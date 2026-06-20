



Statement from the Editorial Board

At The Silver Academy, our commitment to independent, hard-hitting journalism means exploring complex histories and unconventional theories without fear or favor.



Yesterday's article by Niko Moretti bridged the gap between JFK’s historic "secret societies" speech, silver certificates, and the creation of the Federal Reserve. Moretti posited a stark theory: that the Federal Reserve itself is the ultimate secret society. He argued that this private banking cartel—a characterization shared by G. Edward Griffin in The Creature from Jekyll Island—assassinated the president because it was fundamentally threatened by a silver-backed monetary system.

We recognize that the piece touched on highly sensitive historical and geopolitical themes, including the roles of prominent banking families.



Given the current heightened emotions surrounding U.S.–Israel relations, we understand how such discussions can be deeply polarizing. While Mr. Moretti’s subsequent dismissal from the Silver Academy underscores the intense scrutiny surrounding these topics, we believe a free press must remain a space for challenging established narratives.

Moving forward, our publication will continue to provide a platform for independent writers to investigate monetary history and government transparency. We remain dedicated to rigorous, fact-driven inquiry, ensuring our content challenges the status quo while maintaining the journalistic integrity our readers expect.



We welcome open dialogue and diverse perspectives from our audience as we continue to navigate these critical conversations together. For those who favor unconventional narratives consider subscribing to channels such as The Pickaxe, George Webb or Gregory Mannarino.





We must remind people of the following

SOMETHING WE WRITE EVERYDAY FOLLOWING OUR SILVERNEWS





1. Our opinions are not our sponsors opinions

This approach ensures the publication remains fiercely independent, allowing writers to investigate vital, hidden histories without facing editorial censorship or worrying about alienating the corporate sponsors who fund our operations.



2. The editorial department is separate from the promotions department

By drawing a distinct boundary between funding and reporting, readers can trust that our investigations are completely uncompromised, proving that editorial freedom and commercial support can successfully coexist.



3. Not financial advice

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