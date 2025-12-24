Physical silver buying in China is continuing at full speed even as silver marks fresh all‑time highs, and that persistence is the tell. What is unfolding is not a normal commodity cycle; it is a quiet arms race for the metal that powers the modern world.​

Silver buying doesn’t care about price

China’s silver demand has only intensified as prices have exploded, with Shanghai spot and near‑dated SHFE futures trading at persistent premiums to London and New York. That premium is arbitrage’s way of screaming that real metal in China is worth more than Western paper promises.​

Silver is a critical input for solar, electronics, EVs, data centers, AI hardware, medical devices, drones, and precision weapons, and Chinese manufacturers cannot simply “opt out” when prices rise. For tens of thousands of factories, silver is a tiny share of the finished product’s cost, so they buy regardless and pass the higher input cost on to the end user.​

Spot–SHFE spread snaps

In recent months, China’s basis and futures curve have repeatedly blown out, with SHFE silver trading at record levels and a rich premium over LBMA prices. Rising open interest and backwardation on the SHFE curve show this is not a one‑off squeeze, but a crowd of domestic players leaning hard into physical‑anchored prices.​

That widening gap between Western spot and Chinese prices is the market’s split screen: paper markets marking time in New York while Shanghai bids up metal needed for factories, power grids, and weapons systems. When spreads get this extreme, silver naturally flows toward the highest, most reliable buyer—and right now, that is China.​

January 1, 2026: export door slams

Beijing has now formalized its strategy: from January 1, 2026, silver exports fall under strict state‑trading controls and licensing through at least 2027. Exporters will need Ministry of Commerce approval, and only large, state‑sanctioned producers meeting high output thresholds will even qualify, effectively ring‑fencing more domestic mine supply for internal use and stockpiling.​​

This is not a random regulatory tweak; it mirrors China’s earlier playbook in rare earths, tungsten, and other strategic materials—tighten exports, secure domestic supply, and turn a raw material into geopolitical leverage. Once these curbs begin, the West will no longer be able to count on emergency silver shipments from China to bail out London or COMEX during a squeeze.​

Silver as a 21st‑century weapon

Whoever controls the most silver will not just dominate jewelry or coins; they will anchor four pillars of power:

Industrial power – Silver is indispensable for high‑efficiency solar cells, advanced semiconductors, sensors, and precision manufacturing.​ Economic power – By controlling export flows and stockpiles, China can tighten or relax silver supply to influence inflation, production costs, and trade balances in rival economies.​ Technology power plus Robotics– From AI data centers and 5G infrastructure to EVs and next‑gen batteries, silver is baked into the hardware of the digital and green revolutions.​​ Military power – Guidance systems, radar, secure communications, drones, missiles, torpedoes, and space assets all depend on silver‑rich electronics and specialized components.​

Silver is no longer just “poor man’s gold.” It is an arms‑race metal, and China’s decision to hoard, premium‑price, and restrict exports into 2026 is a declaration that the race is officially on. It is predicted that USA will not just roll over but try and win this war.



As BRICS vs NATO intensify the winner will be SILVER.





We have set a price target of $250 by July 2026.



We will see if that is conservative or excessive pretty soon. Buckle up!



