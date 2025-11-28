COMEX can always find a new fairy tale when the tape gets dangerous. If silver starts to rip, they can darken the screen and blame a tripped breaker, a “melted” blade server, or even a stray cat supposedly found napping in the racks. The script is always the same: a goofy technical alibi to hide the moment real prices threaten paper control. But none of that will stop the fundamentals. When this dam finally cracks and physical demand overwhelms the games, silver miners are going to catch fire—and no data-center bedtime story is going to put that blaze out.

In March 2025, I urged Silver Academy subscribers to invest $20,000 in each of three high-potential silver miners: Aya Gold & Silver, Andean Precious Metals, and Kuya Silver.

The full story appears below. I also chortled in that piece, referencing a prior victory from February with a similar theme: “Listen up, investors—the miners are going to explode.”







Case study in these 3 miners.





1. Aya Gold and Silver, OTC AYASF

2. Andean Precious Metals, OTC ANPMF

3. Kuya Silver, OTC KUYAF



I have also pleaded with readers to do this playbook about 6 separate times in past 9 or 10 months as recently as a few days ago when I used the term buy $100,000 distributed among those three same miners, I used the term a $ 100,000 barbell if you want to research the article



Lets see how they have done (those who listened are up over 5x, in some cases, in 9 months)

Case Study #1 - Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF)



Feb 21, 2025

Today Aya is up 60% since Feb 21, 2025 and this includes a resilient rebound after a fraudulent attack on their stock by some scammers called “Blue Orca”

Case study #2, Andean Precious Metals (ANPMF)

Feb 21, 2025

Today Andean Precious metals is up 476% and going much higher. The mining district of Potosi isn’t running out of silver (at least in the next 10 years)

Case study #3 , Kuya Silver (KUYAF)

Feb 21, 2025

Today Kuya Silver (KUYAF) is up over 86% and Wall street analysts still have not priced in how silver miners will be revalued





Warning



Selling a silver miner now would be madness. The silver bull is only just leaving the launchpad, and the real parabolic phase still lies ahead. If you dump a position after a simple double, you are mathematically guaranteeing you will never ride it to a 10-bagger. Ten-baggers only reveal themselves to investors willing to sit through volatility, corrections, and scary headlines while the fundamentals strengthen. The easy trade is to take quick profits; the life-changing trade is to hold quality miners through the full mania. Selling now is trading bragging rights for crumbs while the real feast is still coming.

