Rafi Farber & Arcadia Economics TWISTED VIEW on World: BEYOND DISTURBING
Soon, More Facts on how Rothschild created the fake Israel (the opposite of the Bible's version)
by Danny Zemanski of the glorious #SilverSqueeze movement
Arcadia Economics and Rafi Farber have been gaslighting Silver stackers
Here are some facts for all to understand.
Iran Attended Nuclear Non-Proliferation Talks, Israel Did Not
Iran has participated in international nuclear non-proliferation negotiations, while Israel is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and does not attend such talks.
Tulsi Gabbard Testified Iran Has No Nuclear Weapons Program
Tulsi Gabbard, as U.S. Director of National Intelligence, testified in March that Iran is not currently building nuclear weapons.
Israel Recently Bombed Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen
Israel has conducted airstrikes on Iran, Lebanon (targeting Hezbollah), Syria, and has been implicated in actions affecting the Yemen conflict.
Israel’s War in Gaza Has Hundreds of Thousands
Over 400,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since October 7, 2023, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.
BUT Arcadia Economics Rafi Farber wanted More Killed
Israel’s Bombing Campaign Has Led to Massive Civilian Casualties
Many critics highlight the high number of women and children among the dead.
Israel’s Actions in Gaza Called “Genocide” by Prominent Figures
Figures like Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Ben Cohen, and others have publicly labeled Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide.”
Israel’s Expansionist Policies in the West Bank
Critics point to ongoing Israeli settlement expansion and military actions in the West Bank.
Israel Uses U.S. Military Aid for Its Foreign Policy Goals
Israel uses American military aid and political support to pursue its own aggressive foreign policy objectives.
Israel’s Influence on U.S. Foreign Policy
Critics argue that Israel has outsized influence over U.S. foreign policy decisions.
Israel’s Targeting of Civilian Infrastructure
Israel’s bombing of hospitals, schools, and places of worship in Gaza.
Israel’s Rhetoric and Actions Dehumanize Palestinians
Owens has criticized statements that cast all Palestinians as terrorists or enemies.
Israel’s Siege of Gaza
Critics point to the blockade and siege of Gaza as collective punishment.
Israel’s Attacks on Southern Lebanon
Israel has repeatedly bombed southern Lebanon, causing displacement and fear among civilians.
Israel’s Military Operations in Syria
Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes in Syria, targeting Iranian and Hezbollah assets.
Israel’s Role in Yemen Conflict
Israel’s regional posture and alliances are seen as contributing to broader destabilization.
Israel’s Rejection of Ceasefire Proposals
Critics argue that Israel has repeatedly rejected or undermined ceasefire proposals.
Israel’s Evacuation Orders and Forced Displacement
Israel has issued evacuation orders leading to mass displacement and humanitarian crises.
Israel’s Targeting of Iranian Nuclear Scientists and Facilities
Israel has conducted covert and overt operations against Iranian nuclear scientists and facilities.
Israel’s Use of American Weapons and Diplomatic Cover
Critics argue that Israel uses U.S.-supplied weapons and diplomatic support to carry out operations.
Israel’s Actions Fuel Anti-American Sentiment
Critics argue that U.S. support for Israel’s military actions increases the risk of terrorism against the U.S.
Total U.S. Dollars Given to Israel by the USA
Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign aid, receiving about $310–$318 billion (adjusted for inflation) with the vast majority now going to military assistance.
Israel’s Free and Universal Health Insurance
All Israeli residents are entitled to basic health care as a fundamental right, with most health services provided through a universal, government-supported system. While not technically free (citizens pay a small tax and co-payments), new immigrants and unemployed citizens receive up to one year of free health insurance, and the system is heavily subsidized by the government.
All Paid by USA villagers
Chris Marcus has been wiping his newsfeed clean of anything Rafi Farber.
Also, since we have been reporting on the Marcus / Farber disturbing syndicate of hate and racism, Marcus has wiped his twitter feed clear of Rafi Farber and eliminated the embattled Farber from the Marcus disinformation YouTube channel
So Pathetic, Tell this Loser (Marcus) who got every Silver call wrong to retire for the sake of the Silver Community