Silver soars past $37

Silver now up 28% on the year

Silver up 14% in past month

This is the World’s leading asset over Gold, Real estate and S&P 500

Meanwhile Gold to Silver ratio is breaking down, narrowing towards average of 50 (past 20 years)

This puts our price target on Silver at $68 minimum

Just divide $3,400 gold by 50 GSR to reach $68

Silver Sniffs Out Trouble and Instability.

When Leaders Lose the People: Netanyahu, Trump, and the Dangerous Lurch Toward War

The Anatomy of Desperation

History is filled with leaders who, when faced with dwindling public support, have doubled down on violence and chaos to maintain their grip on power. Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe descended into economic collapse and brutal repression as he clung to office, unleashing violence on civilians and political opponents alike. Benito Mussolini, after losing his mandate, resorted to terror and war crimes, dragging Italy further into ruin. These are not distant lessons—they are warnings echoing in today’s headlines.

Netanyahu’s Calculated Escalation

This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a preemptive strike on Iran, assassinating Ali Shamkhani, Tehran’s lead nuclear negotiator and a key figure in ongoing US-Iran diplomacy. The attack, which also targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, was widely seen by diplomats and analysts as a deliberate attempt to sabotage negotiations that might have eased tensions and averted conflict. The timing was no accident: Netanyahu’s government, battered by scandals and mounting domestic dissent, seized the moment to manufacture a crisis, rallying nationalist sentiment and silencing critics at home.

The fallout was immediate and catastrophic. Iran responded with waves of missiles, and the region spiraled toward all-out war. Yet, even as the Iron Dome faltered and Israeli civilians suffered, Netanyahu turned to the United States, demanding military and financial support for a conflict he had ignited. This pattern—provocation followed by pleas for American intervention—has become all too familiar.

Trump’s Birthday Humiliation and the Erosion of MAGA

Meanwhile, in the United States, Donald Trump faced his own reckoning. On June 14, as he presided over a lackluster military parade for his 79th birthday, a tidal wave of protest swept the nation. The “No Kings” demonstrations, organized in over 2,000 cities and towns, drew an estimated five million participants—an unmistakable rebuke to Trump’s authoritarian ambitions and his administration’s policies. In stark contrast, Trump’s parade drew far fewer supporters than anticipated, with social media campaigns even encouraging people to reserve tickets and stay home to embarrass the president.

The message was clear: the American public is weary of endless wars, economic pain from tariffs, and the broken promises of the MAGA movement. Trump supporters, who once voted for peace, deportations, and transparency, have instead been handed new wars, amnesty, vaccine expansions, censorship, and a foreign policy that prioritizes Israel over America’s own interests. The sense of betrayal is palpable—and irreversible.

Trump supporters voted for peace but got war.

Trump supporters voted for deportations but got amnesty.

Trump supporters voted to remove the mRNA death jabs but got a wave of new vax approvals.

Trump supporters voted to release the Epstein files but got stonewalled and toyed with.

Trump supporters voted for free of speech but got a new push for right-wing censorship.

Trump supporters voted for AMERICA FIRST but got Israel War first.

Trump supporters have been betrayed on every issue that counts.

That's why Trump supporters are walking away from MAGA forever.

An Unprecedented Threat: Trump’s Call to Evacuate Tehran

When Donald Trump took to his social media platform and demanded that “everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran,” the world recoiled in shock at the sheer recklessness and cruelty of his words. Never before in American history has a sitting president issued such a direct, public ultimatum to the civilians of a foreign capital, threatening the lives of millions and signaling a willingness to unleash devastation on a city larger than New York. This is not the language of diplomacy or deterrence—it is the rhetoric of terror, a chilling escalation that crosses every moral and strategic red line the United States has ever claimed to uphold.

Trump’s unprecedented threat, delivered as Iran and Israel exchanged deadly strikes, was not merely a warning to a hostile government—it was a declaration that the lives of ordinary men, women, and children in Tehran could be treated as expendable pawns in a geopolitical game. Such a statement is not only dangerous and irresponsible, it is evil in its disregard for human life and international law, echoing the darkest chapters of history when leaders, desperate and cornered, resorted to collective punishment and mass suffering.

The world has witnessed many moments of brinkmanship, but never before has an American president publicly called for the evacuation of an entire foreign metropolis, implicitly threatening annihilation if his demands are not met. This is a new and terrifying low—a moment that will be remembered as a turning point in the erosion of American moral authority and the normalization of cruelty at the highest levels of power

The Epstein Files: New Speculation Emerges

Adding fuel to the fire, there is growing speculation that Iran, through its sophisticated cyber operations, has managed to hack into classified Israeli documents and uncovered further details about the Epstein files. Whispers in intelligence circles suggest that these files contain evidence of Trump’s deep involvement, information that could be explosive if made public. As rumors swirl, the possibility that Iran holds such leverage raises the stakes even higher, threatening to destabilize not just the region but the very foundations of political power in the United States.

The Peril of Escalation

Trump’s response to the Middle East crisis has only deepened the sense of alarm. Rather than seeking de-escalation, he has issued threats to Tehran, warning its citizens to evacuate the capital and hinting at catastrophic military action. Such rhetoric, coming from a leader whose faculties and judgment are increasingly questioned, risks dragging the United States into a global conflict against the wishes of its own citizens. The specter of World War III looms, with China, Russia, Pakistan, and North Korea vowing to intervene if the US attacks Iran.

Lessons from History

The world has seen this pattern before: leaders, sensing the loss of legitimacy, resort to violence, stoke nationalism, and scapegoat “enemies” at home and abroad. The villagers—the workers, the ordinary people—pay the price. Today, Netanyahu and Trump stand accused of repeating this playbook, risking not only their own nations but the entire world.

Conclusion: The Urgency of Accountability

The United States must not be dragged into another illegal war of choice, whether by Netanyahu’s machinations or Trump’s reckless bravado. The time has come for Congress, the courts, and the American people to demand accountability, to reject the politics of fear and division, and to insist that no leader—however desperate—can override the will of the people or the rule of law. The world is watching, and history will judge what we do next.

