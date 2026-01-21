Really, Canada is preparing for a US Invasion?

VIDEO: Denmark deploys platoon of troops to defend Greenland from invaders

Fact 1: Trump’s tariff shocks, Greenland threats, and oil‑seizure adventurism are shredding trust with Canada, Europe, Mexico and the Global South, pushing them toward deeper trade and investment ties with China. Europe is angered by Trump’s Greenland‑linked tariff blackmail while Macron courts Chinese capital at Davos, illustrating a pivot from U.S. dominance toward a multi‑polar, China‑inclusive order.





Fact 2: Canada publicly says the old U.S.-led order “is not coming back,” signs a strategic partnership with Beijing, and even models resistance to a hypothetical U.S. invasion, signaling long‑term strategic decoupling from Washington.

Fact 3: U.S. military intervention in Venezuela and seizure of seven Venezuela‑linked tankers, part of flows historically tied into China’s crude ecosystem, weaponize oil and further incentivize Beijing and producers to tighten direct non‑dollar energy channels and accelerates further de-dollarization.

Dying Empire

What Mary is saying again, Foreign central banks and sovereign funds, already diversifying reserves, have growing structural incentives to slow new purchases of U.S. debt and gradually reduce Treasury holdings as geopolitical risk and sanction fears mount.



History suggests empires fade through a common pattern: mounting debts and deficits, overstretched militaries, intensifying civil unrest and institutional decay, while elites publicly insist nothing fundamental has changed—precisely the trajectory critics now see in the United States

Canada’s new strategic partnership with China and explicit declaration that the old U.S.-led order “is not coming back” highlight allies’ structural pivot away from Washington.



Trump’s Greenland‑linked tariff offensive and threats against core NATO allies show an overstretched empire turning economic power into open coercion, eroding Western cohesion.

Simultaneously, U.S. oil‑seizure campaigns against Venezuela‑linked tankers accelerate non‑dollar energy channels that reinforce de‑dollarization pressure. Together, these past‑days moves echo classic late‑empire patterns critics describe: financial overreach, militarized economic tools, fraying alliances, and elites insisting fundamentals remain sound.

Gold and Silver Drop like a rock when people trust the system.

THEY SOAR TO THE MOON WHEN THEY DON’T



Gold and silver thrive because they are trusted stores of value when faith in currencies, debt and political stability erodes, attracting flight‑to‑safety capital as tariffs, war risks and de‑dollarization fears mount. Silver’s structural industrial deficits add extra torque to that haven bid.

Only one trading session ago this newsletter recommended Aya Gold & Silver (OTC: AYASF) with this report

The next trading day it popped over 12%





January 21, 2026

Aya Gold & Silver Provides Year-End 2025 Exploration Update

click here to read the news release

