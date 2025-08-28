From a Distinguished French Family Estate

A Singular Private Collection Release

Presenting Rare and Important European Jewels

Handcrafted by Maison Boucheron in 1979, this exquisite watch epitomizes vintage French horology. Featuring an impressive 44 grams of braided 18K gold, its craftsmanship radiates Parisian luxury and precision. Every detail reflects Boucheron’s storied expertise in both watchmaking and fine jewelry. Coveted by collectors and lovers of haute horology. It stands as a testament to Maison Boucheron’s mastery, fusing technical elegance with the artistry that defines its place at the pinnacle of luxury watchmaking.

Manufacturer: Boucheron

Year: Circa 1979

Description: Handmade featuring braded gold craftsmanship

Specifications: 44 grams of 18K gold



Price on Request







This antique diamond ring crafted circa 1870s at Place Vendôme, Paris, France, during the Napoleon III era, is a rare treasure in 18K gold weighing 16 grams. Featuring a bold lion face and flowing mane, the diamond is set with an old mine (European) cut—popular in the 18th and 19th centuries. Parisian artisans imbued each detail with elegance and imperial flair, a true testament to the grandeur of French jewelry making. It remains a striking example of luxury, artistry, and historical significance. This ring was initially created for men during the Napoleon era but today is unisex gem.

Maker / Era: Paris France, Place Vendôme, Napoleon III

Year: 1870s

Description: Antique ( also called old mine cut) also called European cut, popular in the 18th and 19th centuries

Specifications: 16 grams of gold



Offered at: $4,190 USD





The Parisian artisan Luc Renard stunned the city with his “Diamant Celeste” earrings—handmade loops in 18k gold, each set with 28 flawless, perfectly matched color D diamonds. Van Cleef, Arpels, and Boucheron fiercely competed to win Renard’s unmistakable touch for their haute joaillerie, igniting Parisian jewelry

Origin: French, 18K Gold and Diamond Earrings

Type: Loop Earrings

Era: Late 1970s (Mid Century Inspired)

Gemstones: 56 calibrated total diamonds (28 diamonds per earring), Color D, flawless clarity, total six carats.

Highlights: Rare set—precisely calibrated diamond size for each earring, an exceptional feat in fine jewelry craftsmanship



Price on Request





Created in Rome by Cristelli in 1989, this elegant one of a kind necklace is a masterpiece of fine jewelry craftsmanship, blending rare black iridescent South Sea pearls with an intricate 18K solid gold bow “fermoir” set with sapphires and diamonds. The detailed goldwork and premium gemstones create an irresistible focal point. As a unique, expertly handcrafted Italian treasure, its future value is secure—such scarcity and artistry will only appreciate in value. This extraordinary necklace demands urgent attention from collectors and connoisseurs seeking enduring beauty and investment potential in artful jewelry making.



.Manufacturer: Cristelli

Origin: Rome, Italy

Year: 1989

Description: Exquisite handmade necklace featuring small, precious black iridescent South Sea pearls.

Focal Piece: 18K gold bow “fermoir” set with fine sapphires and diamonds, creating an artistic and luxurious centerpiece.

Highlights: Unique piece, masterful Italian craftsmanship, blending rare pearls with premium gemstones.



Privately Offered at $12,290 USD

In the glamorous 1970s, an Italian master artisan assembled this ring with artistry—an ode to Italian craftsmanship and classic Buccellati style. The vivid pigeon blood ruby is set in dual-tone 18K white and yellow gold, framed by intricate filigree and delicate Venetian-inspired engraving. Lace-like details evoke Renaissance beauty, making this rare jewel a true work of art. The balanced fusion of ruby, gold, and signature textures promises lasting value. It’s an urgent opportunity to own exquisite history and artistry from one of Italy’s legendary jewelry masters.

Artisan: Italian Master

Year: 1970s

Style: Classic Buccellati style renowned for intricate goldwork and signature textures

Description: Exceptional handmade piece featuring a vivid 1 karat, pigeon blood ruby, set in 18K white and yellow gold, beautifully crafted in the legacy of Buccellati’s celebrated artistry and Italian craftsmanship

Highlights: Unique combination of rare ruby and dual-tone gold, reflecting delicate engraving, filigree, and elegant, lace-like details inspired by Venetian and Renaissance motifs



Privately Offered at: $5,100 USD

end of segment

Please feel free to engage the owner representative named Samantha (aka Pixy) at pazyprosperidad@gmail.com



Samantha can send more photos for serious inquiries.





