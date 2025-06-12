OP-ED by Jon Forrest Little

A Systemic Collapse in Plain Sight

The rot is not merely superficial—it is systemic, and it is accelerating. For years, oceans of easy money, trillions in printed dollars, and a relentless expansion of credit and debt have poisoned the global economy.

We are witnessing, and living within, the endgame of an empire. The symptoms are impossible to ignore. At every level—sovereign, corporate, and personal—debt has exploded. Price discovery in bonds, stocks, and housing is broken. Real growth is dead; without new debt, the system collapses.

The true scale of unemployment today is more devastating than during the darkest days of the Great Depression—yet government data manipulates the numbers, erasing millions from official records and retroactively rewriting history. Over one-third of Americans now survive in the shadow economy, scraping by gig to gig, invisible to the system that abandoned them.

Imagine the terror when the debt can no longer be rolled over, when the last dollar is spent, and when desperation eclipses hope. Workers, left with nothing, will take to the streets, turning their fury not just on the state but on each other—a nightmare of violence and chaos that the state apparatus has coldly engineered and now feasts upon. This is the horrifying cannibalism of a collapsing empire, orchestrated from the top and destined to consume us all.

The Government’s Response: Testing the Boundaries

Look at the government’s response. Marines and federalized National Guard are being deployed to the streets, using legal technicalities to bypass the Insurrection Act. This is not just about crowd control or immigration.

Is it really about “illegals,” as Trump tweets? No, there is a darker agenda at play.

Have you noticed that, during all those ICE raids, not a single business owner has been arrested—only the workers? Consider the meat-packing plant where employees spend their days on the killing floor, carving up meat for grocery stores. Immigrants are the ones putting food on American tables, just as the Bracero program once did. Immigrants do the jobs Americans won’t—roofing, hotel housekeeping, dishwashing, and caring for the elderly. This engineered trauma is proof that the state is manufacturing culture wars.

They are testing the limits of federal power over the states, conditioning the public to accept uniformed troops in civilian life, and monitoring how the media frames the story and how the public reacts.

What are they preparing for?

Preparing for Unrest: A Dry Run for Control

They know mass civil unrest is coming—and it is by design. Economic strain, food inflation, debt collapse, and currency debasement are all converging. The California operation is a dry run—a test of how to impose order when the system buckles. When the dollar collapses and people take to the streets, will they use the same playbook?

Why Marines? Because they are disciplined, rapidly deployable, and less connected to local communities than National Guard troops. This is as much a psychological move as a legal one. We are being conditioned to accept martial law in all but name.

Behind the scenes, the rot deepens. Supply chains and production are hollowed out. Decades of offshoring and easy money have left the US with no domestic resilience. This collapse is not accidental. It’s by design.

The Cratering Economy: Deliberate and Unstoppable

The cratering is real, and it is deliberate. The US and world economies are imploding from within. Central bank rate cuts are a sign of panic, not policy. Inflation is still raging, even as official data is massaged to hide the truth. Why do they keep lying to us?

The dollar is in freefall, experiencing its weakest start to the year on record. Nations around the world are building non-dollar trade corridors. The era of US financial dominance is finally over.

If you don’t believe me watch Ray Dalio lay it out in his “Big Cycle” Thesis. If you are not familiar with Ray Dalio please research. BTW, he is selling US equities to buy GLD, Baidu (Chinese Search Engine) and Alibaba (Chinese equal to Amazon) He’s putting his billions to back his thesis (money where his mouth is)



3 minute version

43 minute version

The Fed will have to “buy it all” again. Full-blown QE is coming, but they will call it something else: “liquidity support,” “market stability operations,” or “balance sheet flexibility.” The labels change, but the con remains the same. Why can’t they let bond yields rise?

Because if yields spike, the entire debt-based system implodes. Once they unleash QE openly—and stealth QE is already in effect—we enter the final death spiral. The dollar weakens further, inflation comes in bigger waves, and the Fed will claim, “We must create a better system.” Is this where digital control comes in?



It started about two years ago with the push for the REAL ID We recommend you use an old fashioned passport (the blue book version not digital version)

The Pattern of Empire: Division and Decline

Every fallen empire has followed this pattern. As prosperity fades, people turn on each other. Division weakens the nation, while the rulers grow richer in the chaos. A nation at war with itself cannot stand.

Massive debt funds corruption. Money is printed to cover lies. The rich rob the poor through inflation. The government steals the people’s future to sustain its power. Is this the fate of America?

The collapse of the currency is the physical symptom of the disease. Deficits explode, the dollar dies, and the nation devours itself from within. Institutions collapse, corruption spreads, trust in leadership vanishes, and the middle class is wiped out. We are watching this unfold in real time.

The Illusion of Prosperity and the Road to Control

Despite worsening economic news, the stock market hits new highs. Insiders are dumping billions in stocks, but the market keeps rising. Inflation remains unchecked, and the Fed has never taken real action to contain it. Why do they keep pretending?

Central banks’ power lies in their ability to inflate. They are systematically, deliberately destroying the world economy to usher in a new system of maximum control. This has been the plan all along.

The Fed and ECB will cut rates in lockstep. Cutting rates allows them to create vast amounts of cash out of thin air to buy debt. This boosts the stock market but destroys the purchasing power of the currency. How long can this charade last?

They are engineering mass social unrest. The ruling class will plant violent insurrectionists at peaceful protests. This will be the excuse to usher in the military.

It’s what they want—an excuse to steal away more freedoms. We are being set up for a great fall then they will unfurl the end game , a Central Bank Digital Currency with some cute name.

The Trojan Horse: Stablecoins and Synthetic CBDCs

Enter the Trojan Horse: stablecoins and synthetic CBDCs. While central banks delay the release of CBDCs, they are quietly ushering in a synthetic version through private partnerships. USDC, PYUSD, and others are backed by short-term Treasuries and cash.

This is not innovation, it is just control by another name

FedNow is live, providing real-time settlement for programmable digital tokens. Wallet systems are being integrated with identity verification. Government agencies are exploring stablecoins for stimulus, food stamps, and universal basic income.

This architecture is nothing but a digital prison

The rollout will be wrapped in urgency: “To protect the people, we are deploying emergency digital wallets with secure, programmable dollars.” Once adopted, every transaction is tracked, and access is contingent on compliance. DO NOT be trapped inside.

The Final Warning: Opt With Cash and Silver Out or Be Swallowed

Do not be deceived by the term “private.”

These stablecoins operate under full government surveillance. Do not normalize digital-only transactions. Cash and Silver is freedom. Recognize that FedNow plus stablecoin equals CBDC functionally. You need to be ready to opt out

Unemployment today surpasses the darkest days of the Great Depression meanwhile the government lies mask this catastrophic collapse.

WHEREAS, US government debt is approaching $37 trillion, Silver cannot be printed.

WHEREAS, the US has been engaged in endless wars since the 1990s, all funded by printed money, Silver cannot be printed and remains a hedge against currency debasement.

WHEREAS, inflation continues to erode the value of paper savings, Silver preserves purchasing power across generations.

WHEREAS, central banks manipulate official data to mask real price increases, Silver’s value and price discovery is today still 90% undervalued and global markets will soon recognize and price this in.

WHEREAS, stock markets soar while insiders sell off, Silver provides a tangible asset immune to Wall Street’s illusions and volatility.

WHEREAS, the US dollar weakens and foreign nations abandon it for trade, Silver stands as a universally accepted store of wealth.

WHEREAS, digital currencies and stablecoins bring surveillance and control, Silver remains outside the system—untraceable and free.

WHEREAS, governments can freeze or confiscate digital assets in times of crisis, Silver is physical, portable, and impossible to erase.

WHEREAS, the middle class is being wiped out by debt and inflation, Silver offers an accessible lifeline for wealth preservation.

WHEREAS, the global financial system teeters on the edge of collapse, Stacking silver is not just an investment—it is a survival strategy.

The final stages of the US empire are here. The worst is yet to come. The question is not if, but when—and whether you will be prepared. Will you stay free, or will you be swallowed by the system?

