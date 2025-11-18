by Niko Moretti

In this wide-ranging interview, former Wall Street executive and bestselling author Dr. Nomi Prins joins analyst Jon to unpack a series of fast-moving developments reshaping the monetary landscape.

Prins discusses Morgan Stanley’s bullish call and Michael Hartnett’s alignment with Jeffrey Gundlach’s 25% gold allocation thesis, exploring what this sudden institutional pivot reveals about the late-cycle psychology on Wall Street.

She also analyzes the so-called “Genius Act” and its potential policy undercurrents. Both Prins and Jon maintain a measured outlook regarding the July 4, 2026 “gold-backed Treasury,” recognizing that while it deserves attention, the details surrounding its monetary impact remain unconfirmed.

The conversation closes with substantive insights into silver’s new designation as a “critical mineral,” a development Prins believes could accelerate capital rotation toward undervalued industrial and monetary metals, redrawing strategic lines between policy narrative and tangible asset reality.

As Jon Little puts it, “This video immediately showcases the razor-sharp perspective Dr. Nomi Prins brings—she elevates every discussion on the Silver Academy channel”

.