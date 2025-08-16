by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti



Silver: FOMO, Shortage — and Why the Real Price Should Be “Unobtanium”

Silver is erupting out of the shadow of gold, and anyone who’s watching closely knows the run is only just beginning. In key global markets like Ahmedabad, India, silver has broken records — surging to ₹116,000 per kilo, up 34.6% year-to-date while gold trails at 30.4%. These aren’t just numbers. They’re the opening shot in a historic re-pricing of real assets when fiat currencies are being printed into oblivion.

Why is Silver Surging Now?

The rocket fuel behind this move is a multifaceted crisis and opportunity:

Safe-haven demand amid boiling geopolitical risk

Fear of unrelenting inflation

A surge in industrial demand, including a breakthrough that leaves lithium in the dust: Samsung’s solid-state battery tests show silver slashes charging time by half, doubles battery lifespan and driving range, and weighs 40% less. Each car may need a minimum of 1kg of silver, with trucks gobbling up to 10kg each — rivaling solar’s appetite for the metal.

Jewelry demand is shifting as gold is priced out, sending buyers flood into silver

The 40-Year Truth Bomb: Silver vs. M2 Money Supply

Let’s zoom out. What should silver really be worth?



Here’s a fact the mainstream avoids: For 40 years, global money printing — measured by the M2 money supply — has gone exponential, while silver’s price has been choked and manipulated. In 1985, silver traded under $10/oz, and most of the next 21 years it barely budged above that. Meanwhile, central banks printed trillions.

By 2011, silver briefly rocketed near $50/oz in a panic about quantitative easing — but then the price was suppressed again, falling back to $16/oz by the mid-2010s.

Now, in 2025, silver is staging a determined comeback, running past $33/oz — yet here’s the real problem: M2 money supply since 1985 has exploded by nearly 2,000% to over $22 trillion in the U.S alone, and similar trends echo globally.

Historically, when precious metals lag the growth of fiat, massive catch-up rallies follow. The 1980 silver and gold bust didn’t just reflect market froth — it was a reset after a record run. Today, the setup is vastly more extreme:

Money supply has gone vertical

Silver is still priced like it’s 20 years ago (a fraction of its true monetary value against global liquidity)

If silver had kept pace with the growth of M2, the price would be multiples higher than today’s $33/oz. It isn’t just undervalued — it’s criminally discounted compared to the ocean of fiat sloshing through the system.

Deficit Crisis: The Repricing Catalyst

The situation is only worsened by fundamentals. Supply deficits in physical silver are catastrophic: -130 million ounces projected for 2025 Industrial demand, especially for batteries, solar, military, aerospace, electronics, 5G, AI, robotics, electronics and green tech, will only accelerate the squeeze.



This isn’t an abstract “tight market” — it’s the sort of historic shortage that triggers epic price blowouts.

Translation: Silver Is Unobtanium Once FOMO Hits

Silver isn’t “poor man’s gold” anymore. It’s the most undervalued safe-haven asset, hiding in plain sight, waiting for panic buyers to realize it’s the only metal priced for 20th-century fiat in a 21st-century currency tsunami.

If you’re waiting for the “perfect entry,” consider this:

Explosive supply deficits

New industrial megatrends

A dollar in structural decline

Once the run starts and FOMO ignites, physical silver will disappear from shelves and vaults. Premiums will spike, and what’s left will become “unobtanium” — the metal everyone wants but almost nobody can get at any price.

History rewards those with conviction before the crowd. Silver’s rerating is overdue, brutal, and will catch most investors flat-footed.



Don’t be that investor. When silver runs, it will make headlines — and everyone left behind will understand exactly what “unobtanium” means.

