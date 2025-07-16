by Niko Moretti

Disclaimer - the images below were not generated by this newsletter they are available to anyone who searches.

The 211 Who Chose Secrecy: Inside Congress’s Blockade of the Epstein Files

What if the single most damning cover-up of the 21st century just unfolded, and almost nobody in power flinched?

On July 15, 2025, 211 members of the United States Congress voted to block the release of the Epstein files—records that, for months, the public was told existed, were under review, and included names, photos, videos, and damning evidence of who profited from the empire of sexual exploitation built by Jeffrey Epstein. Yet, just days earlier, the Department of Justice and FBI abruptly asserted: “There is no list. There are no files.”

Why would Congress trample transparency over documents the government now claims never existed?

Let’s break it down by the law, the timeline, and the chilling implications that reverberate far beyond any political party.

A Timeline of Contradiction

Who wrote the script for this theater of deception?

November 2024: On the campaign trail, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance promise the Epstein client list’s release to “clean up DC.”

February 21, 2025: Attorney General Pam Bondi assures Fox News: “The Jeffrey Epstein client list is sitting on my desk right now… That’s been a directive by President Trump.”

February 27: At the White House, Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel flaunt binders of “Phase 1” Epstein files, signaling material—over 200 pages, mostly previously public—is being declassified.

March-April: Bondi and DOJ officials repeatedly state they’ve received “thousands of pages,” “truckloads of new evidence,” and “tens of thousands of videos” involving children—publicly and on covert recordings.

July 6: On a quiet Sunday night, DOJ and FBI declare: “There is no client list,” flatly walking back every public claim. No files? No names? No client list? Their rationale: “material reviewed, nothing incriminating found.”

July 7: Case closed—coinciding precisely with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s mysterious White House visit.

July 15: 211 members of Congress vote to block even a debate on releasing these supposedly “non-existent” files.

Is this accidental bureaucratic bumbling—or something rotten at the heart of government?

Laws of Logic: The Legal Indictment

How can so many official statements be reconciled?

Law of Non-Contradiction: Files cannot both exist and not exist.

If Bondi reviewed files in February and March, the DOJ’s July denial is a lie—or vice versa.

Law of Identity: If a “client list” was “on the AG’s desk” in February, it cannot have evaporated by July absent fraud or destruction of evidence.

Law of the Excluded Middle: Either the nine months of record, including staged photo ops and press releases, were fabrications—or the July denial is.

Deductive Reasoning: If sworn officials say files exist, then publicly reverse, one set of statements is perjury or gross misconduct.

The question that demands an answer: who benefits, and what—exactly—are they desperate to hide?

The Smoking Gun: Why Cover It Up?

If the files do not exist, what is Congress blocking?

Why did Bondi, Musk, and Patel all indicate under public and covert circumstances there were “tens of thousands of videos” and “names,” before a synchronized rug-pull? Why did 211 members of Congress preemptively move to block the release of information the government insists never existed?

Doesn’t the vote itself prove the existence of tainted secrets? Doesn’t this look—by any school of logic—like a cover-up on a scale unseen in American history?

Mossad, Blackmail, and American Democracy: Speculation Versus Proof

Epstein was a Mossad agent, operating a blackmail ring for Israeli intelligence

Israeli leaders have called such accusations “categorically and totally false.” - LMFAO



The day after the DOJ and FBI declared "there is no list," Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu dined with Trump at the White House.

Within hours, Congress passed a bill funneling billions in aid and funding new U.S. military airbases in Israel—demonstrating extraordinary alignment between the administration and Israeli interests



Yet U.S. officials, including a former federal prosecutor, have noted the intelligence world’s documented interest in Epstein’s network, and the shocking proximity of his circle to major figures in both the U.S. and Israel. Is it mere coincidence that clashing narratives and abrupt denials coincide with a White House visit by Israel’s prime minister at the very hour these files “vanished” and the case closed?

Trump, Photographic Evidence, and Political Amnesia

How many photos of Trump and Epstein exist? Dozens, 67 to be precise—across 25 years, in private clubs and public events. Trump now calls the entire story a “hoax,” blaming his predecessor. But press photos show otherwise. Why deny what’s on record?

Final Question: Who Really Runs America—Voters, or the Shielded Elite?

Which is more damning: that the evidence never existed, or that it does, and our lawmakers moved in lockstep to criminalize your right to see it?

🧾 CALL TO ACTION: HOLD THE COVER-UP CAUCUS ACCOUNTABLE

211 members of Congress just voted to keep the Epstein files sealed

If one represents you — run against them. Organize. Recruit. File. Demand answers and force them, in the next primary, to defend the indefensible.

✅ THE 211 — BY STATE w/ PARTY AFFILIATIONS

Alabama

Aderholt (R)

Moore, Barry (R)

Palmer (R)

Rogers, Mike (R)

Strong (R)

Alaska

Begich (R)

Arizona

Biggs, Andy (R)

Ciscomani (R)

Crane (R)

Gosar (R)

Hamadeh (R)

Schweikert (R)

Arkansas

Hill, French (R)

Westerman (R)

Womack (R)

California

Fong (R)

Kiley (R)

LaMalfa (R)

Obernolte (R)

Valadao (R)

Colorado

Boebert (R)

Evans (R)

Hurd (R)

Florida

Bean (R)

Buchanan (R)

Donalds (R)

Dunn (R)

Franklin, Scott (R)

Gimenez (R)

Lee (R)

Luna (R)

Mast (R)

Mills (R)

Salazar (R)

Steube (R)

Webster (R)

Georgia

Allen, Rick (R)

Collins (R)

Greene, Marjorie Taylor (R)

Loudermilk (R)

McCormick (R)

Idaho

Fulcher (R)

Simpson (R)

Illinois

Bost (R)

Miller, Mary (R)

Indiana

Baird (R)

Houchin (R)

McGuire (R)

Messmer (R)

Spartz (R)

Stutzman (R)

Yakym (R)

Iowa

Feenstra (R)

Miller-Meeks (R)

Nunn (R)

Kansas

Estes (R)

Mann (R)

LaTurner (R)

Kentucky

Barr (R)

Comer (R)

Downing (R)

McDowell (R)

Rogers, Hal (R)

Louisiana

Graves, Garret (R)

Higgins, Clay (R)

Johnson, Mike (R)

Letlow, Julia (R)

Scalise (R)

Maryland

Harris, Andy (R)

Michigan

Bergman (R)

Huizenga (R)

James (R)

Moolenaar (R)

Walberg (R)

Minnesota

Emmer (R)

Finstad (R)

Fischbach (R)

Stauber (R)

Mississippi

Ezell (R)

Kelly, Trent (R)

Missouri

Alford (R)

Burlison (R)

Graves, Sam (R)

Luetkemeyer (R)

Onder (R)

Wagner (R)

Montana

Baumgartner (R)

Zinke (R)

Nebraska

Flood (R)

Smith, Adrian (R)

Nevada

Amodei (R)

New Jersey

Smith, Chris (R)

Van Drew (R)

New York

Garbarino (R)

Langworthy (R)

LaLota (R)

Lawler (R)

Malliotakis (R)

Stefanik (R)

Tenney (R)

North Carolina

Cammack (R)

Foxx, Virginia (R)

Harrigan (R)

Hudson (R)

Murphy, Greg (R)

Rouzer (R)

North Dakota

Fedorchak (R)

Ohio

Balderson (R)

Davidson (R)

Jordan, Jim (R)

Joyce, David (R)

Latta (R)

Miller, Max (R)

Rulli (R)

Turner, Mike (R)

Oklahoma

Bice (R)

Brecheen (R)

Cole (R)

Hern (R)

Knott (R)

Lucas (R)

Oregon

Bentz (R)

Pennsylvania

Fitzpatrick (R)

Joyce, John (R)

Kelly, Mike (R)

Meuser (R)

Perry (R)

Reschenthaler (R)

Smucker (R)

Thompson, Glenn (R)

South Carolina

Biggs, Ralph (R)

Mace (R)

Norman (R)

Timmons (R)

Wilson, Joe (R)

South Dakota

Johnson, Dusty (R)

Tennessee

Burchett (R)

DesJarlais (R)

Harshbarger (R)

Kustoff (R)

Rose (R)

Scott, Austin (R)

Texas

Arrington (R)

Babin (R)

Carter, John (R)

Cloud (R)

Crenshaw (R)

Ellzey (R)

Fallon (R)

Fine (R)

Gill (R)

Goldman (R)

Gonzales, Tony (R)

Gooden (R)

Hunt (R)

Jackson, Ronny (R)

Meyer (R)

Moran (R)

Nehls (R)

Pfluger (R)

Sessions (R)

Self (R)

Taylor (R)

Van Duyne (R)

Weber, Randy (R)

Williams, Roger (R)

Utah

Kennedy (R)

Moore, Blake (R)

Owens (R)

Virginia

Cline (R)

Good (R)

Griffith (R)

Kiggans (R)

Wittman (R)

Washington

Newhouse (R)

West Virginia

Miller, Carol (R)

Moore, Patrick (R)

Wisconsin

Fitzgerald (R)

Steil (R)

Tiffany (R)

Van Orden (R)

Wied (R)

Wyoming

Hageman (R)

This vote was not about security. It was about secrecy.

Your voice matters. Your vote matters more. If the truth is blocked in Congress, bring the truth to the ballot box.

Silver and gold thrive on this kind of corruption — it's a gale-force tailwind for precious metals.

When asked what this political and judicial chaos has to do with silver, the answer is simple: everything. Confidence in the U.S. government is the bedrock of market stability. When Congress, the DOJ, and the executive branch are openly seen as corrupted or deceptive, faith in the system evaporates. Historically, these moments of institutional crisis send investors rushing to safe haven assets like gold and silver, driving prices dramatically upward.

When belief in official narratives collapses, people turn to what they can trust: tangible stores of value. As Jon Forrest Little put it, "Remember gold drops like a rock when people trust the system, it skyrockets to the moon when they don't."