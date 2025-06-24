opinion piece by Danny Zemanski of the Reddit #SilverSqueeze movement

Rafi Farber, an embattled Zionist commentator and financial analyst, became well-known for his work with Arcadia Economics, where he provided regular market commentary, especially on precious metals and geopolitical issues.

Farber’s analysis often carried a strong pro-Israel stance, and he was vocal about his belief in Israel’s military and economic resilience, frequently asserting that Israel would “bury Iran” in any direct confrontation. This rhetoric was a staple of his public statements and media appearances, resonating with audiences who shared his outlook on Middle Eastern geopolitics.

However, the recent escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran has dramatically shifted the narrative. Over the past week, Iran has launched multiple ballistic missile strikes targeting major Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, causing significant destruction and civilian casualties. In fact, just 4 business days ago Iran flattened Israel’s stock exchange ( which everyone knows is just the after hours trading desk for Wall street and the Military industrial complex)



Despite Israel’s advanced defense systems, the scale of the Iranian attacks and the visible damage to Israeli infrastructure have undermined confidence in the invulnerability of the Israeli home front.

In a stark reversal of Farber’s previous predictions, it is now Iran that appears to be inflicting substantial harm on Israel, both physically and psychologically.

Amid this crisis, Farber abruptly deleted his Twitter account, a move that has been interpreted by some as an acknowledgment of the disconnect between his earlier rhetoric and the unfolding reality on the ground.

Meanwhile, Arcadia Economics, the media outlet with which he was closely associated, has reportedly lost a significant portion of its sponsors over the past two years.

Critics argue that this decline in support is a direct result of the platform’s increasingly inaccurate analysis and its failure to anticipate major geopolitical and economic shifts, particularly regarding Israel’s security and the broader Middle East.

This sequence of events highlights the risks of overconfidence in geopolitical forecasting and the consequences for media credibility when predictions consistently fail to match reality.

Farber’s disappearance from social media and the dwindling support for Arcadia Economics underscore the challenges faced by analysts who align too closely with a single narrative, especially in volatile regions where outcomes are unpredictable.





