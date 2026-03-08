

Rashad Hajiyev (RM Capital Analytics) writes, “Gold to silver ratio (GTS) is about to resume downtrend. My next two targets are 40 and 25 over the coming months. My gold targets are $6k and $7k. My GTS targets are 40 and 25. Let's calculate silver prices:



First target $6k/40=$150

Second target $7k/25=$280



So next two targets are $150 and $280 over the coming months. If gold overshoots then we are looking for even higher silver prices. I would not be surprised if silver reaches $350. Be safe and ready!”

Next rally: faster, steeper, more violent

The next rally is underway beneath the surface, and when it becomes obvious on the chart it will already be too late to establish optimal positions. The 2025 move showed that silver can slice through multi‑decade resistance, vaulting past its 2011 high and forcing institutions to re‑price the entire complex in weeks, not years. Expect the next impulse to be faster and more aggressive as late money chases a thinner, more illiquid market.

Refusing to chase once the vertical phase begins is not just prudent; it’s mandatory risk discipline in a market that routinely swings 10–15% in a single session. The play is to be positioned beforehand and let the volatility work for you instead of against you.

Gold–silver ratio and price targets

The gold–silver ratio has already compressed sharply from its extremes above 80–100 in recent years toward the 50 area in early 2026, confirming silver’s outperformance. In late‑stage bull markets this ratio does not stop at “fair value”; it tends to overshoot into the 30s and even lower, which aligns with downside targets of 40 and 25 in the coming months.

Take your gold targets of 6,000 and 7,000 and apply those ratio levels and the math is straightforward:

At 6,000 gold and a 40 GSR, silver clears about 150 dollars per ounce.

At 7,000 gold and a 25 GSR, silver pushes toward 280 dollars per ounce.

Those become the next two working targets: 150 and 280, with an upside tail that can easily stretch toward 350 if gold overshoots or if the ratio briefly spikes below 25 in a capitulation blow‑off. In that environment, silver is no longer a sleepy monetary metal—it is a high‑beta, system‑stress asset that can reprice entire mining sectors in a single quarter. Be safe, be liquid, and be ready before the tape goes vertical





