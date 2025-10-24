SilverNEWS by Jon Forrest Little



India Reawakens Silver: The Return of a Monetary Legend

For the first time since the 1800s, a major government has officially re-monetized silver—and not just symbolically. Beginning April 2026, India’s banks will accept silver as collateral for loans, placing it on par with gold in the nation’s financial system. In a single stroke, silver has gone from a traded commodity to a trusted monetary anchor—a change that could ripple through global markets for years to come.

The Seeds and the Wait: A Cycle Written in Metal

In India, the rhythm of life follows the seasons. Fields are tilled and planted at the start of spring, but the harvest—and the money it brings—doesn’t arrive until months later. Between sowing and reaping is a financial drought. Expenses surge for seeds, irrigation, fertilizer, and labor, while income lies dormant beneath the soil.

For generations, Indian farmers turned to a unique form of liquid wealth to fill the gap: gold. When planting season began, families would walk into banks or lending offices carrying small gold ornaments or bangles—symbols of savings, dowry, and heritage—and pledge them as collateral. The process was simple, sacred, and deeply personal. Gold went into the vault; cash came out. The crops grew. And when the harvest was sold, the debt was paid, the gold retrieved, and the cycle renewed.

Now, Silver Steps In

This time-honored cycle is about to expand—and evolve. By adding silver to India’s collateral framework, the government is unlocking financial opportunity for millions who don’t possess gold but do hold silver in forms passed down through generations: anklets, serving plates, temple offerings, or modest investment bars.

For rural households and small farmers, silver is the untapped treasury. The new rule transforms these items from symbolic savings into working capital. A farmer can now pledge silver to obtain the funds needed to plant, grow, and sustain operations through the long, anxious months before harvest. In practice, India has just reintroduced silver into the heart of its money system—a kind of convertibility unseen since the days of the British Raj.

The Spark That Lights a Global Fuse

Beyond India’s borders, this isn’t just an administrative tweak—it’s a monetary tremor. Silver’s new role as bankable collateral effectively pulls it back into the financial world after more than a century in exile. And the timing? Nothing short of perilous for those shorting silver.

The metal already stands at the intersection of three unstoppable megatrends: AI infrastructure, solar power expansion, and advanced battery technology. From semiconductor connections to photovoltaic panels, silver is the irreplaceable conductor of the digital-industrial era. Samsung’s forthcoming silver solid-state batteries promise twice the range, twice the lifespan, and double the energy density of lithium-ion designs—an innovation that could rewrite the rules of electric mobility.

Now add monetization to that mix, and silver’s dual identity—as both the world’s most indispensable industrial metal and a newly revived monetary asset—sets the stage for a supply crisis and a price revaluation no short seller is ready for.

A Metal Reborn

In the 19th century, silver coins sealed everyday transactions across continents. In the 21st, a different form of silver will seal the future—embedded in the wiring of AI servers, the cells of solar panels, and soon, in the vaults of banks once again.

India has lit the fuse. The world’s forgotten monetary metal is being reborn—not by decree, but by necessity. Silver is coming home, and this time, it’s coming back with interest.



This story is of HUGE INTEREST Across the internet. I can’t keep up with new interview requests. I will be appearing on various podcasts next week while traveling to a silver mine in New Mexico but will remain in touch



The original story, written two days ago was also published by The Jerusalem Post that same day.

How to play this game changer

- The West Losing Control, Silver’s once in a generation break-out





Silver’s price has truly exploded in 2025—up more than 65% year-over-year, outperforming nearly every major commodity and leaving skeptics scrambling. The upcoming earnings calls for Aya Gold & Silver (OTC: AYASF), Andean Precious Metals, and Kuya Silver are forecasted to shatter previous records, as surging spot prices supercharge their bottom lines and their growth prospects. Aya’s Zgounder project, Andean’s San Bartolomé mine, and Kuya’s Bethania restart are all positioned for breakout performance backed by both the monetary renaissance in India and unprecedented industrial demand.​

If you miss out on this silver rally, you could be walking away from truly life-changing wealth—these miners are riding the wave of a 10x metric era where both financial and industrial forces collide. The window is narrow, the impact is colossal, and fortune will favor those who act before the next leg of the silver bull run takes flight.

end of segment