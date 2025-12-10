The Trump regime just turned off the instrument panel and is screaming from the cockpit that “the economy has never been better.” Meanwhile, they’ve quietly canceled, delayed, or threatened to bury the very gauges that tell you if the plane is on fire: CPI, PPI, GDP, and the monthly jobs report.​

Headline: “Economy Great, Do Not Look at the Screens”

In November, the White House moved from massaging numbers to muzzling them, blocking the advance estimate for Q3 2025 GDP outright while agencies also halted or scrapped key inflation and employment releases. Officials blamed the shutdown and “permanently impaired data,” then hinted October jobs and CPI “may never” be released—a stunning admission that the public is not entitled to know how bad it really is. When a regime cancels GDP, CPI, PPI and nonfarm payrolls, it is not “pro‑business”; it is hiding the crime scene tape.​

Section: Flying the U.S. Economy Blind

No serious business operates without basic financials; yet the Trump administration now expects 330 million people and global markets to trust an economy whose dashboard has been ripped out. The Labor Department has already canceled the October jobs report, the inflation report, and the October CPI release, while BLS concedes some data may simply never exist—meaning Main Street is flying blind on layoffs, wage pressures, and real unemployment. Turning off the lights does not make the recession go away; it just makes the looting easier.​

Section: LBMA, COMEX, and the Hall of Funhouse Mirrors

The same government that buries economic data expects you to believe paper metal inventories and price signals on LBMA and COMEX, even as global trust in Western benchmarks is evaporating. BRICS just launched UNIT, a gold‑backed settlement instrument built explicitly to route trade—and bullion—around Western‑controlled platforms and dollar rails. UNIT’s reserve basket is 40% physical gold and 60% BRICS currencies (real, yuan, rupee, ruble, rand), a hard‑collateral answer to the opaque, rehypothecated fantasy balances that underpin Western metals markets.​

Section: The Magnificent Mirage and Michael Burry’s Warning Shot

Inside this data blackout and metals distortion, the only thing propping up U.S. equity indices is a handful of AI darlings—the “Magnificent 7”—with valuations that defy gravity and manufacturing that lives offshore. Michael Burry, who read the housing bubble before it detonated, now has roughly 80% of his portfolio in put options against Nvidia and Palantir—over 1.1 billion dollars of concentrated bets that the AI boom is a bubble built on story, not substance. When the guy who nailed 2008 is shorting the core of your “strongest market ever,” it’s less “innovation” and more late‑cycle mania.​

Section: While Trump Cancels Reports, BRICS Builds a Parallel System

As Trump buries GDP prints and jobs data, Vladimir Putin is walking red carpets in New Delhi, signing programs to push India‑Russia trade from 64 billion to 100 billion dollars by 2030 and pledging uninterrupted energy flows. That deepening axis dovetails with the BRICS UNIT launch—an architecture allowing more than 30 countries to settle trade in a gold‑anchored, dollar‑free system, including for gold, platinum, and rare earths. The message to Washington is brutal: while you cancel reports, sanction pipelines, and weaponize SWIFT, the rest of the world is quietly building a new nervous system for global trade.​

Section: Silver – The Nervous System on the Brink

In this bifurcating world, silver is shifting from “forgotten cousin of gold” to strategic nerve fiber—running through solar, EVs, semiconductors, military hardware, and medical tech, all hitting record demand. Analysts note mine CAPEX is at its worst levels in over a decade, roughly three‑quarters of silver output is by‑product, inventories are thinning, and Eastern buyers are vacuuming up physical ounces outside Western vaults. When the silver‑to‑oil ratio spikes to levels seen only around historic system breaks, the signal is simple: the world has too little real silver relative to the energy and industrial machine it has to power.​

Section: America “Open for Business” With the Doors Locked

A country that cancels CPI, GDP, PPI, and jobs data while pretending everything is fine is not open for business; it is barricaded against scrutiny. Corporations cannot price risk, households cannot plan, and foreign partners cannot trust a regime that hides its own vital signs while lecturing others on transparency and rule of law. In that vacuum, capital will migrate to systems with real collateral—gold‑backed settlement like UNIT and real‑world bottlenecks like silver—while the official narrative in Washington insists the view is great, even as the cockpit glass spider‑webs and the alarms are cut off at the fuse box

