Putting Silver in these cars saves the consumer thousands of dollars. Recall the current price of a kilogram of silver is approximately $1,071.58 USD. If this technology doubles the life of the battery, the savings are over 15x, then when you add doubling the range and charge time savings the deal gets even better.

Samsung has unveiled a breakthrough in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology with its new solid-state battery, promising to dramatically reshape the EV landscape. Announced at SNE Battery Day 2024 in Seoul, the battery boasts a range of up to 600 miles on a single charge, can recharge to 80% in just nine minutes, and is designed to last for 20 years-far outpacing current lithium-ion batteries in key performance metrics189.

The core innovation lies in the battery’s oxide solid-state architecture, which replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte of conventional batteries with a solid material. This change not only enhances safety and durability but also enables a much higher energy density: 500 Wh/kg, nearly double the 270 Wh/kg typical of mainstream EV batteries. The result is a lighter, more compact battery that can potentially double the driving range for a given size.

Initial production is already underway, with pilot lines operational and early batches delivered to automakers for testing. Feedback from these manufacturers has reportedly been positive. However, due to high production costs, Samsung’s solid-state batteries will first appear in “super premium” EVs-luxury vehicles capable of 600-mile ranges per charge. Broader adoption will depend on future cost reductions and scaling of manufacturing.

Samsung’s rapid-charging claim-nine minutes for 80% capacity-aligns with industry practice, as charging rates typically slow beyond 80% to protect battery health. Achieving such speeds will require high-powered charging infrastructure, which remains limited compared to the battery’s capabilities.

Beyond solid-state technology, Samsung is also working on more affordable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and cobalt-free batteries, as well as new manufacturing methods to reduce costs. The company aims to bring rapid-charging batteries to the mass market by 2026, but for now, its solid-state breakthrough positions it at the forefront of next-generation EV battery innovation

Silver as a key component in Samsung's new solid-state EV battery technology.

Specifically, Samsung's batteries utilize a silver-carbon (Ag-C) composite layer for the anode, which is credited with enabling the battery’s high energy density, rapid charging (nine minutes for 80% charge), longer lifespan (20 years), and improved safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Estimates suggest that each battery cell may require up to 5 grams of silver, and a typical 100 kWh battery pack could use about 1 kilogram of silver per vehicle.

This significant silver content has drawn attention from both the technology and investment communities, as widespread adoption could substantially increase global silver demand. For example, if 20% of global car production (about 16 million vehicles) used these batteries, annual silver demand for EVs alone could reach 16,000 metric tons-potentially impacting silver markets already facing supply constraints.

Recall that if the battery lasts twice as long, goes twice as far, charges in under 10 minutes and weighs significantly less 20% adoption is low estimate. Over 80% adoption would equal 64,000 metric tons of Silver.





The use of silver in the anode is not just for conductivity but also for stability and efficiency, helping to achieve the battery’s performance benchmarks. Samsung’s research, published in scientific journals, highlights that the Ag-C layer allows for a thinner anode, higher energy density, and a more compact battery design.

Silver is an essential material in Samsung’s solid-state battery innovation, playing a crucial role in its technical advancements and market implications