Jewish religious hierarchy, represented by the Pharisees, found themselves in a precarious position. While they lacked the legal authority to impose capital punishment, they were determined to neutralize the threat Jesus posed to their power and relationship with Rome.

Caiaphas and Annas, high-ranking Jewish leaders, obsessively sought to entrap Jesus, attempting to frame him for heresy or blasphemy.

Jesus frequently faced attempts by the Pharisees to trap him with incriminating questions. Here are three examples of such encounters and how Jesus skillfully evaded their traps:

The question of paying taxes to Caesar:

The Pharisees and Herodians asked Jesus if it was lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, hoping to trap him in a politically charged statement. If Jesus said yes, he would anger the Jews; if he said no, he could be accused of sedition against Rome. Jesus cleverly responded by asking for a coin and inquiring whose image was on it. When they replied "Caesar's," Jesus said, "Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's," thus avoiding the trap.

A woman caught in adultery:

The Pharisees brought a woman caught in adultery to Jesus, stating that the law of Moses commanded such women to be stoned.

They asked Jesus what he would say, attempting to trap him between upholding the law and showing mercy. Jesus responded by saying, "He who is without sin among you, let him be the first to throw a stone at her," effectively diffusing the situation without contradicting the law.



The question about fasting:

John's disciples asked Jesus why his disciples did not fast like the Pharisees.

This question was meant to portray Jesus as disregarding religious traditions. Jesus responded with a metaphorical question: "How can the guests of the bridegroom mourn while he is with them?" This answer cleverly reframed the issue and avoided the trap.

In each case, Jesus demonstrated his wisdom by responding to these loaded questions with thought-provoking answers or questions of his own, effectively escaping the Pharisees' attempts to incriminate him

Rome's insatiable need for expansion, driven by its economic model of conquest and taxation, created a cycle of debt and currency debasement.

This financial strain trickled down to ordinary citizens, who found themselves increasingly burdened by taxes and yearning for change.

In this climate of oppression and discontent, Jesus' humble entry into Jerusalem on a donkey resonated deeply with the populace, symbolizing a stark contrast to the pomp and militarism of Rome.

Jesus' actions at the temple, overturning tables and driving out money changers, were a direct challenge to the economic system that underpinned both Roman imperialism and religious corruption.

This act of civil disobedience targeted two primary issues: the use of temple funds to finance wars and the practice of usury that kept common people trapped in debt.

The Historical Context of Jesus' Ministry

In the early first century, the Roman Empire stood at the zenith of its power, yet internal strains threatened its stability. The cost of maintaining a vast empire through military might and extensive infrastructure led to a cycle of debt, currency debasement, and oppressive taxation.

Jesus of Nazareth emerged in this volatile environment, preaching a message of peace that stood in stark contrast to the militaristic ethos of Rome. Known as the "Prince of Peace," his teachings challenged the very foundations of imperial power and religious authority.

Political Climate and Roman Imperialism

Rome's addiction to war and expansion created a system that required constant conquest to sustain itself. The empire's need for resources to fund its military campaigns and lavish building projects led to the exploitation of conquered territories through heavy taxation.

This financial burden fell heavily on ordinary citizens, particularly in the provinces, fostering widespread resentment and unrest.

Jesus as Activist and Reformer

In this context, Jesus' ministry took on a distinctly activist character. His teachings about a "different kind of kingdom" were not merely spiritual platitudes but a direct challenge to the oppressive systems of his day.

.By associating with marginalized groups and critiquing both religious and political authorities, Jesus positioned himself as a voice for the oppressed and a threat to the established order.

Jesus' actions in the temple, driving out money changers and overturning tables, represented a powerful act of civil disobedience.

This dramatic gesture was a multifaceted critique of the economic systems that underpinned both Roman imperialism and religious corruption. By disrupting the temple's financial operations, Jesus challenged the use of sacred institutions to fund warfare and the practice of usury that kept many in a cycle of debt.

The Response of Religious and Political Authorities

The Jewish religious leadership, particularly figures like Caiaphas and Annas, found themselves in a precarious position. Eager to maintain their privileged status under Roman rule, they viewed Jesus' growing influence as a threat to their power and the delicate balance they had struck with imperial authorities.

Their attempts to entrap Jesus in blasphemy or sedition reflect the intensity of their fear and the extent of their collaboration with Roman power.

A Message of Peace in a Time of Conflict

Jesus' message of peace and his critique of violence and exploitation resonated deeply with a population weary of war and oppression. His humble entry into Jerusalem on a donkey stood as a powerful counterpoint to the military parades and displays of Roman might.

This gesture, along with his teachings about love, forgiveness, and justice, offered a radical alternative to the dominant paradigms of power and control.

In conclusion, Jesus' ministry unfolded against a backdrop of imperial expansion, economic exploitation, and social unrest. His message of peace and justice directly challenged the foundations of Roman power and religious authority, offering hope to the oppressed and a critique of systemic injustice.

The tensions between Jesus' teachings and the prevailing political and economic systems ultimately led to his execution, but his message continued to resonate, shaping the course of history for millennia to come.

I say this a lot. And I want to thank my readers for allowing me to repeat myself, but I believe "it bears repeating."

The scale of the issue is staggering. The US has been embroiled in over 250 conflicts, wars, and regime changes just since the 1990s (Google Ben Norton 251 wars).

But don’t just take my word for it. The 'cost of war' project at Ivy League school BROWN UNIVERSITY, a collaboration between professors, lawyers, activists, historians, and students, is a credible source that raises awareness surrounding the cost of war. Here is that page.

Step into a coffee shop, barbershop or pub, and you'll find a shared sentiment. Most people will agree with you if you make statements like, “I don’t like all these foreign wars, it seems like we have an agenda of priorities domestically that are being ignored in favor of involving ourselves in wars that enrich politicians and defense industry.”

What does all this Peace talk have to do with Gold and Silver

A constrained monetary system like a bimetallic gold-silver standard maintains peace because printed money finances war. The Rothschilds perfected this, and it has only escalated since. Usury, the practice of predatory lending, leaves the working class strapped with debt as they navigate obstacles from credit cards to fractional reserve banking to money printing—all schemes to steal from workers. Silver and gold cannot be printed, and when greed, theft, and corruption expose all the schemes, gold and silver step up to account for all the foolishness. These precious metals serve as a reliable standard, immune to manipulation, ultimately safeguarding the value of labor and savings against the erosion caused by inflationary practices and financial exploitation.

end of section