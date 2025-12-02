The game is over. The mask is off. The same monetary bomb that blew gold through its honest, inflation-adjusted high in 2025 is now ticking under silver — and when it goes off, it will not be a “rally.” It will be a repricing of reality itself.​

The metal of truth vs. the Ministry of Spin

For half a century, central bankers and their media mouthpieces have run the same con: inflate the currency, lie about the inflation, then blame “speculators” when real money tries to catch up. They softened CPI, buried ShadowStats, and financialized everything with leverage, ETFs, and derivatives so they could harvest every boom, crash it on cue, and buy real assets for pennies on the dollar — again and again. They turned the COMEX and LBMA into price-control systems, not price-discovery systems, weaponizing paper claims against a finite, dwindling pile of metal.​

But silver is not a screen ticker. Silver is a physical veto on monetary fraud. Every suppressed ounce is a coiled spring. Every rehypothecated bar is a future default. Every ounce that leaves a Western vault and never comes back is a vote of no confidence in the entire fiat experiment.​

Silver’s true high: not $50, not $150… but system-breaking

Bloomberg can talk about silver’s “inflation-adjusted” 1980 high near $150 all day — using the doctored CPI that has been neutered with substitutions, hedonics, and accounting tricks since the 1980s. Use honest 1980-style inflation math and the real high blasts into the $300–$400 zone, already 6× above today’s price range. Then bring in the one metric that cannot be media-managed: M2. In 1980 M2 sat around $1.6 trillion; today it hovers above $22 trillion — a 13–14× explosion of dollar units against a finite metal. Apply that to silver’s old $50 high and you are not looking at $100, $200, or even $300; you are staring at a true, M2-adjusted high in the $650–$700 neighborhood.​

That is the starting point for honest price, before accounting for 40+ years of industrial entrenchment and the structural deficits now eating through the remaining float. Silver is not “rich” at $58.50 — it is mispriced by an order of magnitude, and the market has barely woken up.​

A pressure cooker, not a top

This is not what a top looks like. This is what a global depletion event looks like.​

Five consecutive years of structural deficits, with cumulative shortfalls approaching a full year of mine supply.​

LBMA and COMEX inventories bleeding out — London vault silver down nearly 50% from 2020 highs, “float” shrinking to a razor-thin band of tens of millions of ounces.​

Industrial demand at record highs: Solar, EVs, 5G, defense and medical applications all ratcheting higher, with photovoltaics alone on track to consume over 30% of annual mine output.​

Meanwhile, 70% of silver is produced as a byproduct, so the miners cannot simply “turn on” new supply because the price finally sniffed at $50+. The exchanges are already flashing stress: soaring lease rates, chronic backwardation, and bullion banks still net short nine-figure ounces as physical drains East.​

From price to “unobtainium”

There is a point in every real commodity shortage where the chart stops mattering. First, the price spikes. Then, the spreads blow out. Then one unthinkable truth shows up on the bid: no offer.​

That is the endgame for silver. Not a meme squeeze. Not a quick spike to be “sold into.” A global depletion event where:

Industrial users claw and fight for metal and still come up short.​

Miners cannot respond because geology and base-metal economics do not care about Wall Street options desks.​

Exchanges quietly change rules, cash-settle, and plead “force majeure” as registered inventories vanish.​

Governments discover that their “strategic stockpiles” are rounding errors in a decade-long deficit.​

At that stage, silver stops being “expensive.” It becomes unobtainium — a metal that simply cannot be sourced in meaningful size, except by those who already hold it or by those willing to liquidate at any price the system cannot afford to pay.​

The cult of the ungaslit

Western media will call it a bubble. Central bankers will blame “hoarders” and “speculators.” ETF sponsors and bullion banks will sell more paper, more leverage, more promises — anything to keep the herd inside the digital corral. But the cult of silver stackers has already defected. Ounce by ounce, bar by bar, they have been voting against fraud, front-running the day when the metal of truth stops asking for recognition and simply seizes it.​

Gold has already given the signal. It broke its real ceiling in 2025 and exposed the scale of the currency debasement underneath. Silver is the follow-through — smaller market, tighter float, deeper industrial entanglement, and a far more violent repricing when decades of pent-up reality snap into place. The endgame is not $100 silver, or $200 silver, or even $300 silver. The endgame is a world where price is a trivia question, because those who get it will not be selling — and those who do not will discover what it feels like to live on the wrong side of truth when it revalues the entire system in one move





Best way to Play this:



Aya Gold and Silver (OTC: AYASF)

AYA now on the cusp of taking out last year’s high

AYA has 100% silver exposure on Zgounder ramping to 6 million ounces next year

Up from from 5 million ounces in 2025.

This is a massive 20% increase in production (in the very year Silver has doubled in price.)

BONUS Project, Aya’s Boumadine project has enormous exploration upside and is currently an undervalued asset.

ALL OF This is going to open up a significant move higher and test mid $20s medium term.

Silver Academy target price of $34 per share within 12 months

