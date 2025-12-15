by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

Western leaders just lit a match in a dynamite factory and called it “policy.” With the EU now moving to indefinitely freeze roughly €210 billion in Russian sovereign assets, on top of hundreds of billions already immobilized by the U.S. and its allies, the so‑called guardians of the “rules-based order” have openly crossed into monetary piracy. The message to the rest of the world is brutal in its simplicity: your reserves are not yours. They are permissioned credits inside a Western political system that can—at any moment—decide you are the enemy and push the confiscation button.

Asset confiscation as official doctrine

What was once unthinkable is now official doctrine in Brussels and Washington: central bank reserves in euros and dollars can be frozen indefinitely, repurposed, or effectively expropriated if you fall out of favor with NATO’s political class. No treaty, no contract, no bond covenant means anything when a handful of bureaucrats can vaporize sovereign savings with a legal “workaround.” The Eurobond complex, once marketed as a safe parking lot for surplus capital, now looks like a trap for the naïve. Anyone still buying the notion that Western paper is “risk‑free” deserves the losses coming.

From moral lecture to naked theft

The same mentality plays out on the high seas and in commodity flows. Oil cargoes linked to Venezuela are grabbed under a revolving door of sanctions, indictments, and drug‑war theater, while the barrels get redirected when politically convenient. The West wraps it all in moral language, but outside the bubble everyone can see the pattern: when Washington and Brussels want your assets, they will find a pretext and take them. This is not leadership; it is desperation dressed up as virtue.

The unintended consequence: a monetary jailbreak

And here is the fatal miscalculation: by weaponizing their own currencies and custody networks, U.S. and European elites are detonating trust in the very system that gives their money value. Every foreign central bank, sovereign wealth fund, and large exporter now has a fiduciary duty to get out of harm’s way. That means fewer dollar and euro holdings, fewer Western bonds, and a relentless search for assets that cannot be printed, sanctioned, or “immobilised” on a Tuesday afternoon.

Gold and silver: the only neutral exit

This is where the story turns explosively bullish for gold and silver. Metals do not depend on SWIFT, Euroclear, or the goodwill of some Atlantic Council alumnus in a Brussels office. Gold in a vault outside the Western system is not a promise; it is final settlement. Silver, increasingly scarce and industrially critical, offers the same immunity from political confiscation with a far smaller market and far more torque. As dedollarization ripples outward and faith in Western fiat rots from within, capital will not politely “rotate” into the next clever ETF—it will bolt for neutral money.

In their arrogance, the policymakers of Washington and Brussels have become the most powerful marketing department the gold and silver markets could ever ask for. Every new asset freeze, every seized tanker, every sanctimonious press conference is another billboard flashing to the world: get out of our paper, get into real money, before we come for you next.

India already has 125–130 million pensioners across federal, state, and private systems.

That number will surge toward 230 million within the next decade.

Combine that with 250 million new silver-backed borrowers — and you have a population base that dwarfs the entire United States.

250 million potential bank loans plus 230 million pensioners equals 480 million potential silver investors

The epicenter of silver demand has officially shifted East.

This doesn't count China's monetary demand, Saudi's monetary demand, Russia's monetary demand, China's industrial demand, India's industrial demand, Europe's industrial demand, US industrial demand (Silver a critical mineral)

So what’s going on with the CRIMEX?



A record 11,578 delivery notices plus 100% of Dec25 longs standing for metal shows buyers want bars, not paper, draining registered inventories and exposing limited available supply.

When futures convert to actual off-take at all-time-high volume, it forces higher prices to ration scarce silver



Let’s Zoom in

Silver’s setup is explosively bullish.

The metal is back in backwardation — a rare signal of tight physical supply.

China’s solar industry is devouring silver at record pace

while Samsung is investing directly in silver mine(s)to secure feedstock for its breakthrough solid-state batteries — double range, double life, nine-minute charge.

Recall the numbers we have published repeatedly

Roughly 150–180 million new electric vehicles will be produced cumulatively between 2026 and 2030

150 million EVs at 1 kilogram of silver per car would require 150,000,000 kilograms of silver in total.​

1 kilogram equals about 35.27 troy ounces, so each car would effectively embed roughly 35.27 ounces of silver.​

Across 150 million cars, that equates to about 5.29 billion troy ounces of silver demand just for these solid-state batteries.

Recall that currently the world produces only 815 million ounces of silver per year

Note the disparity between 815 million and 5.29 billion

There’s your silver deficit and this is just one industrial use that doesn’t include solar and military and other electronics.

Moreover, Now you can see why Samsung planners and executives aren’t just speaking to one mine in Mexico.

They are talking to anyone who will meet with them and miners have been ignored by investors for years

Samsung is reportedly also in talks with mining entities and executives in Peru for the same reasons why Endeavor silver exited Mexico to set up shop in Peru

Like we stated, Samsung is reportedly also in talks with mining entities and executives in Peru precisely because they want to be first movers on this silver solid state battery that will make the TESLA battery obsolete ( you can also bet that all the other EV battery manufacturers won’t allow Samsung to corner the market)

Thus they are going to need to forge many of these manufacturer to miner partnerships ...too bad there have been no new significant silver discoveries

India’s relentless appetite for bullion is draining global inventories.

And as dedollarization accelerates amid rising piracy and geopolitical fractures, nations are turning to tangible assets over paper promises.

The world’s trust is shifting — and silver is positioned to be the big winner in this new monetary order.

