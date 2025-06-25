by Danny Zemanski of the glorious #SilverSqueeze movement

Arcadia Economics and Rafi Farber have been gaslighting Silver stackers



Here are some facts for all to understand.

Iran Attended Nuclear Non-Proliferation Talks, Israel Did Not

Iran has participated in international nuclear non-proliferation negotiations, while Israel is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and does not attend such talks.

Tulsi Gabbard Testified Iran Has No Nuclear Weapons Program

Tulsi Gabbard, as U.S. Director of National Intelligence, testified in March that Iran is not currently building nuclear weapons.

Israel Recently Bombed Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen

Israel has conducted airstrikes on Iran, Lebanon (targeting Hezbollah), Syria, and has been implicated in actions affecting the Yemen conflict.

Israel’s War in Gaza Has Hundreds of Thousands

Over 400,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since October 7, 2023, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.



BUT Arcadia Economics Rafi Farber wanted More Killed



Israel’s Bombing Campaign Has Led to Massive Civilian Casualties

Many critics highlight the high number of women and children among the dead.

Israel’s Actions in Gaza Called “Genocide” by Prominent Figures

Figures like Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Ben Cohen, and others have publicly labeled Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide.”

Israel’s Expansionist Policies in the West Bank

Critics point to ongoing Israeli settlement expansion and military actions in the West Bank.

Israel Uses U.S. Military Aid for Its Foreign Policy Goals

Israel uses American military aid and political support to pursue its own aggressive foreign policy objectives.

Israel’s Influence on U.S. Foreign Policy

Critics argue that Israel has outsized influence over U.S. foreign policy decisions.

Israel’s Targeting of Civilian Infrastructure

Israel’s bombing of hospitals, schools, and places of worship in Gaza.

Israel’s Rhetoric and Actions Dehumanize Palestinians

Owens has criticized statements that cast all Palestinians as terrorists or enemies.

Israel’s Siege of Gaza

Critics point to the blockade and siege of Gaza as collective punishment.

Israel’s Attacks on Southern Lebanon

Israel has repeatedly bombed southern Lebanon, causing displacement and fear among civilians.

Israel’s Military Operations in Syria

Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes in Syria, targeting Iranian and Hezbollah assets.

Israel’s Role in Yemen Conflict

Israel’s regional posture and alliances are seen as contributing to broader destabilization.

Israel’s Rejection of Ceasefire Proposals

Critics argue that Israel has repeatedly rejected or undermined ceasefire proposals.

Israel’s Evacuation Orders and Forced Displacement

Israel has issued evacuation orders leading to mass displacement and humanitarian crises.

Israel’s Targeting of Iranian Nuclear Scientists and Facilities

Israel has conducted covert and overt operations against Iranian nuclear scientists and facilities.

Israel’s Use of American Weapons and Diplomatic Cover

Critics argue that Israel uses U.S.-supplied weapons and diplomatic support to carry out operations.